Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking? Dwayne Johnson Has Had a Great Week and He's Cooking Up SUCCESS

CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? We can, it is SUCCESS, and honestly, we are happy for him.

You probably know Dwayne Johnson as THE ROCK and he has officially had one of the best weeks ever! He now OWNS his name 'The Rock' which is what everyone knows him as and he was also named to the board of directors of The TKO group which is a parent company of the WWE and the UFC.

Dwayne Johnson now fully owns the rights to 'The Rock' 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P6cIx5wD3P — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) January 24, 2024

Dwayne Johnson started his career getting paid $40 per match to wrestle in the parking lot of used car dealerships.



Now, @TheRock is being paid $30 million by WWE as part of a deal to sit on the company's board of directors.



That's one of the best glow-ups in sports history. pic.twitter.com/fI5UsBryov — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 23, 2024

That is such a great story of hard work and just doing everything you can to succeed. Dwayne Johnson seems to be a kind of normal human being in the entertainment industry. We are not saying he is a bastion of conservatism and that you should follow him or even vote for him if he pulls a Reagan and decides to run one day (there are rumors). We honestly do not know enough about his political views to tell you anything about him in that arena.

We just thought this was a decent guy having a great week and with the dismal state of the world in 2024, it will be a break from the world being in shambles and not being able to afford anything. SO, CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? *Readers yell YESSSS!!!!*

Started from the Rock Bottom now we here — Andrew Lokenauth | TheFinanceNewsletter.com (@FluentInFinance) January 23, 2024

Just an incredible story of perseverance.



Good reminder that success doesn’t happen overnight! — Nik Atanackovic (@Nik_Atanackovic) January 23, 2024

We love the enthusiasm! We did find a few people who wanted to make sure people knew Johnson had a leg up on some people. There were TONS of them, but we think the dude below had the most concise argument with a lot of details. We are not sure why they could not just go with the feel-good story of the week but it is the internet and there are always some people who need to put an asterisk by every name.

You left out that it was only for a month because his famous dad had already gotten him into WWE. He was on PPV a few months later.



Glow-ups come easy for nepo babies. — Bobby Trippett (@Bobby_Batson) January 24, 2024

So we looked into this and yes, his Dad did give him a boost BUT if he was not willing to start at the bottom and put in the work and add his personality he would never have made it. How many people do you know that might be given a lot of opportunity but throw it in the trash?

Again, we know nothing of the man personally. He might be a big giant 'Richard' but he doesn't seem that way to a person who has only ever watched him in promos or Jumanji and that is the extent of our knowledge. Furthermore, we want to keep it that way so we can have a happy feel-good story this week DANGIT! Stay with us. WE NEED THIS!! CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? *Readers yell KINDA ... WE MEAN YES!!!*

Wait til he runs for President in 2028 — AK (@AKofth6) January 23, 2024

Let's just pretend we did not see that one since we do not want to look too deep into his politics so we can still like him. IGNORE THAT ONE. Just poof it out of your head right now.

CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? *Readers yel NOT AS MUCH ... WE MEAN YES!!!!*

It's actually in public domain as of 2022



His new ring name going forward is "If You Smell" https://t.co/kK125QZ0JK — NerdKnight (@NerdKnight111) January 25, 2024

When you win an argument https://t.co/bfbw8iaNUW — Kenny Dziukala (@KennyDziukala) January 25, 2024

A little humor to cleanse our pallet.

I'm glad for him he made that character https://t.co/G4WF2kD1RX — ♂Kris♂ (@TheMaddTrucker) January 25, 2024

We agree! No matter his politics that we do not want to know about right now, or if he got some help along the way. He made that character and he keeps on keeping on. Today we are happy for him. It was a good week. If he decides to run for office and says stupid stuff we will be happy to tell you about it then but for now: CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING?

*READERS YELL YESSSS!!!!*

