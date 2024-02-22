Ted Cruz Proves He Might Be 'The Zodiac Killer' With Joke Post About Democrats 'Growing a Pair'

That's a Ruff Penalty: Iditarod Bans Reigning Rookie of the Year From This...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  6:00 AM on February 22, 2024
AngieArtist

Ted Cruz may have reached a NEW troll level on X. We are going to say he has met the big boss and he has earned his comparisons to 'The Zodiac Killer' because he just MURDERED Democrat Men with this joke post about 'Growing a Pair'.

*SNORT*

Look, we know some people are not fans of Cruz. Fine, but we do not care who you are or if you like the man, THAT IS HILARIOUS.

As a side note, it is also AMAZING and that study can give a lot of hope to infertile couples who want a child.

Enough talking about the study, let's get back to TED CRUZ trolling the Democrats so much someone should go do a well-check on the Left side of the aisle in the Senate.

See it was so funny many people could not find actual words and could only post emojis and GIFs.

WE ARE DEAD. More evidence Cruz could be Zodiac.

We get it, the GOP is weak and they seem to be always chasing their tails BUT that is still funny. Even if you are a Leftist you have to admit that is funny. It is like when you say something and there is one person there with the perfectly timed TWSS. You do not want to laugh because they are saying it to you but it IS funny and you have to laugh.

YES IT IS!

Of course, Cruz is prone to having the Left HATE him. There were tons of posts that tried to be funny and hit Cruz back, but we did not see any that succeeded. They were all just standard Leftists with no creativity saying ' You need to grow a pair'.

Ok random user 5577889 you can do better or maybe they can't. They are Leftists, so the brain cells are lacking and probably all being used to breathe and type at the same time.

Gavin gets it. He was on the same wavelength as we were. We do not normally like to use our own posts BUT it did inspire the entire article so we are going to do it. We apologize for the self-advertising.

We cover politicians and the stuff they say all of the time and this one made us laugh ALMOST as much as Representative Steve Cohen getting mad about us telling him the United States had slavery for less than 100 years.

Thank you for the laughs in this insane world we live in Ted Cruz, and please, keep 'killing it' on X!

================================================================
