'What a Nasty Man ...' Scottish PM Humza Yousaf Exposes Himself as Hamas...
Bulwark: Jack Smith 'Delivered a Body Blow' to Trump Campaign Friday
Former Vox Writer Upset the Media Covered the 'Ginned Up' Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
Joe and Jill Biden Want You to Text Them Your New Year's Resolutions
Copyrights V Trademarks: Original Versions of Mickey Mouse Will Become Public Domain in...
Uh Oh: Billionaire Len Blavatnik Stops Donations to Harvard Amid Ongoing Campus Antisemiti...
Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then...
Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan...
The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report
Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' by Allowing Trump Due Process
Gavin Newsom Dubbed California Exodus Stories a 'Fox News Myth' (L.A. Times Joins...
FIN-Tastically Funny: Florida Man Catches and Steals Large Tarpon From Bass Pro Shops'...
WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to...
Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?

How Long Has Santa Been Breaking the Law? USDA Grants Santa's Reindeer a Permit to Legally Enter the US

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:15 PM on December 23, 2023
Vesa Moilanen/ Lehtikuva via AP

Christmas time is upon us so of course we need to keep you apprised of the LEGAL issues Santa faces traveling through the United States. It seems the United States Department of Agriculture awarded Santa a special permit this year for the reindeer to pass through the United States LEGALLY. 

If you are like us, you are wondering: HOW LONG HAS SANTA BEEN BREAKING THE LAW!?!?! 

Advertisement

Great. We love it. Santa has decided to stop his life of crime and seek a permit but why is this just now occurring to the big guy? And do not get us started on Mrs. Clause. She really should have been on top of this. We see her as an accomplice. Now the reindeer are innocent. It is not their fault, they just fly where they are told to fly. 

The reindeer are innocent bystanders in the whole mess. 

Apparently, that is what they have been doing for years without anyone blinking an eye. You can't tell us they did not see the red nose of Rudolph's from miles away. Typical of Biden's administration, they turn a blind eye if it benefits them. We wonder what kind of perks Biden was getting out of allowing the illegal crossings last year.

Hear us out. MAYBE the sentence was not '10% for the big guy' but '10% FROM the Big Guy'. Biden has been getting BRIBES from Santa to get across the United States without a permit and probably all the Presidents before him as well. If Liberals really want to bury Trump they should look into the SANTA CROSSINGS! 

Recommended

Bulwark: Jack Smith 'Delivered a Body Blow' to Trump Campaign Friday
Brett T.
Advertisement

True. But we honestly think this is a bigger scandal than even Hunter's Laptop. 

OH NO! Santa has carbon emissions problems on top of the illegal crossings! We are completely shocked! Shocked we tell you! If Hollywood does not call out these atrocities they should all have to wear a scarlet A on their fancy private jets as they fly across the world being the hypocrites they are. 

What if Santa has also been a secret spy for CHINA!? Will this nightmare never end? We all think of Santa as this big lovable man who passes out gifts and in reality, he is A CLIMATE CHANGE CAUSING, BRIBE TAKING, ILLEGAL CROSSING, SPY FOR CHINA! 

At this point, If you tell us Santa is smuggling fentanyl across in Rudolph's nose we might believe you. 

Advertisement

After writing this story we believe Santa has a full-on network to help bribe or break the laws of every single country in the world and the gift-giving is just a front to cover up the drug distribution. 

Sant has no worries about the laws or the rules. He looks at the laws and laughs with his jolly HO HO HO. He smiles and says: 

' Laws and Permits? WE DON'T NEED NO STINKING LAWS OR PERMITS!' Then he pulls out an ASSAULT RIFLE and bellows into the sky 'THIS IS MY LAW AND PERMIT YOU STINKING VERMIN! Catch me if you can! HO HO HO!'

The government? No, they do not work but Santa is a kingpin and he is working ALL OF THE TIME. As for us, well you can see our imagination is always working overtime. 

Happy Holidays Twitchy readers! We hope you get the bribes from Santa that you desire. 

HO HO HO!

===========================================================================

Related: Copyrights V Trademarks: Original Versions of Mickey Mouse Will Become Public Domain
FIN-TASTIC: Florida Man Catches HUGE FIsh
Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avengers'
CLUCKING STUPID!
Teacher Confiscates DJ Equipment and Lights of 12-Year-Old Student

Advertisement

============================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHRISTMAS LAWS SANTA SANTA CLAUS USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bulwark: Jack Smith 'Delivered a Body Blow' to Trump Campaign Friday
Brett T.
'What a Nasty Man ...' Scottish PM Humza Yousaf Exposes Himself as Hamas Mouthpiece
Chad Felix Greene
Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself
Coucy
Former Vox Writer Upset the Media Covered the 'Ginned Up' Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
Brett T.
Joe and Jill Biden Want You to Text Them Your New Year's Resolutions
Brett T.
Uh Oh: Billionaire Len Blavatnik Stops Donations to Harvard Amid Ongoing Campus Antisemitism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bulwark: Jack Smith 'Delivered a Body Blow' to Trump Campaign Friday Brett T.
Advertisement