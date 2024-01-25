Student Films Gender-Fluid Teacher Giving a Lesson on Pronouns
Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking? Dwayne Johnson Has Had a Great Week and He's Cooking Up SUCCESS

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 AM on January 25, 2024
AngieArtist

CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? We can, it is SUCCESS, and honestly, we are happy for him. 

You probably know Dwayne Johnson as THE ROCK and he has officially had one of the best weeks ever! He now OWNS his name 'The Rock' which is what everyone knows him as and he was also named to the board of directors of The TKO group which is a parent company of the WWE and the UFC.

That is such a great story of hard work and just doing everything you can to succeed. Dwayne Johnson seems to be a kind of normal human being in the entertainment industry. We are not saying he is a bastion of conservatism and that you should follow him or even vote for him if he pulls a Reagan and decides to run one day (there are rumors). We honestly do not know enough about his political views to tell you anything about him in that arena. 

We just thought this was a decent guy having a great week and with the dismal state of the world in 2024, it will be a break from the world being in shambles and not being able to afford anything. SO, CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? *Readers yell YESSSS!!!!* 

We love the enthusiasm! We did find a few people who wanted to make sure people knew Johnson had a leg up on some people. There were TONS of them, but we think the dude below had the most concise argument with a lot of details. We are not sure why they could not just go with the feel-good story of the week but it is the internet and there are always some people who need to put an asterisk by every name. 

So we looked into this and yes, his Dad did give him a boost BUT if he was not willing to start at the bottom and put in the work and add his personality he would never have made it. How many people do you know that might be given a lot of opportunity but throw it in the trash? 

Again, we know nothing of the man personally. He might be a big giant 'Richard' but he doesn't seem that way to a person who has only ever watched him in promos or Jumanji and that is the extent of our knowledge. Furthermore, we want to keep it that way so we can have a happy feel-good story this week DANGIT!  Stay with us. WE NEED THIS!!  CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? *Readers yell KINDA ... WE MEAN YES!!!* 

Let's just pretend we did not see that one since we do not want to look too deep into his politics so we can still like him. IGNORE THAT ONE. Just poof it out of your head right now. 

CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? *Readers yel NOT AS MUCH ... WE MEAN YES!!!!* 

A little humor to cleanse our pallet. 

We agree! No matter his politics that we do not want to know about right now, or if he got some help along the way. He made that character and he keeps on keeping on. Today we are happy for him. It was a good week. If he decides to run for office and says stupid stuff we will be happy to tell you about it then but for now: CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING?
*READERS YELL YESSSS!!!!* 

