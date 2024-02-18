The NYPD Has a 'Dance' Team and the Dancing COVID Nurses Would Like a Word

Harvard Prof Threatened After His Study Showed No Racial Bias in Police Shootings
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 AM on February 18, 2024
AngieArtist

New York is known for many things, one of the biggest things lately is rampant crime and you would think the police department would focus on fixing some major problems but it seems as though someone at the NYPD thought they needed a DANCE TEAM!

Yup. A Dance Team is going to help keep illegal aliens from beating up the police and it will certainly prevent all of the smash-and-grab crimes running through the city.

We did a little digging we found out that the NYPD has had a dance team since 2022 and they wanted to expand it so they held tryouts earlier at the end of January. They also have other sports teams. Building relationships and helping the mental health of officers seems to be the original purpose of the teams.

Most people would not care or have a lot to say about that intent, but the fact that criminals seem to be running the city and the police are just left to basically be BAD mall security at best makes people want to throw up their hands in exasperation.

People on X had some opinions about the team after the video began gaining some attention.

That video is real. Nobody faked it. They did it on purpose to promote the team because they wanted more members!

Senate Bill To Prohibit Armed Guards in Church? A Deep Dive Into the Bill
Aaron Walker
They do not NEED a dance team. That being said, they do have one and everyone still gets to laugh at it and we shall.

We feel like both of those accounts had a hidden camera capturing our facial expressions when we first watched the video. HA!

*SNORT* We are jealous we did not think of posting that. That one is GOLD JERRY, GOLD!!!

Maybe they need to bring in a choreographer and some judges and make it a whole reality show. HaHaHa

WOW! That one is a blast from the past!

OUCH! Hilarious but that hurts!

The DEFUND THE POLICE movement has ruined many police departments. We feel like it is unfair to blame ALL of the rise in crime on the actual officers. Much of that blame should go to the politicians, legislatures, and DAs who allowed defunding and lighter sentences to become the norm.

We do not know how to describe any of this other than to say, there were so many good posts we could not include them all ot the article would end up being too long for you to even read.

UUGG! YES! This seems to spark the same outrage as the dancing nurses. We can imagine the dancing COVID Nurses seeing this and wanting to have a word with the NYPD. At least most of the nurse dances were in unison. This team seems to be lost or all listening to different songs. HA!

The NYPD really should think about the optics here. If they can not keep their OWN officers safe right now, they probably need to focus on protecting and serving and not so much the dancing.

