Let Trump Be Trump! Trump Team Said to Be Bringing Back Corey Lewandowski

Many people will say letting Trump be Trump is a mistake but his 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is not one of them and the Trump team is reported to have brought him back to his 2024 campaign.

🚨 JUST IN: The Trump campaign has brought back Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager



This is HUGE news!



Corey was a key reason Trump trounced Hillary in 2016, and doesn’t put up with RINO BS.



His primary strategy? “LET TRUMP BE TRUMP.”



I’m pumped for this! LFG! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FyQJD0URnv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2024

Most of the people who are thrilled seem to be huge 2016 Trump fans.

Great to hear that Corey Lewandowski (Trump’s 2016 Campaign Manager) was brought back to the campaign.



He was monumental in 2016 and contributed greatly to Trump’s win over Hillary.



Smart move. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 15, 2024

CNN

—

Former President Donald Trump is expected to add staff to his campaign imminently, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, including the addition of his first 2016 campaign manager and staunch ally, Corey Lewandowski. It was not immediately clear what Lewandowski’s… pic.twitter.com/w30a4OAeLn — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) August 15, 2024

No matter what you think of Trump or Lewandowski you have to look at it all with a clear mind and know that the 2016 campaign was fueled and run differently. Many people had hoped Trump had turned over a new leaf and become a different man, especially after the GOP convention.

The 2024 convention had such a vibe, people seemed joyous and excited and Trump seemed a changed man following the assassination attempt on his life. The current feeling of the election at that time was he had it in the bag, but since that time a lot has changed. The Vice Presidents have been named, and Biden dropped out of the race. Trump is now running against a 'generic democrat' because most people have no idea who Kamala is or what she stands for.

If Corey Lewandowski can come in and give back some of the momentum Trump had at the convention and help define Harris rather than allowing her to be 'Generci D On Ballot' he should be a welcome infusion to the campaign.

The most popular comment on any of the posts reporting this addition to TEAM TRUMP was 'Let Trump Be Trump' which was a strategy Lewandowski made popular.

"Let Trump be Trump" is the way to winning! — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) August 15, 2024

Let Trump be Trump can be a winning strategy as it was proven to win in 2016. Whether it makes the push over the finish line in 2024 remains to be seen. We hope it is a winner, if not we are stuck with one of the most liberal Democrats to ever hold office and it will be a very long 4 years.

One thing is certain. Those of us who are not ready for another 4 years of KamalaNomics need to get out and vote. No matter if you think your state is safe. Our choices are a communist or Trump and we hope you choose Trump. Even if Trump is incapable of being anything but Trump. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

