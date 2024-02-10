Utah Democrats Perform Olympic Medal-Worthy Faceplant Trying to Dunk On Governor Spencer C...
Get Help Wesley - Wil Wheaton Rants at Larry David's Elmo Incident
PETA Tries Shaming People for Super Bowl Snacks and It Is Clucking Hilarious
Deadspin Sued Over False 'Blackface' Accusation
Megyn Kelly Destroys Dem Claims Biden's Mental State is Being Questioned Because of...
Joe Biden Is a Massive Problem ... The Voters Are Worse
Leftists Go Ballistic on MSNBC's Katy Tur for Daring to Question (Barely) Biden's...
CNN's Fact-Checker Spends 4 Minutes Shredding Lies Biden Told at His Disastrous Press...
White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT...
*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris'...
Jonathan Chait Praising Biden for His 'Effective' Presser Has Me Wondering WHAT He's...
Seeing LOTS of Lefty Meltdowns Over Biden but THIS Meltdown From Bradley Moss...
Biden's Mental State Is Crumbling Before Our Eyes
Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy Over Biden Goes SO WRONG He...

'I Want No Association With This Man!' Ozzy Osbourne Calls Out Kanye West

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 AM on February 10, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy. He has been making people talk since the early 70s. It seems even as he gets older he can still make some waves even if it is not for some of the theatrics he is known for on stage.

Advertisement

Friday night he took to X to call out Kanye West for using a sample of the song 'Iron Man' without permission.

Ozzy had originally tweeted the song was War Pigs but someone realized that was incorrect and tweeted the new tweet above. Honestly, good for Ozzy. He is just calling out a known antisemite. Kanye who calls himself YE has made several antisemitic statements and posts on social media with one of the most notable posts being a swastika merged with the star of David that got him banned from X.

Ozzy's wife Sharon is of Jewish descent and TMZ reported she said 'Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time.'

Kanye is such a jerk, we hope that Sharon is right and he gets some much-needed consequences for his repeated actions even if the consequences are not legal, we just want him to have to look at himself and maybe stop being such a self-centered little creep.

X posts had a lot to say about the spat and some even decided to bicker with each other.

Recommended

Utah Democrats Perform Olympic Medal-Worthy Faceplant Trying to Dunk On Governor Spencer Cox
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We are not copyright lawyers so we are not acting experts here, and honestly, we thought fair use meant parody or altering the sample so much it is not recognizable. It seems permission may be required to sample it directly but we can not say that for certain. Any copyright lawyers want to speak up in the comments we are happy to soak in the information!

More than one person was leaning toward the conclusion that Ozzy was not trying to say it was illegal but just be sure people knew he did not approve.

With or without the darkness of the antisemitism being cast over the whole situation, Kanye is in the wrong. If not legally, he is on the hook morally. He asked to sample a song and Ozzy said no. Kanye used it anyway. The reason Osbourne said no just makes Kanye a bigger jerk for doing it anyway.

And ... ? There were several of those posts. We were not sure why it would be seen as a problem. Maybe they meant it as a good thing, but it is 2024 and people are nuts so we don't think that is the case.

Many Xers were saying they thought Sharon wrote the post.

Advertisement

HA! That one made us laugh.

We didn't know it was possible for West to be more intolerable but here we are. If we are going to ride this Crazy Train with Ozzy and Kanye, we vote that Ye needs to be shown the door.

=================================================================================
Related: PETA Tries Shaming People for Super Bowl Snacks and It Is Clucking Hilarious
Ben Shapiro Announces the Retirement of RAP SUPERSTAR Dr. Dreidel
Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Grammy Performance
=================================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM ENTERTAINMENT KANYE WEST LOS ANGELES MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Utah Democrats Perform Olympic Medal-Worthy Faceplant Trying to Dunk On Governor Spencer Cox
Grateful Calvin
PETA Tries Shaming People for Super Bowl Snacks and It Is Clucking Hilarious
ArtistAngie
Deadspin Sued Over False 'Blackface' Accusation
Aaron Walker
Get Help Wesley - Wil Wheaton Rants at Larry David's Elmo Incident
Gordon K
Leftists Go Ballistic on MSNBC's Katy Tur for Daring to Question (Barely) Biden's Mental Fitness
Grateful Calvin
*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris' Speech Today (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Utah Democrats Perform Olympic Medal-Worthy Faceplant Trying to Dunk On Governor Spencer Cox Grateful Calvin
Advertisement