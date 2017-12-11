As Twitchy teased Sunday night, Megyn Kelly hosted on her show Monday morning three women who claim to have been sexually harassed by President Donald Trump.

The three women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct on #MegynTODAY https://t.co/Pzceix3jRY pic.twitter.com/5knhojT0y4 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) December 11, 2017

Viewers will have to decide for themselves what to make of the stories shared by Jessica Leeds, Rachel Crooks, and Samantha Holvey, all of whom went public with their accusations last year during the 2016 campaign.

Those who missed the broadcast can see a segment featuring Rachel Crooks saying she wished she’d been “stronger” when she gave her phone number to Donald Trump after he asked for it to pass along to a modeling agency.

Really, this is all the Left could conjure up to try and defeat Trump? Trump asking for a woman's phone number?!!! If this is all the Left can do then we will easily have 7 more years in the White House. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/BOtRKo6fV5 — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) December 11, 2017

Straightforward from here:

1. Willingly gave out her phone number. 2. Felt "uncomfortable." 3. Congress invokes Logan Act Violation. 4. Impeachment 5. Televised PPV execution by tiger sharks. — I 69 Science (@Warden_AoS) December 11, 2017

6. President Hillary!

Please tell me there's more… This is pathetic. https://t.co/6XdmLh1RN0 — ¡Coño, Miguel! (@xchixm) December 11, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Guy asks girl for phone number! 🤣 https://t.co/dTRiGzfQ7t — (((Dan Borchers))) (@CoulterWatch) December 11, 2017

You feel so threatened that you willingly hand over your phone number…COMPLETE lies https://t.co/VVfNP7WcGX — Lauren (@Lfacemaker) December 11, 2017

Well, as she says now, she would have done things differently if it happened again, but women feel pressure not to be that “nasty girl” — even while wearing pussy hats and NASTY WOMAN T-shirts, apparently.

He asked for your phone #? Really?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/xdIPzy46uz — Bruce D. Budnik (@budnikBruce) December 11, 2017

So, asking for a woman's phone number is sexual misconduct now? https://t.co/0ZxMCYOHOV — PleaseVoteTrump (@PleaseVoteTrump) December 11, 2017

WTF? So, asking for a phone number is now sexual harassment and not just normal human interaction? https://t.co/7PUlfh6Zm1 — Deplorable Joe (@ikungfuyou2) December 11, 2017

That depends … did it make the other person uncomfortable?

EXCLUSIVE?? OMGGGG, Trump really asked for a woman's phone number – Maxine is going to call for his IMPEACHMENT. OH MON DIEU https://t.co/acy3EpmT9f — rula linska (@RLinska) December 11, 2017

Remind me to NEVER ask for any woman's phone number sure don't want to be accused of sexual harassment no sir…what a bunch of BULLSHIT!!!😠😠😠 https://t.co/po4Hmq9S9d — Thomas Becker (@thomas1958becke) December 11, 2017

This woman LOL …😂

She felt she had 2 give TRUMP

her phone number

And She Wish She Had Been

Stronger & said no 😂😂😂

So a man asks a pretty girl

4 her phone number

A normal thing

& Megan Kelly makes it

into something perverted 😂🌸

😂😂🌸😂😂😂🌸😂😂

LORD help this Generation https://t.co/odBTTOWgGg — Jasmine Star 🌟✝❤✡ (@Jasmine8137488) December 11, 2017

WOWW !!! He asked for her phone number and never called her…

Oh the torture https://t.co/R2ZqHG6wZq — BarkFace (@barkface6) December 11, 2017

In her mind, Megyn? What mind? A man asked for her phone number.

Good grief. Grow up. https://t.co/yfriIMUsgr — MidAtlanticWoman (@MidAtlantcWoman) December 11, 2017

I get asked for my phone number in lieu of my discount card at Food Lion. The horror! https://t.co/0HNVootiCM — Chunkyness (@ChunkyTWshngtn) December 11, 2017

I feel so violated now after GameStop asked for my phone number!! The horror!!! — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) December 11, 2017

Trying to give a woman a kiss or asking for their number is now sexual harrassment. Tread lightly on dates men. Lib feminists will take you down. https://t.co/UfnA06iCKv — Rocky Mountain Red (@RockyMtRed) December 11, 2017

asking phone number is not sexual harraassment…even women these days ask men their contact nos. so they can go out…omg, what the Dems/Liberals are doing shows desperation of finding and making anything 2 hype and oust/smear @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/NFQIBRORlN — absolute poker (@absolutepoke) December 11, 2017

One of them didn't like the way he looked at her. Sounds like grounds for impeachment or a firing squad- whenever can happen sooner??????? https://t.co/JLHXa5BIPC — SG (@RTR2233) December 11, 2017

So….I'm waiting for the part about the sexual harassment. 🙄🙄🙄 Wow, megyn, that's big news. call the fbi. https://t.co/40iXHAtUqx — Lawrence Hannity ن (@LarsHannity) December 11, 2017

Is this where we are at ? Asking for your phone number violates you. I don't know what else she accused him of but this is the stupidest💩 I have ever heard. https://t.co/WVEiZpN2ZA — Shannon K (@shannyk36) December 11, 2017

She felt like she didn't have a choice? Ummm you had 2 choices…say no (he didn't have a gun to her head) or give him a wrong nimber like the rest of us do when a guy we don't want to call asks for our numbers😩 — Kimberly❤America (@Kimberl05453181) December 11, 2017

The left hates Trump so much. they;ve convinced themselves that asking for a phone number is sexual assault. This will hurt legitimate harassment cases. Women are looking unstable & unable to handle the slightest encounter w/man. You want to be equal, stop acting so weak! https://t.co/nyvD4loMi2 — Nancy (@nlnarm) December 11, 2017

I think the Left is Signaling Defeat on the whole Russia probe… going back to Trump was a sexist when he was a Democrat. https://t.co/MgCCMRqgpb — Tom in Orlando (@tjm0072003) December 11, 2017

IMPEACH!

For what it’s worth, here’s the White House’s denial of the allegations:

