PETA Tries Shaming People for Super Bowl Snacks and It Is Clucking Hilarious

SUPER BOWL TIME! All good-hearted red-blooded Americans LOVE the Super Bowl! Well, not this writer, but most people LOVE the Super Bowl. It is a tradition to watch the game, eat snacks, and watch the commercials. Don't worry, we are certain one of our brilliant writers will give you a low down on the commercials once they air.

We digress, we need to talk about the MEAT of this story since it is about PETA. PETA keeping in line perfectly with standard PETA practices decided to try and make everyone feel bad about their Super Bowl Snacks.

*SNORT* Look, we are not trying to be mean to the chickens of the world but they are delicious and we gotta eat. Also that drawing. Good grief. We are dead, not as dead as the chickens that helped make the tasty wings you guys are going to devour this weekend but figuratively dead.

X (Twitter) did not disappoint us with the reactions.

When does she even fly tho https://t.co/bsZKRmcfOl — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) February 9, 2024

Chickens don’t fly this is dumb — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 9, 2024

To be fair they don't fly. — KHORNE (@chaosgodkhorne) February 7, 2024

Yeah, they can have a cooked wing or go wingless since they don't fly. hahahaha

STAHP! That drawing is dumb but those responses had us rolling.

Why did they make the wing look like a snack if they weren’t trying to sell it as a snack? — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) February 9, 2024

EL - OH - EL!!! VALID QUESTION!

Now I'm craving chicken wings!! 🤤🤤🤤🤤 — Dennis Hart (@slimdenny) February 8, 2024

Honestly, same.

If T-Rex's were still around I can guaran-damn-tee you T-Rex wings would be a thing. https://t.co/OAdq9NAmiC — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 9, 2024

Would it though? They would be hard to catch and they don't have wings, just those stubby little arms. Maybe pterodactyl wings. Heck, you might even be able to feed 3 or 4 Super Bowl parties with a single pterodactyl!

Should’ve flown higher. There’s a reason hawk wings aren’t a thing https://t.co/mn0IqnsGZv — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 9, 2024

Clucking hilarious!

This might be the smartest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m genuinely impressed. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 9, 2024

It is BRILLIANT!

That’s the reason I don’t eat frog’s legs Coach - I tear up thinking of the frogs on their tiny crutches. Also, I’m not a soap-dodging Frenchie. — Walmart UNC Fan Finder (@UncFinder) February 9, 2024

We are rolling. Imagine the wingless chicken or the one-cooked-wing chicken hanging out with a frog on crutches. It keeps getting better. Some days we wonder if the invention of the internet was a good thing. Today is not one of those days.

We are sorry but there is NOBODY in the troll game that wins as much as @3YearLetterman. That one just ended us and therefore it will end this story.

Go forth, eat, sleep, and watch football!

