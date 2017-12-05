Rep. John Conyers Jr. announced on a Michigan radio show a few minutes ago that he’s retiring and won’t seek reelection in 2018:

That’s retirement, not a resignation:

Trending

He then endorsed his son, Jonn Conyers III:

Conyers Jr. went on to say that his “legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way” by the sexual harassment allegations:

And if voters don’t like John Conyers III, they can vote for Ian Conyers, Conyers Jr.’s great-nephew:

Sheesh. Are there any other Conyers that are going to run?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John Conyers