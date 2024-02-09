Get Help Wesley - Wil Wheaton Rants at Larry David's Elmo Incident
Deadspin Sued Over False 'Blackface' Accusation
Megyn Kelly Destroys Dem Claims Biden's Mental State is Being Questioned Because of...
Joe Biden Is a Massive Problem ... The Voters Are Worse
Leftists Go Ballistic on MSNBC's Katy Tur for Daring to Question (Barely) Biden's...
CNN's Fact-Checker Spends 4 Minutes Shredding Lies Biden Told at His Disastrous Press...
White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT...
*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris'...
Jonathan Chait Praising Biden for His 'Effective' Presser Has Me Wondering WHAT He's...
Seeing LOTS of Lefty Meltdowns Over Biden but THIS Meltdown From Bradley Moss...
Biden's Mental State Is Crumbling Before Our Eyes
Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy Over Biden Goes SO WRONG He...
L.A. Times Published a Defense of Biden That Sounds Like It Came Straight...
NY Post's Front Page Says It All About Biden (This Australian Paper's Take...

PETA Tries Shaming People for Super Bowl Snacks and It Is Clucking Hilarious

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 PM on February 09, 2024
AngieArtist

SUPER BOWL TIME! All good-hearted red-blooded Americans LOVE the Super Bowl! Well, not this writer, but most people LOVE the Super Bowl. It is a tradition to watch the game, eat snacks, and watch the commercials. Don't worry, we are certain one of our brilliant writers will give you a low down on the commercials once they air.

Advertisement

We digress, we need to talk about the MEAT of this story since it is about PETA. PETA keeping in line perfectly with standard PETA practices decided to try and make everyone feel bad about their Super Bowl Snacks.

*SNORT* Look, we are not trying to be mean to the chickens of the world but they are delicious and we gotta eat. Also that drawing. Good grief. We are dead, not as dead as the chickens that helped make the tasty wings you guys are going to devour this weekend but figuratively dead.

X (Twitter) did not disappoint us with the reactions.

Yeah, they can have a cooked wing or go wingless since they don't fly. hahahaha
STAHP! That drawing is dumb but those responses had us rolling.

EL - OH - EL!!! VALID QUESTION!

Recommended

Leftists Go Ballistic on MSNBC's Katy Tur for Daring to Question (Barely) Biden's Mental Fitness
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Honestly, same.

Would it though? They would be hard to catch and they don't have wings, just those stubby little arms. Maybe pterodactyl wings. Heck, you might even be able to feed 3 or 4 Super Bowl parties with a single pterodactyl!

Clucking hilarious!

It is BRILLIANT!

We are rolling. Imagine the wingless chicken or the one-cooked-wing chicken hanging out with a frog on crutches. It keeps getting better. Some days we wonder if the invention of the internet was a good thing. Today is not one of those days.

We are sorry but there is NOBODY in the troll game that wins as much as @3YearLetterman. That one just ended us and therefore it will end this story.

Advertisement

Go forth, eat, sleep, and watch football!

=================================================================================
Related: VIP: Is the GOP Finally Ready to Get Rid of Mitch McConnell? We Can Always Hope
Ben Shapiro Announces the Retirement of RAP SUPERSTAR Dr. Dreidel
Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Grammy Performance
FAFSA Rollout Debacle
=================================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FOOD FOOTBALL FUNNY PETA SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftists Go Ballistic on MSNBC's Katy Tur for Daring to Question (Barely) Biden's Mental Fitness
Grateful Calvin
Get Help Wesley - Wil Wheaton Rants at Larry David's Elmo Incident
Gordon K
Deadspin Sued Over False 'Blackface' Accusation
Aaron Walker
Megyn Kelly Destroys Dem Claims Biden's Mental State is Being Questioned Because of 1 Line in a Report
Doug P.
*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris' Speech Today (Watch)
Sam J.
CNN's Fact-Checker Spends 4 Minutes Shredding Lies Biden Told at His Disastrous Press Conference
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftists Go Ballistic on MSNBC's Katy Tur for Daring to Question (Barely) Biden's Mental Fitness Grateful Calvin
Advertisement