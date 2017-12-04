As Twitchy told you, last week, Texas GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold was revealed to be the first name on the list of congressmen whose sexual harassment settlements were paid out of that “hush fund.”

Today, he’s reportedly promised to reimburse taxpayers who footed the $84,000 bill:

JUST IN: Millionaire GOP lawmaker says he will reimburse taxpayers for cost of sexual harassment settlement https://t.co/Qkh0GWZCMQ pic.twitter.com/iA7qvX8JGQ — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Farenthold (@farenthold) tells @KRIS6_Rick that he will repay taxpayers for a lawsuit settled with taxpayer funds. Read more: https://t.co/7AYliB3TQC pic.twitter.com/fRev9I8j8A — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) December 4, 2017

What a guy. Let’s all just give him a big round of applause, shall we?

Gee. Thanks. — Rebecca Parrish (@beccaboo1403) December 4, 2017

He's just mad this info came out. Why couldn't he have paid it himself when it originally happened? — Zivinilee (@zivinilee) December 4, 2017

Why? Well, because he hadn’t been caught yet, of course.

Oh sure, now that he's been caught with the hand in the taxpayer cookie jar. — Rick Andrews (@rickandrews84) December 4, 2017

He's only paying back now, because he got caught — illbefrank (@fjf161) December 4, 2017

Bingo. He’s absolutely full of crap.

Meanwhile:

The media needs to find out who *else* used taxpayer money to settle sex harassment claims! — Elaine Mills (@ElaineCMills) December 4, 2017