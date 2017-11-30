When reports of accusations against Rep. John Conyers first surfaced it was discovered that Congress was using taxpayer money to settle harassment claims. As Twitchy reported yesterday, some members of Congress in both parties are introducing a bill everybody should get behind that would end that practice, and then some.

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, doubled down today on a vow to blow the lid off this particular practice:

Using taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims against members of Congress is disgusting. We're going to release the names of those who used this hush fund, and these individuals will pay this money back to the American people with interest. https://t.co/Wloe8uw0QT — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 30, 2017

Are some people in Congress getting nervous yet? Stay tuned!

We want names and repayment NOW — ColTim (@VoteIndpndt) November 30, 2017

Thank you Marsha! Hush fund despicable beyond belief. — Jennifer Biehn (@JenniferGBiehn) November 30, 2017

Didn’t see this coming but yes I look forward to this list. — Kristi (@krayoncolorz) November 30, 2017