Wow. We can’t believe we’re saying this, but this is some actual potential good news out of Washington, D.C.:

Fox has learned bipartisan Hse mbrs will intro bill to compel the House to expose names of lawmakers who had harassment claims paid out with taxpayer dollars. Presser at 3 pm et. Sponsors of the bill: DeSantis, Blackburn, Gabbard & RiceNY — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 29, 2017

Now this is a bill every American should be able to get behind!

oh hell yes https://t.co/LqyOpuewGk — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 29, 2017

ABOUT TIME! — buzz roye (@hookembuzz) November 29, 2017

Good news! — TrumpellaStilski (@Trumple_Stilski) November 29, 2017

…if you really want to drain the swamp, pressure your congress person to vote YES on this bill. — Jason Willoughby (@jpwilloughby) November 29, 2017

Well, those are four reps, at least, without claims against them! If I️t gets to a vote, I️t could get very interesting!😳 — Janice (@jskielb3) November 29, 2017

Excellent news. Let’s see who votes against this. https://t.co/1IP18vVna5 — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 29, 2017

I can't wait to see who votes against this bill. — Athena (@AthenaTweets) November 29, 2017

Should be very enlightening. Of course we probably shouldn’t get too far ahead of ourselves …

Not who votes against it, but how they cloud the requirements to grandfather in protections for incumbents, which is inevitable. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 29, 2017

Blech.

Well, no matter what, one thing’s for sure:

Good. And we want a refund. https://t.co/oAQFA4DsCE — Teri Peters (@hipEchik) November 29, 2017

Damn straight.

Editor’s note: “Report” has been removed from this headline.

***

Update:

More from Rep. Marsha Blackburn: