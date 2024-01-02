'Where Is Dylan When You Need Him?' 90210's Ian Ziering Takes on Mini Bike Gang in LA

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Finds Assassination of Hamas Leaders 'Worrisome'
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on January 02, 2024
Syfy via AP

Ian Ziering is an actor best known for Beverly Hills 90210 and Sharknado. If you do not know Ian Zeiring from Beverly Hills 90210 you SHOULD know him from Sharknado and if you never saw Sharknado we encourage you to go watch it and all of the sequels. There is some seriously GOOD BAD movie stuff in that franchise. 

Anyway back to the actual story, Ian was approached in Los Angeles traffic by a gang of mini bikes and he did not just sit down and take it, he got out and threw some hands. WOAH! 

According to the tweet, Ziering is listed as the victim and the video shows the mini bikers descending upon him like a swarm of locusts. Things like this lead us to a lot of questions. Would this kind of thing be happening if California was not so hard on guns and easy on criminals? How about if our borders were not wide open? We can't be the only people asking those questions. 

Of course, X was all over the 90210 references. 

*SNORT* 
If you did not watch 90210 at its peak, you will not understand any of these references. Just take it from us, that one is EXCELLENT!

Of all of the people on 90210 to be throwing hands in real life Ziering would not be the top pick, we would think it would have been Shannon Doherty just because she stood up for herself even back in the '90s. 

RIGHT!?!?! Sometimes this job makes us confront being OLD more often than we would like. 

Dylan would have been a big help. Brandon and David not so much ...

FINALLY a Sharknado reference! YAY!
We agree. If anybody has time to throw some sharks in that video and send it to us on X, we would appreciate it. :) 

We have no idea who the people involved in the mini bike gang are. We DO think Leftist policies that rule California are leading to a lot of situations that could be avoided. 

We were NOT fighting in 3rd grade BUT we agree he probably should not have gotten out of the vehicle but good on him for seeming to win the fight anyway. 

YUP. If anyone was having a mini bike gang it was LA. 

We have no idea but we are glad it did because it gave us a nice chuckle. 

We agree. We think you should be prepared for almost anything in the United States in 2024. If you are not comfortable with a gun maybe look at taking a class to at least be familiar with firearms. If you just do not want to be near guns, at least look into some pepper spray. The United States after the Biden administration is VERY different than the United States you grew up in. 

Stay safe, be aware, and be prepared - even for mini bike gangs! 

