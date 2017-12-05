Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is a self-styled champion of women, and yet she gets it wrong so much of the time.

At the Women in the World Conference in 2015, she was asked about rape hoaxes like the story that was published and then retracted by Rolling Stone magazine. She answered, “Well, I hope it’s just putting more of a spotlight on the problem” — not the problem of hoaxes, you see, but of sexual assault. Sure, some young men’s lives might have been destroyed by a false accusation of rape, but the real concern for Gillibrand was the sexual assault that never actually happened.

So it’s not surprising that Gillibrand, questioned about Sen. Al Franken at Politico’s “Women Rule” event, would punt on the question if she’d ask him to resign. Check out this convoluted answer which isn’t an answer at all, though she’s still troubled by the allegations.

Would @SenGillibrand ask @SenFranken to resign? "I am not going to say that today. But it is something I’m very troubled about" #WomenRule pic.twitter.com/PYUMJlOUQ2 — POLITICO Live (@POLITICOLive) December 5, 2017

Gillibrand even draws a line, saying that all sexual misconduct, from assault to groping, is unacceptable. And yet, she can’t answer when asked about Franken, photographed groping a sleeping woman.

"I'm so troubled, in fact, that I'm going to do and say absolutely nothing about it." https://t.co/PV4ACXUcDP — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) December 5, 2017

Stunning and brave https://t.co/iq9TnzkGen — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 5, 2017

Very leadership. Much assertive. — John Blackout (@SageCommander) December 5, 2017

Profiles in courage https://t.co/QMfisl8C2P — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2017

I haven't focus grouped my feelings or opinions yet. https://t.co/lFr2Ph0mL4 — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) December 5, 2017

She should have gone with, "I think that at this point, we're just going to let the people of Minnesota make their decision." https://t.co/D7i0sQHdk2 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 5, 2017

Just a helpful reminder that @SenGillibrand is a complete coward. https://t.co/RWowNpV76t — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 5, 2017

Gillibrand has been on a years-long crusade to change the military justice system's process re: sexual assault, but when a photo shows Al Franken groping a USO performer and another female soldier credibly accuses him of groping her, she gives him a pass. https://t.co/vK5u72d02y — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 5, 2017

Yep.

