Rep. John Conyers Jr. announced on a Michigan radio show a few minutes ago that he’s retiring and won’t seek reelection in 2018:

That’s retirement, not a resignation:

He then endorsed his son, Jonn Conyers III:

Conyers Jr. went on to say that his “legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way” by the sexual harassment allegations:

And if voters don’t like John Conyers III, they can vote for Ian Conyers, Conyers Jr.’s great-nephew:

To be clear, it now seems there will be two Conyers running for Rep. John Conyers, Jr.'s seat. His son, John Conyers III and Ian Conyers, his great nephew. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 5, 2017

Sheesh. Are there any other Conyers that are going to run?

