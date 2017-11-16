It’s amazing and — for conservatives — awfully satisfying to witness how quickly the scandal over Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has turned into a race to throw Bill Clinton under the bus. Chris Hayes and other liberals have suggested that Democrats are long overdue for a good look at Clinton’s misconduct, while Matthew Yglesias argued in Vox that Clinton should have resigned over the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

On Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — who holds the New York seat once occupied by Hillary Clinton — admitted that Bill Clinton’s resignation would have been the “appropriate” action.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says Bill Clinton should have resigned after the Monica Lewinsky affair https://t.co/94IfG48M8q — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 17, 2017

Gillibrand Says Bill Clinton Should Have Resigned Over Lewinsky Affair https://t.co/HYICYbnmb0 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 17, 2017

CNN’s Nathan McDermott, however, noted that Gillibrand was ready with praise for Bill Clinton during the 2016 campaign, however:

Today, I'm honored to be traveling around #NY w/Pres. @BillClinton campaigning for @HillaryClinton, letting New Yorkers know why #ImWithHer! — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 16, 2016

"actually, bill clinton was bad" https://t.co/QraMJBjsm8 — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2017

"Bill Clinton should have resigned"- Kirsten Gillibrand 1 year later https://t.co/uJBKjV3ltA — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 17, 2017

But wait, there’s more!

What a beautiful #DNCinPHL speech by @BillClinton tonight on the @HillaryClinton he has known for 45 years. #DemsInPhilly — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 27, 2016

The one he cheated on? That was a beautiful speech.

Oh, this Kirsten Gillibrand?

Happy birthday, Pres. @BillClinton! Thank you for your friendship & support as well as your incredible leadership! pic.twitter.com/0P6vUhGZ5k — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 19, 2013

So how does this make Gillibrand any different from all of the so-called feminists who defended Clinton in the ’90s because he was such a “pro-woman” (i.e., pro-abortion) politician? Well, for one thing, The New York Times says “Ms. Gillibrand took a long pause” before answering the question if Clinton should have resigned, so there’s that.

It’s agreed then, that the country would have been better off had Bill Clinton just resigned?

NO. Do you think he is the only president to have had an affair? She was a consenting adult & I don’t care who he had sex with. Btw, we have more immediate problems to focus upon. I wasn’t terrified when Clinton was president & I could afford health insurance. So move it along! — WTime (@wtime90) November 17, 2017

Fully concur. This is just being used as a distraction. — bill nichols (@bill_info_pro) November 17, 2017

Um…

Gillibrand, who apparently just learned that Bill Clinton was a sexual predator, says Bill should have resigned. After accepting his endorsement in 2006… after hosting fundraisers with him in 2009… How politically convenient. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 17, 2017

Reminder: they didn’t just disagree with us for saying this. They attacked us. Accused us of attempting a coup. https://t.co/9h2zXDaPdN — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 17, 2017

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams lets loose:

The thing that's deeply annoying about all of this is that it isn't a conclusion they've reached after several years of consideration. They came to this conclusion just 12 months after embracing, boosting and stumping for the Clinton brand. Brazen opportunism. https://t.co/13mfTaNVfp — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2017

Also, Sen. Gillibrand was no kid in the 90s. She's 50-years-old, for Pete's sake — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2017

The Clinton Global Initiative is shuttered. Donations to the Clinton Foundation have dried up. Hillary is somehow polling worse than Trump. DNC is cleaning house, putting blame for 2016 squarely on Clinton and their allies. Yes, you can attack Bill now. It's safe. — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2017

But for a while there, you were licking their boots and begging for their scraps. That was just last year. You thought they were going back to the White House and you didn't give a shit what kind of skeletons they had in their big-ass, walk-in closet. — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2017

But now that they're washed up and useless — well, *now* you've seen the light. — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2017

It's not just safe to go after him, it's incredibly convenient. You wrung the last bit of usefulness and influence out of them, and you can finally be rid of them and their weird, scary scandals. That brand is tired anyway, and you can boost yours by throwing them overboard. — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2017

Anyway, I look forward to reading the "Actually, Hillary Was Bad" thinkpieces in 2037. What's another 20 years? — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2017

Poor Sen. Al Franken isn’t being let off the hook as easily as ol’ Bill:

The allegations against Sen. Franken are deeply concerning. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and should not be tolerated anywhere in our society. There is nothing funny about it and there is no excuse for it. The Ethics Committee deserves answers from him. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 16, 2017

