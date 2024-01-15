Hakeem Jeffries Wants a Colorblind Society on MLK Day but the Left Can't Support That

Today was Martin Luther King Day. The Left, of course, thinks they own the vote of black America and they think they own the legacy of Dr. King. It is no surprise a Leftists would pipe up and try to pretend they are the voice to listen to for race relations in the modern day.

We cannot rest until we achieve the dream of a completely color blind society.#HappyKingDay #MLK95 pic.twitter.com/Ywf0e90k3I — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 15, 2024

Hakeem Jeffries tried but we think he failed. See Jeffries asks for a color-blind society but the Left of today wants nothing to do with that idea. The Left of today wants everything you do, think, or say to be based on your race so there is no way to be color blind in the parameters they have set up for us.



We will go so far as to say if society was colorblind we would all be happier and healthier but the LEFT would no longer exist. The whole reason for them to exist is based on identity politics and they just will not work if people are not picking fights and being victims based on their race, sex, or sexual orientation.

Many on X took notice of the flaw in his statement as well.

Y'all have been telling the world that being color blind is racist. You've created a monster and now want to act like you never did? Do MLK Jr a favor and keep him and his actions out of your mouth. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) January 15, 2024

YUP!

So why do you keep bringing up skin color? Dr King would not approve of the current Democrat Party. — Brent Anderson (@BrentAnderson99) January 15, 2024

They HAVE to bring up skin color. They have built the whole party on being victims based on race, sex, and sexual orientation. If they give up the skin color part they will not have a base that is fired up enough to vote out of fear.

This dream will only be achieved when democrats are voted out pic.twitter.com/sxj3B35u8m — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) January 15, 2024

WOW! That was a simple and powerful visual aid. We love it because it is true. If racism dies so will the Democrat party. So no matter how much people advance in society, no matter that people will openly say racism is bad and call it out when they see it, no matter that most of America can get along and love and support people of other races, when it comes to the Democrat party it can not be allowed to die. Why do you think there are so many race hoaxes? Because Democrats NEED racism. They must have it. Without it they are irrelevant.

Go forth and help eradicate racism one day at a time, one person at a time, so we can help destroy the Left and the victim games they play. :) We hope you had a VERY happy MLK day!

