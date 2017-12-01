Annnnnd we’re off to the races! Currently leading the pack, Rep. Blake Farenthold:
JUST IN: Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) has been identified as a U.S. House member involved in a sexual harassment settlement totaling a $84,000 payout, @CBSNews/@juliannagoldman confirms pic.twitter.com/7NuzGWmX9v
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 1, 2017
More on the settlement, from Politico:
Lauren Greene, the Texas Republican’s former communications director, sued her boss in December 2014 over allegations of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.Greene claimed in the lawsuit that another Farenthold aide told her the lawmaker had “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams” about Greene. She also claimed that Farenthold “regularly drank to excess” and told her in February 2014 that he was “estranged from his wife and had not had sex with her in years.”
When she complained about comments Farenthold and a male staffer made to her, Greene said the congressman improperly fired her. She filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, but the case was later dropped after both parties reached a private settlement.
So, will he be refunding taxpayers now or later?
MORE: In a statement, Rep. Farenthold says "I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office as the Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from answering that question" pic.twitter.com/fSfYTBwUz1
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 1, 2017
"The Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from answering that question"
Accountability, how does it work?
— Who Elected Them? (@CounterMoonbat) December 1, 2017
The Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from being accountable.
— Who Elected Them? (@CounterMoonbat) December 1, 2017
How's this for an Orwellian statement: “I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office as the **Congressional Accountability Act** prohibits me from answering that question,” Farenthold said in a statement. https://t.co/oh9QaF6Irw
— Michael Linhorst (@MichaelLinhorst) December 1, 2017
I don't think many people are gonna hop on #TeamFarenthold… https://t.co/sqwnDkkM4R
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 1, 2017
Well, if he’s indeed guilty of sexual harassment, probably best to steer very clear of him.
This man cost you 84K. pic.twitter.com/T3umtk6eoo
— Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) December 1, 2017
Resign immediately and pay every dime back. I'm tired of this shit. https://t.co/jZrBKehlZu
— Who Elected Them? (@CounterMoonbat) December 1, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.
