Nancy Mace Suggests Hunter Biden Should Be Held in Contempt of Congress

You guys probably know Nancy Mace as the Congresswoman from South Carolina who talked about her sex life at a prayer breakfast, or when she wore a scarlet letter to Congress after helping oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker. Let's just say Mace is known to pull a few stunts and make some noise to get attention. She has made some waves again, this time in regards to Hunter Biden.

In Oversight committee room… We’re waiting…



If Hunter Biden doesn’t show up - hold him in contempt! — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 13, 2023

What’s Hunter Biden so afraid of? https://t.co/7RSQbI3yxp — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 13, 2023

As you know, I have no problem holding those who ignore Congressional subpoenas in contempt of Congress. And I don’t much care what side of the aisle you’re on either.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/7RSQbI3yxp — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 13, 2023

We here at Twitchy have covered some of the stunts Mace has pulled in the past and we enjoyed laughing as much as you did, but this time, she has a valid point. Do you think for a minute that Democrats would allow Trump's children to get away with ignoring a Congressional subpoena? The answer is a LOUD NO! They would not allow that and they would do anything and everything in their power to hurt any of his children if they could.

SO how will you punish Jim Jordan?? — TN Li Li 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@TNLiLi) December 13, 2023

So you're going to hold Jim Jordan in contempt of Congress?



And the other Republicans who ignored subpoenas?



Looking forward to it, Ms. Mace. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) December 13, 2023

That is the part that gets tricky. There are Republicans who have ignored Congressional subpoenas regarding the January 6th probe very recently and nothing has been done. Ignoring a Congressional subpoena is a misdemeanor and often if members of Congress ignore them others see it as 'political' and not criminal. In the case of Hunter, he is not a member of Congress and we would love to see him reap a little of what he and his father have sewn over the years.

Many people wanted to subpoena other people as well.

Great. Where’s Fauci? And why wasn’t one issued to him? https://t.co/EnMPbWjkZP — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) December 13, 2023

Others began to talk about if her request could actually happen.

He knows his daddy owns the DOJ. He's not worried. — Fallout Dave (@Fallout5Dave) December 13, 2023

We all knew he wouldn't show and there would be no consequences... — Andy Stevens (@AStevens1956) December 13, 2023

Contempt needs to be filed immediately. We are so tired of Do Nothing Republicans that write strong worded letters. — EGB (@EGBMafia) December 13, 2023

We get it. The GOP has not been known to do much of anything when they have power and this one will probably be the same song and same dance all over again. They have no real mechanism to hold Hunter responsible for ignoring the subpoena so we will not hold our breath.

We would be lying if we said we were not looking forward to seeing Hunter dragged into Congress in handcuffs.

