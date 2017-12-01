Annnnnd we’re off to the races! Currently leading the pack, Rep. Blake Farenthold:

JUST IN: Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) has been identified as a U.S. House member involved in a sexual harassment settlement totaling a $84,000 payout, @CBSNews / @juliannagoldman confirms pic.twitter.com/7NuzGWmX9v

Oh.

More on the settlement, from Politico:

Lauren Greene, the Texas Republican’s former communications director, sued her boss in December 2014 over allegations of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Greene claimed in the lawsuit that another Farenthold aide told her the lawmaker had “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams” about Greene. She also claimed that Farenthold “regularly drank to excess” and told her in February 2014 that he was “estranged from his wife and had not had sex with her in years.”

When she complained about comments Farenthold and a male staffer made to her, Greene said the congressman improperly fired her. She filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, but the case was later dropped after both parties reached a private settlement.