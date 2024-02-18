The NYPD Has a 'Dance' Team and the Dancing COVID Nurses Would Like a Word

New York is known for many things, one of the biggest things lately is rampant crime and you would think the police department would focus on fixing some major problems but it seems as though someone at the NYPD thought they needed a DANCE TEAM!

Advertisement

Yup. A Dance Team is going to help keep illegal aliens from beating up the police and it will certainly prevent all of the smash-and-grab crimes running through the city.

The NYPD now has its own dance team pic.twitter.com/AUXZbSur0I — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2024

We did a little digging we found out that the NYPD has had a dance team since 2022 and they wanted to expand it so they held tryouts earlier at the end of January. They also have other sports teams. Building relationships and helping the mental health of officers seems to be the original purpose of the teams.

Most people would not care or have a lot to say about that intent, but the fact that criminals seem to be running the city and the police are just left to basically be BAD mall security at best makes people want to throw up their hands in exasperation.

People on X had some opinions about the team after the video began gaining some attention.

This can’t be real. Simply cannot. It has to be a parody. https://t.co/dptOQxushQ — ben (@ben_bagelbites) February 18, 2024

That video is real. Nobody faked it. They did it on purpose to promote the team because they wanted more members!

Why does the NYPD need dance team 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — QTWIQ (@QTWIQ) February 18, 2024

They do not NEED a dance team. That being said, they do have one and everyone still gets to laugh at it and we shall.

We feel like both of those accounts had a hidden camera capturing our facial expressions when we first watched the video. HA!

I wouldn't call that dancing. pic.twitter.com/eVAW7F7X8P — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) February 18, 2024

*SNORT* We are jealous we did not think of posting that. That one is GOLD JERRY, GOLD!!!

Well, they for sure can’t dance! I wonder if they can “police”🙄 — factscomefirst (@Ann0553) February 18, 2024

These ladies are not dancing. They are writhing, I think in pain? — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) February 18, 2024

Maybe they need to bring in a choreographer and some judges and make it a whole reality show. HaHaHa

"Cop Rock" was a failed TV show, not a documentary. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 18, 2024

WOW! That one is a blast from the past!

NYC crime at an all-time high… people being murdered, shops looted, drugs flooding the streets, homeless crisis and the city is being overrun by illegals…



The solution?



NYPD Chief: Dance! — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) February 18, 2024

Advertisement

So now we know the NYPD sucks at two things; dancing and enforcing the laws. https://t.co/Llj16ix6qG — Drea (@DreaMGriff28) February 18, 2024

OUCH! Hilarious but that hurts!

The DEFUND THE POLICE movement has ruined many police departments. We feel like it is unfair to blame ALL of the rise in crime on the actual officers. Much of that blame should go to the politicians, legislatures, and DAs who allowed defunding and lighter sentences to become the norm.

Richard Simmons' "Sweating to the Oldies: NYPD 2024" just dropped: https://t.co/UImr6mUDNt pic.twitter.com/RjI8Ea0jWJ — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) February 18, 2024

We do not know how to describe any of this other than to say, there were so many good posts we could not include them all ot the article would end up being too long for you to even read.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Kinda like the dancing nurses during covid. If you live in New York my condolences. https://t.co/eDxOLVWxO2 — Brokesville (@Pirate_Nomad) February 18, 2024

UUGG! YES! This seems to spark the same outrage as the dancing nurses. We can imagine the dancing COVID Nurses seeing this and wanting to have a word with the NYPD. At least most of the nurse dances were in unison. This team seems to be lost or all listening to different songs. HA!

Advertisement

The NYPD really should think about the optics here. If they can not keep their OWN officers safe right now, they probably need to focus on protecting and serving and not so much the dancing.

===============================================================

Related: Susan Sarandon wages WAR on our eardrums

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial

Steve Cohen FAILS BIG TIME!

Crikey Mate! Kangaroo HOPS Around a Florida Apartment Complex

Ozzy Osbourne Calls Out Kanye West

================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership5