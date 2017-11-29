Wow. We can’t believe we’re saying this, but this is some actual potential good news out of Washington, D.C.:

Now this is a bill every American should be able to get behind!

Trending

Should be very enlightening. Of course we probably shouldn’t get too far ahead of ourselves …

Blech.

Well, no matter what, one thing’s for sure:

Damn straight.

Editor’s note: “Report” has been removed from this headline. 

***

Update:

More from Rep. Marsha Blackburn:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Househouse of representativesKathleen Ricemarsha blackburnRon DeSantissexual harassmentTulsi Gabbard