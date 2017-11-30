When reports of accusations against Rep. John Conyers first surfaced it was discovered that Congress was using taxpayer money to settle harassment claims. As Twitchy reported yesterday, some members of Congress in both parties are introducing a bill everybody should get behind that would end that practice, and then some.

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, doubled down today on a vow to blow the lid off this particular practice:

Are some people in Congress getting nervous yet? Stay tuned!

