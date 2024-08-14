Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video

Elon Musk has reached a new level of Trolling after Reposting an AI video of himself and Trump Dancing. He is just not allowing people to define him and we love it. Even if we do not agree on everything, we agree on a lot, and his just laughing at the people who hate him makes him more likable in our opinion.

Haters will say this is AI 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/vqWVxiYXeD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2024

Sometimes we all just need a good light-hearted laugh. This post did that! The replies were hilarious.

“Elon Just Shared a Fake Video of Him and Trump Dancing: Here is How Musk is Trying to Destroy Democracy on X”



Incoming WaPo headline. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 14, 2024

Oh you know that is true. We are sure they will find a way to work in CONSERVATIVES POUNCE or something as well.

It’s real, I was there — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 14, 2024

this is real i was there when they filmed it — sophie (@netcapgirl) August 14, 2024

Same Girl, Same!

misinformation! — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 14, 2024

*snort* Elon needs to never travel NEAR the UK again. It is hard to tell how long he will be in jail for such audacity!

I expect to see this on Inauguration Day — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 14, 2024

THAT WOULD BE AMAZING. Boy, we hope there is cause for such celebration come inauguration day!

Guys if you look closely you will notice its obviously fake, the background is not moving — Utomilan™∆ 🐼 (@GodwinUtomi) August 14, 2024

HAHAHA! How dare the internet try to tell us that video is FAKE!

Make America Happy Dance Again https://t.co/ZaGJlNt8CJ — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) August 14, 2024

For real though, at least half the country lost their sense of humor back in the days of Sandra Fluke if you are old enough to remember the 'That's Not Funny Meme. If you do not remember that, you should look it up. It was a fun time in political social media.

I cannot stop watching this. https://t.co/gJLILzbpax — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) August 14, 2024

We watched it so many times we decided to write about it and let you guys watch it on repeat as well!

No one could hate this https://t.co/LIfGKcbSCJ — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) August 14, 2024

Oh Salty, we wish you were right, but there will be people who hate it simply because some people live to be mad at anything and everything but especially if a person is not in lock step with the Lefty Hive mind. Then it is their scared duty to be angry and try to make other people angry along with them.

Gotta love it. We wish the Left would get a sense of humor. If they had a sense of humor they might not be such grumpy hateful commies. OK, that might be going too far. They are still probably going to be commies, but maybe more joyful ones. :)

