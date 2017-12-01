Annnnnd we’re off to the races! Currently leading the pack, Rep. Blake Farenthold:

Oh.

More on the settlement, from Politico:

Lauren Greene, the Texas Republican’s former communications director, sued her boss in December 2014 over allegations of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Greene claimed in the lawsuit that another Farenthold aide told her the lawmaker had “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams” about Greene. She also claimed that Farenthold “regularly drank to excess” and told her in February 2014 that he was “estranged from his wife and had not had sex with her in years.”

When she complained about comments Farenthold and a male staffer made to her, Greene said the congressman improperly fired her. She filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, but the case was later dropped after both parties reached a private settlement.

So, will he be refunding taxpayers now or later?

Trending

OK, then.

Well, if he’s indeed guilty of sexual harassment, probably best to steer very clear of him.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Related:

‘ABOUT TIME!’ Bipartisan reps introducing bill that EVERYONE should get behind

RUH-ROH! Rep. Blackburn vows to blow lid off Congress’ harassment ‘hush fund’ & name names

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Blake Farentholdhush fundsettlementsexual harassmentsexual misconduct