'Where Is Dylan When You Need Him?' 90210's Ian Ziering Takes on Mini Bike Gang in LA

Ian Ziering is an actor best known for Beverly Hills 90210 and Sharknado. If you do not know Ian Zeiring from Beverly Hills 90210 you SHOULD know him from Sharknado and if you never saw Sharknado we encourage you to go watch it and all of the sequels. There is some seriously GOOD BAD movie stuff in that franchise.

Anyway back to the actual story, Ian was approached in Los Angeles traffic by a gang of mini bikes and he did not just sit down and take it, he got out and threw some hands. WOAH!

UPDATE: 59-year old 90210 actor Ian Ziering, who took on a mini bike gang by himself in LA, has released details regarding the incident.



On New Year’s Eve, Ziering got out of his vehicle after the mini gang approached his car.



“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached… pic.twitter.com/RqkPyjLtft — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

According to the tweet, Ziering is listed as the victim and the video shows the mini bikers descending upon him like a swarm of locusts. Things like this lead us to a lot of questions. Would this kind of thing be happening if California was not so hard on guns and easy on criminals? How about if our borders were not wide open? We can't be the only people asking those questions.

Of course, X was all over the 90210 references.

steve sanders had a lot of enemies. my guess is this is the revenge of the street racer who hit-and-ran Andrea in season 3 https://t.co/eDejO239G7 — A. Nonny Mouse (@ellipsisTG) January 2, 2024

*SNORT*

If you did not watch 90210 at its peak, you will not understand any of these references. Just take it from us, that one is EXCELLENT!

90210 really out here throwing hands



2024 is looking better https://t.co/ieig2bRzQ5 — Cajun Sparkle Bog Halfling Hobo (@BudLightSadness) January 2, 2024

Of all of the people on 90210 to be throwing hands in real life Ziering would not be the top pick, we would think it would have been Shannon Doherty just because she stood up for herself even back in the '90s.

Sorry, I'm still trying to get over the fact that Ian Ziering from Beverly Hills, 90210 is almost 60 https://t.co/S95vEbsYBx — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) January 2, 2024

RIGHT!?!?! Sometimes this job makes us confront being OLD more often than we would like.

Where were Brandon, Dylan and David when their guy needed help? https://t.co/B8RJEc3GJr — Drinker of things (@GimmeA3eer) January 2, 2024

... Are there any consequences for these thugs... Where is Dylan when you really need him... https://t.co/cIHV73M3zJ — Joe Biden Showered With His Own Daughter (@realGregKarnes) January 2, 2024

Dylan would have been a big help. Brandon and David not so much ...

If this doesn’t turn into a movie with Sharks it will be such a wasted opportunity. https://t.co/NQ5e7GHgaD — Jill Levy. 🟦 (@388shark) January 2, 2024

FINALLY a Sharknado reference! YAY!

We agree. If anybody has time to throw some sharks in that video and send it to us on X, we would appreciate it. :)

Ian Ziering is officially a stud. I can't imagine "navigating a situation" this well and I'm a few years younger than he is. https://t.co/3fs7pL5PVI — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) January 2, 2024

🚨This is the chaos and anarchy brought upon America by this administration 👇👇👇 https://t.co/e2IWbo4pC0 — strac (@ttstrac) January 2, 2024

We have no idea who the people involved in the mini bike gang are. We DO think Leftist policies that rule California are leading to a lot of situations that could be avoided.

I had worse fights in 3rd grade. And he is dumb for getting out of his vehicle. Assess the damage later.



Yet another reason why I carry. https://t.co/eYmhUDcvj7 — Jake_Hawg42 (@Jake_Hawg40) January 2, 2024

We were NOT fighting in 3rd grade BUT we agree he probably should not have gotten out of the vehicle but good on him for seeming to win the fight anyway.

LA would have a mini bike gang https://t.co/ehSSPFKEf9 — April Ham Lincoln™️ (@thebenevolus) January 2, 2024

YUP. If anyone was having a mini bike gang it was LA.

A mini bike gang???? Why did THIS come to mind 😏 https://t.co/rLyt1nYUXn pic.twitter.com/Ly4O6LvGeu — Paul_Jennings (@Aint_My_Gig) January 2, 2024

We have no idea but we are glad it did because it gave us a nice chuckle.

People is time to arm yourself, not with guns anything nonlethal pepper spray come to mind, even a robber hose with a grip and metal tip will help, but if you take them out be ready to use it or you'll make it wors for you self, stay safe. https://t.co/kBj4uCIQep — #OnEnAtIoN (@mymasterr) January 2, 2024

We agree. We think you should be prepared for almost anything in the United States in 2024. If you are not comfortable with a gun maybe look at taking a class to at least be familiar with firearms. If you just do not want to be near guns, at least look into some pepper spray. The United States after the Biden administration is VERY different than the United States you grew up in.

Stay safe, be aware, and be prepared - even for mini bike gangs!

