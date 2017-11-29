Wow. We can’t believe we’re saying this, but this is some actual potential good news out of Washington, D.C.:
Fox has learned bipartisan Hse mbrs will intro bill to compel the House to expose names of lawmakers who had harassment claims paid out with taxpayer dollars. Presser at 3 pm et. Sponsors of the bill: DeSantis, Blackburn, Gabbard & RiceNY
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 29, 2017
Now this is a bill every American should be able to get behind!
oh hell yes https://t.co/LqyOpuewGk
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 29, 2017
Yes, yes, oh God YES! https://t.co/nvcdOMIo0D
— …and here's why… (@liberrocky) November 29, 2017
ABOUT TIME!
— buzz roye (@hookembuzz) November 29, 2017
Good news!
— TrumpellaStilski (@Trumple_Stilski) November 29, 2017
…if you really want to drain the swamp, pressure your congress person to vote YES on this bill.
— Jason Willoughby (@jpwilloughby) November 29, 2017
Well, those are four reps, at least, without claims against them! If I️t gets to a vote, I️t could get very interesting!😳
— Janice (@jskielb3) November 29, 2017
Excellent news. Let’s see who votes against this. https://t.co/1IP18vVna5
— David French (@DavidAFrench) November 29, 2017
I can't wait to see who votes against this bill.
— Athena (@AthenaTweets) November 29, 2017
Should be very enlightening. Of course we probably shouldn’t get too far ahead of ourselves …
Not who votes against it, but how they cloud the requirements to grandfather in protections for incumbents, which is inevitable.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 29, 2017
Blech.
Well, no matter what, one thing’s for sure:
Good. And we want a refund. https://t.co/oAQFA4DsCE
— Teri Peters (@hipEchik) November 29, 2017
Damn straight.
Update:
More from Rep. Marsha Blackburn:
I am a lead co-sponsor with @RepDeSantis of the Congressional Accountability and Hush Fund Elimination Act, which will end the Office of Compliance's ability to use taxpayer dollars to settle sexual assault and sexual harassment claims against members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/aMbc9SunnC
— Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 29, 2017