'I Want No Association With This Man!' Ozzy Osbourne Calls Out Kanye West

Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy. He has been making people talk since the early 70s. It seems even as he gets older he can still make some waves even if it is not for some of the theatrics he is known for on stage.

Friday night he took to X to call out Kanye West for using a sample of the song 'Iron Man' without permission.

. @KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM… — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 9, 2024

Ozzy had originally tweeted the song was War Pigs but someone realized that was incorrect and tweeted the new tweet above. Honestly, good for Ozzy. He is just calling out a known antisemite. Kanye who calls himself YE has made several antisemitic statements and posts on social media with one of the most notable posts being a swastika merged with the star of David that got him banned from X.

Ozzy's wife Sharon is of Jewish descent and TMZ reported she said 'Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time.'

Kanye is such a jerk, we hope that Sharon is right and he gets some much-needed consequences for his repeated actions even if the consequences are not legal, we just want him to have to look at himself and maybe stop being such a self-centered little creep.

X posts had a lot to say about the spat and some even decided to bicker with each other.

Legal action incoming? — bilts (@beautyilt) February 9, 2024

Fair use. Asking is a courtesy. — I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) February 10, 2024

We are not copyright lawyers so we are not acting experts here, and honestly, we thought fair use meant parody or altering the sample so much it is not recognizable. It seems permission may be required to sample it directly but we can not say that for certain. Any copyright lawyers want to speak up in the comments we are happy to soak in the information!

Ozzy’s point is that he doesn’t endorse it, not that he can’t use it. — scoots mgurk (@ScooteyPuff) February 10, 2024

More than one person was leaning toward the conclusion that Ozzy was not trying to say it was illegal but just be sure people knew he did not approve.

With or without the darkness of the antisemitism being cast over the whole situation, Kanye is in the wrong. If not legally, he is on the hook morally. He asked to sample a song and Ozzy said no. Kanye used it anyway. The reason Osbourne said no just makes Kanye a bigger jerk for doing it anyway.

Let the record show Ozzy Osbourne supports Israel over Palestine. — PapaUwUx 😼 (@PapaUwUx) February 9, 2024

And ... ? There were several of those posts. We were not sure why it would be seen as a problem. Maybe they meant it as a good thing, but it is 2024 and people are nuts so we don't think that is the case.

OZZY NO DON'T LET SHARON USE YOUR TWITTER OZZY https://t.co/nDp28IMrbv pic.twitter.com/oL7dNC5WbY — mօmօ (@ihavemomotism) February 10, 2024

Many Xers were saying they thought Sharon wrote the post.

Bro you’re the prince of darkness 😂😂 not the prince of morality pic.twitter.com/7P2iGNilv2 — Vashaun Blanks (@VashaunBlanks) February 9, 2024

HA! That one made us laugh.

We didn't know it was possible for West to be more intolerable but here we are. If we are going to ride this Crazy Train with Ozzy and Kanye, we vote that Ye needs to be shown the door.

