As Twitchy told you, last week, Texas GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold was revealed to be the first name on the list of congressmen whose sexual harassment settlements were paid out of that “hush fund.”

Today, he’s reportedly promised to reimburse taxpayers who footed the $84,000 bill:

What a guy. Let’s all just give him a big round of applause, shall we?

Why? Well, because he hadn’t been caught yet, of course.

Bingo. He’s absolutely full of crap.

Meanwhile:

