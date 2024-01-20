'Ruby to the Rescue!' Officer Rescues Man From Frozen Lake With Help From the Victim's Dog

Spicy Chris Sununu Gives MAJOR Snark When Asked About Tim Scott
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:35 PM on January 20, 2024
AngieArtist

Humans do not deserve dogs. Humans are often horrible and miserable and just downright mean while dogs just seem to be better than us at love and loyalty. To help prove that point, we are going to tell you about a dog that has gone even further than just being a 'good girl'. We introduce to you: RUBY, the 'goodest girl' ever! Ruby was such a brave dog that the Michigan State Police (Seventh District) tweeted about how she helped Officer Kameron Bennetts save her owner's life.

How many of you have saved a life? Technically this writer did save a dog's life once, we will save that story for another time, but we just wanted to mention that we like dogs better than most humans and went out of our way to save a Dog one time. If there was a human in distress in front of us we would probably try to save them as well, but it would not be 100% guaranteed.
WE KID ... kinda.

Click that link and read that story. Here is a short recap: Officer Bennet responds to a 911 call and sees Ruby standing beside her owner (a 65-year-old male) who had fallen into the lake. If you watch the body cam footage his head and shoulders are above the frozen water but it is not looking good for him. Officer Bennetts enlists Ruby to help get rescue equipment to him and pull the man to safety.

Rescue Ruby should forever be her new moniker. They should consider making coloring books, cartoons, and movies of Rescue Ruby. Her name should be known throughout the land! 

X posters got in on the praise for Ruby as she deserves! 

We want to take time here and point out that Lori's Emojis and her bio imply that she most likely does not agree with us on politics at any level, BUT we included her comment to show that dogs surpass politics. They can make humans who disagree viscerally join together with a common heart, if only for a moment.

The officer in this case was very quick to think of how to enlist Ruby. Even though Ruby deserves all kinds of praise we will give an honorable mention to the human as well.

We had no idea 'Dog Rates' was a thing but if Ruby is not winning this week something is messed up. We should check and see if Dominion is entangled in the vote counting over there. (That is a joke people, a complete joke, don't @ us.)

RUBY TO THE RESCUE!!!

HA! We are going to end it with this one, only because we found it hilarious that Sandy found a way to praise Ruby and still take a hit at NBC. Twitchy readers are brilliant!

'All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. 
For, after all, he was only human. He wasn't a dog.' 
~ Charles M. Schulz

