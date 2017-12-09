Roll Call is reporting that taxpayers paid $220,000 in 2014 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit against Florida Democrat Alcee Hastings.
Exclusive: Taxpayers paid $220K to Settle Case Involving Rep. Alcee Hastings https://t.co/UchVO3Gyv8
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 9, 2017
The Treasury Department paid $220,000 in a previously undisclosed agreement to settle a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment that involved Florida Democrat Alcee L. Hastings, according to documents obtained by Roll Call.
Winsome Packer, a former staff member of a congressional commission that promotes international human rights, said in documents that the congressman touched her, made unwanted sexual advances, and threatened her job. At the time, Hastings was the chairman of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, where Packer worked.
…
The 2014 payment to settle the case involving Hastings was not apparently included in a breakdown of payouts to settle discrimination complaints against House lawmakers from the past five years released last month by the Office of Compliance, which approves the payouts. That total included only one payment to resolve a sexual harassment claim — $84,000 paid to settle a complaint against Texas GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold.
Hastings said that a lawsuit filed against him was ultimately dropped and he’s “outraged” that taxpayers dollars were “needlessly” paid to Packer.
He’s outraged.
He needs to go! https://t.co/MFGUFimdom
— Mr. Miller (@JmeMiller1974) December 9, 2017
#ReleaseAlloftheRecords https://t.co/SMqLZZyGzN
— Rob Johnson (@RobEJohnsonJr) December 9, 2017
Hastings needs to pay us back with interest yesterday. https://t.co/RTiYaYtTxl
— Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) December 9, 2017
I want this money back https://t.co/NS9P9795P2
— Trudy Sharp (@flipfloplivn) December 9, 2017
I want my money reimbursed! https://t.co/8iXVxQdT13
— Linda Meredith (@jazzneophyte) December 9, 2017
Shouldn't he have to pay this back? https://t.co/SZzOd8X4iL
— Teaghan (@stephanieanne53) December 9, 2017
Refund the taxpayers https://t.co/Ivqkr7PCgY
— Shar (@shar055) December 9, 2017
If you cost taxpayers this much money because of misconduct, you should resign. There shouldn’t be any questions. https://t.co/3xS0XhXx4h
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 9, 2017
Just a reminder that Hastings was impeached and removed from the federal bench for taking a bribe and perjury. https://t.co/UbBp3HytWp
— Old Bull Lee (@davebudge) December 9, 2017
Who would've guessed that a defrocked federal judge might have character issues? https://t.co/2Eo7uhc8js
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) December 9, 2017
Hastings, who was the 6th federal judge ever removed from office, should be removed from the House as well https://t.co/SDGHx061dg
— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) December 9, 2017
Alcee Hastings should run for president so he can be disgraced in all three branches of government. https://t.co/z6Q9IRW0QK
— Andrew (@TheFoyeEffect) December 9, 2017
We really do need to drain the swamp. https://t.co/Ny6vmOeKob
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 9, 2017
Another Democrat. What was that about seizing the moral high ground? https://t.co/izkNjLpBBq
— Jake Stull (@PolitcalGuru) December 9, 2017
When will @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems ask him to resign? https://t.co/fu4jDv8MKw
— Pearl (@NettiePearl01) December 9, 2017
It’s time to clean house. https://t.co/MrP48JeNUD
— F I F T Y (@50thand8th) December 9, 2017
Again, why don't all the men who didn't sexually assault someone tweet the hashtag #NotMe and we can take it from there. I'm tired of this daily drip drip drip. https://t.co/osGyAovp2I
— Greer McVay (@GreerMcVay) December 9, 2017
Time to go! Take Blake Farenthold with you. 🙂 https://t.co/R0DK6AyARy
— Joey Poirier (@realjoeypoirier) December 9, 2017
Goodbye, Congressman Hastings. #FL20 is super safe Democratic territory. Hillary won 80 percent of the vote here. Hopefully Nancy Pelosi and the CBC will handle this over the next 48 hours. https://t.co/dQHs1UksgN
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) December 9, 2017
Burn it all down https://t.co/E03iooDBLd
— David Crotts (@davidcrotts) December 9, 2017
* * *
