Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number
Have They Seen His Record? Democrats' Attempt to Elevate Walz Over 'Weird' BACKFIRES...
Following Mostly Peaceful Tenth Anniversary Protests for Michael Brown, Ferguson Cop in a...
'So She WAS in Charge?' AP's Border Spin for Harris Is Shameless but...
Kamala Goes Rogue: Backstabs Biden, Vance Ends Walz's Entire Career!
Kamala Harris' Illegal Immigration Failures Will Cost NYC $5 BILLION This Year and...
Harris Spox Tries and Fails to Defend Kamala's Media Dodging (Not Even CNN...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says President Biden Supports Donald Trump's 'No Tax on Tips'
Absolutely Delusional Politico Says Harris 'Momentum' Puts Florida in Play (Ha Ha Ha...
PBS Newshour Says Elon Musk Is Using His Media Platform to Amplify Views...
Kamala Harris - the Tie-Breaking Vote to Pass the Inflation Reduction Act --...
Last Denny’s in San Fran Closes Thanks to 'Plague' of Crime
Julie Kelly Spots a Judge With SCOTUS Potential Who Knows 'the Whole Point...
CNN Poll Analyst Throws Cold Water on Harris Campaign 'Enthusiasm'

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:30 PM on August 14, 2024
Meme

Elon Musk has reached a new level of Trolling after Reposting an AI video of himself and Trump Dancing. He is just not allowing people to define him and we love it. Even if we do not agree on everything, we agree on a lot, and his just laughing at the people who hate him makes him more likable in our opinion.

Advertisement

Sometimes we all just need a good light-hearted laugh. This post did that! The replies were hilarious.

Oh you know that is true. We are sure they will find a way to work in CONSERVATIVES POUNCE or something as well.

Same Girl, Same!

*snort* Elon needs to never travel NEAR the UK again. It is hard to tell how long he will be in jail for such audacity!

THAT WOULD BE AMAZING. Boy, we hope there is cause for such celebration come inauguration day!

Recommended

Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

HAHAHA! How dare the internet try to tell us that video is FAKE!

For real though, at least half the country lost their sense of humor back in the days of Sandra Fluke if you are old enough to remember the 'That's Not Funny Meme. If you do not remember that, you should look it up. It was a fun time in political social media.

We watched it so many times we decided to write about it and let you guys watch it on repeat as well!

Oh Salty, we wish you were right, but there will be people who hate it simply because some people live to be mad at anything and everything but especially if a person is not in lock step with the Lefty Hive mind. Then it is their scared duty to be angry and try to make other people angry along with them.

Gotta love it. We wish the Left would get a sense of humor. If they had a sense of humor they might not be such grumpy hateful commies. OK, that might be going too far. They are still probably going to be commies, but maybe more joyful ones. :)

Advertisement

=================================================================
RELATED: Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness
Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist
John Harwood Hilariously Tries to Defend Kamala's Prisoner Exchange 'Word Salad'
Jonathan Chait Can't Admit Who Pulled Out of the Presidential Debate
BREAKDANCING Becomes an Official Olympic Sport
==================================================================

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FUNNY TRUMP TWEET TWEETS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number
Amy Curtis
Have They Seen His Record? Democrats' Attempt to Elevate Walz Over 'Weird' BACKFIRES BIG TIME
Amy Curtis
'So She WAS in Charge?' AP's Border Spin for Harris Is Shameless but Telling
Doug P.
Following Mostly Peaceful Tenth Anniversary Protests for Michael Brown, Ferguson Cop in a Coma
Amy Curtis
Harris Spox Tries and Fails to Defend Kamala's Media Dodging (Not Even CNN Bought This BS)
Doug P.
Kamala Goes Rogue: Backstabs Biden, Vance Ends Walz's Entire Career!
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number Amy Curtis
Advertisement