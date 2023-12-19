Clucking Stupid: NY Assemblyman Tony Simone Takes Aim at Chick-fil-A With New Bill Proposal

If you asked 100 people what company Leftists hate the most we bet at least 80 would say Chick-Fil-A. They have been after the fast food giant for years. Leftists have tried boycotts over and over. The Jesus chicken just seems to be too good for the boycott to ever take off.

So how would a good Leftist soldier fight if he can not use the social pressure of a boycott? Let New York State Assemblyman Tony Simone show you how it is done.

It makes no sense for restaurants at rest stops to be closed on one of the busiest travel days of the week, but Chick-Fil-A has been allowed to limit their service to travelers in their contract with the NYS Thruway Authority. My bill with @MichelleHinchey will change that ⬇️ https://t.co/wylwYiXURY — Tony Simone (@tonysimone) December 18, 2023

Yep. You read that right. Tony and his accomplice Michelle Hinchey are hoping to pass a bill REQUIRING any restaurant in an agreement with the New York State Thruway Authority to be open 7 days a week.

That is a shot directly at Chick-fil-A.

🛣️ Rest Stop Restaurant Act will require Thruway restaurants to stay open seven days a week, full story in the link: https://t.co/s9znZcMlBb pic.twitter.com/7gBDY9p4rc — NEWS10 ABC (@WTEN) December 17, 2023

If you read the article in the post above, it looks like there is a lot of fighting he will have to do to make this happen. A thruway official is referenced in that piece stating that Chick-fil-A has a 33-year agreement in place with the thruway at this time.

We found people on X with a lot of thoughts on the proposal.

What next, prohibiting observant Jews from taking off on Shabbat? https://t.co/DHplQaqEwr — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) December 19, 2023

Force Muslim restaurants to serve pork while you’re at it 🙄 — Bears Suck (@kjhm85) December 19, 2023

We know neither of those is going to happen and there were several other similar examples showing the absurdity of the bill. They all made valid points.

These next couple of posts went straight to the issue of that pesky constitution we have in the United States.

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion OR PROHIBITING THE FREE EXERCISE THEREOF". Chik-fil-A operates according to the religious principles it EXERCISES. What part of the First Amendment don't you understand, Assemblymember? @CarlHeastie — JGCollins_NYC 🇹🇼🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Jgcollins_NYC) December 18, 2023

This is a direct violation of the First Amendment's Establishment Clause.



It's such a blatant, obvious violation of the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, you really don't need to be a professor of the Constitution to see it. https://t.co/xi2Db0z5oD — Isaiah L. Carter, anti-Communist (@IsaiahLCarter) December 19, 2023

Look, we have seen some crazy stuff get through the courts and legislation, particularly in blue states, but we can not imagine this particular bill will stand up in court, especially not if it makes it to the Supreme Court. Exactly who does Tony Simone think he is?

My brother in christ - have a whopper. — ♀️🇺🇦✨Juniper the Feminist ✨🇺🇦♀️ (@JunipersBird) December 19, 2023

*snort* That is just funny.

NYS already knew that would be the case since 2021 when chick fil a was awarded the contract a few years back. Hopefully chick-fil-a has legal grounds to sue NYS for construction costs and damages if they want out of the contract https://t.co/QeBinU016V — RochesterGrey (@Rochestergrey) December 18, 2023

EXACTLY! They knew the deal with Chick-fil-A when they awarded them the contract.

We here at Twitchy have no issues telling you Leftists are insane, but we are going to go out on a limb and say Tony Simone might out-stupid even the likes of a 'Democrat squad member' with this proposal and ALL of them are clucking stupid.

Cluck off, Tony.

