Clucking Stupid: NY Assemblyman Tony Simone Takes Aim at Chick-fil-A With New Bill Proposal

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:30 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

If you asked 100 people what company Leftists hate the most we bet at least 80 would say Chick-Fil-A. They have been after the fast food giant for years. Leftists have tried boycotts over and over. The Jesus chicken just seems to be too good for the boycott to ever take off. 

So how would a good Leftist soldier fight if he can not use the social pressure of a boycott? Let New York State Assemblyman Tony Simone show you how it is done. 

Yep. You read that right. Tony and his accomplice Michelle Hinchey are hoping to pass a bill REQUIRING any restaurant in an agreement with the New York State Thruway Authority to be open 7 days a week. 

That is a shot directly at Chick-fil-A. 

If you read the article in the post above, it looks like there is a lot of fighting he will have to do to make this happen. A thruway official is referenced in that piece stating that Chick-fil-A has a 33-year agreement in place with the thruway at this time. 

We found people on X with a lot of thoughts on the proposal. 

We know neither of those is going to happen and there were several other similar examples showing the absurdity of the bill. They all made valid points. 

These next couple of posts went straight to the issue of that pesky constitution we have in the United States.

Look, we have seen some crazy stuff get through the courts and legislation, particularly in blue states, but we can not imagine this particular bill will stand up in court, especially not if it makes it to the Supreme Court. Exactly who does Tony Simone think he is? 

*snort* That is just funny. 

EXACTLY! They knew the deal with Chick-fil-A when they awarded them the contract. 

We here at Twitchy have no issues telling you Leftists are insane, but we are going to go out on a limb and say Tony Simone might out-stupid even the likes of a 'Democrat squad member' with this proposal and ALL of them are clucking stupid. 

Cluck off, Tony.

Tags: BILL CHICK-FIL-A NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY

