FAFSA Rollout Debacle Is the Perfect Example of Why Every Government Agency Needs an Overhaul

If you have ever been lucky enough to fill out FAFSA for your children you know and understand it is a labyrinth of evil that was probably created by cat lovers and demons. It is so obnoxious and they have to have made it hard and confusing on purpose. Nothing is intuitive. In short, it sucks snail snot.

Advertisement

With that glowing endorsement, you will not be surprised to find out that FAFSA is the baby of the Department of Education. It is an application tool used by the Federal Government to determine how much financial aid a student may qualify to receive. FAFSA award information was originally delayed and said to be on track by the end of January, but they announced that it will now be delayed into March.

BREAKING 🚨: @usedgov announced today that institutions and states will begin receiving FAFSA applicant information in the “first half of March,” backtracking its initial - and already delayed - commitment to deliver them in January: https://t.co/DjiVTwuEOZ #fachat #FAFSA — NASFAA (@nasfaa) January 30, 2024

College tuition is ridiculous. Most kids need to know how much federal aid they will get before they can decide which college to go to. Honestly, unless you have a particular profession you wish to pursue a lot of colleges seem like a waste of time and money. Especially in a Biden economy where it seems you need a two-income household making six figures each just to pay your mortgage and groceries.

The Department of Education is the biggest joke. A clear and unmitigated disaster — Malfadir (@malfadir) January 30, 2024

This was true even BEFORE this mess.

Another example of the government NOT doing something very well 🤦‍♂️ — Coach Rogers (@LBCoachRogers) January 30, 2024

It IS another government-run mess. Why do people still not recognize that anything the government touches turns into a long drawn-out mess? We will say that after the first two years, HealthCare.gov got better, It is still a big mess, but at least it does not throw out 504 errors anymore. 50Forward!

TRAGIC… It’s a crime what @FAFSA has done to so many 2024 HS kids… Like these kids haven’t had enough to deal with in terms of battling portal recruiting AND extra Covid years, and now this disgusting situation on top of it?! #Shameful https://t.co/o8R24pZjTo — Preston Lawyer (@CoachPrestonL) January 31, 2024

Look, we are the first people in line to throw shade at Gen Z. They tend to be whiney and entitled and obnoxious about pushing their politics down everyone’s throats. BUT they have been fed a load of crap from the government in some of their most impressionable years.

They have barely gotten through high school, half of them did not learn to drive, and now the government is making it hard for them to find out the best options for college. Not giving them any excuses for being unbearably obnoxious, just saying they have not had the best luck. You would think seeing the failures of government up close and personal would change the bad politics they spout on the clock app ...

Advertisement

What a complete joke. Not surprised but how do we make decisions like this without it? We need to clean house in the @usedgov . https://t.co/tEK9sJROTj — Aimee (@Aimee_Schoaf) January 31, 2024

By clean house, if you mean get rid of the department altogether, we agree. As far as federal aid, it could become a department all its own and the resources that have been paying high salaries to the top officials in the Department of Education could go straight to FAFSA and help make it less of a nightmare and more money available for students in need. It should also be noted that colleges should just make tuition affordable and it would fix a lot of problems.

This is 🦇💩. To add insult to injury, @FAFSA's own public messaging is HILARIOUSLY obsfucative. The relevant update opens with self-congratulation for processing x applications to date. The mid-March bit doesn't drop until the end of the 3rd (long) paragraph. https://t.co/0yHYYocRUp — Jennifer Steen (@jensteen) January 31, 2024

Again, typical horrible behavior from the government.

Our advice to any kid who is getting close to college. If you do not know for certain what you want to do for a career take two years at a community college, you can take basic prerequisite classes required for most all majors, figure out what you want to do with your life, and not waste tons of money in the process.



If you know what you want to do, we get it, pick the college that is best for you, but please do not get brainwashed and stupid. Focus on your work and ignore all of the noise.

Advertisement

Lastly, can we have a serious discussion about getting rid of the Department of Education now?

====================================================================

Related: Obnoxious Climate Radicals Try to Make Mona Lisa Soup

Presumptive Nominee for the Best Tweet of January 2024

'Be Best': Biden Tries Trolling Trump but Becomes the Bully Instead

Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' Makes Satan the Victim and Protagonist

Dwayne 'THE ROCK' Johnson Has Had a Great Week and He's Cooking Up SUCCESS

====================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!