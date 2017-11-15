Stop the presses! Vox and Matt Yglesias have something they’d like to share with the class:

Bill Clinton should have resigned https://t.co/nSp6vvAhfU — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 15, 2017

We debated the wrong Monica Lewinsky scandal. It should have brought Bill Clinton down. https://t.co/KNloKzVZYg — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 15, 2017

Welcome to the party, pal.

Satire is dead. https://t.co/6xPENI8CYZ — Jim Treacher, which is admittedly a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 15, 2017

Clicks or no clicks, Matt Wiggum’s getting plenty of attention:

Boy, I'd love a time machine and show this article to the 1998 version of its authors. https://t.co/iDu8fsBkK6 — Kevin Binversie (@kevinbinversie) November 15, 2017

Even in this piece, Yglesias adopts many of the same attitudes that led to Clinton staying in power https://t.co/XmYjtSnILH — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 15, 2017

IF ONLY SOMEONE HAD SAID SO AT THE TIME WHILE MEDIA FIGURES INSISTED IT WAS ABOUT REPUBLICAN FIXATIONS ON SEX https://t.co/mrWF3F2jqj — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) November 15, 2017

Where was this when the scandal was ongoing? Sudden review of the Democrat's past prompted by the Moore situation says much about convenient morality. https://t.co/TI0A6NMHCy — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 15, 2017

Speaking of convenience:

"Now that Hillary is out of electoral politics… there’s no excuse for Democrats not to look back on these events with more objectivity." Wait, so does that mean Hillary's candidacy WAS an excuse? — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 15, 2017

That’s what it sounds like.

It sure does.

Hmm, wonder why this is being said now only nearly 2 decades later……how convenient. — ST_Nole (@ST_Nole) November 15, 2017

SO NOW the left will go after Bill? Your so called outrage over him is fake and way too late. https://t.co/58o4fvEJgT — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) November 15, 2017

About 20 years too late, isn't it? This article is simply self-serving. Nothing more. — Nate (@n8baker) November 15, 2017

I'm glad Democrats are willing to throw sexual abusers under the bus 20 years after they leave office and one year after they become useless. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2017

Y'all basically waited until you squeezed every ounce of power and influence before finally throwing the Clintons under the bus. Forgive me if I just don't believe your sincerity. — T.J. Cortopassi (@tj_cortopassi) November 15, 2017

I'll just note for a moment how perfectly galling it is that liberals who mocked NeverTrump cons who stood up to their party when it mattered are patting themselves on the back for stranding up to Clinton now that it finally doesn't — PoltergeistMath (@politicalmath) November 15, 2017

And yet you, and millions finally admitting this, still voted for Hillary, who used her power to silence numerous victims. Would you admit this had she won? — M0ser (@TM0s41) November 15, 2017

Finding your moral compass after 20 years and when politically convenient is cowardice. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 15, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.