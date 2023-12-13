Nancy Mace Suggests Hunter Biden Should Be Held in Contempt of Congress

Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:45 PM on December 13, 2023
AP Photo/Mic Smith

You guys probably know Nancy Mace as the Congresswoman from South Carolina who talked about her sex life at a prayer breakfast, or when she wore a scarlet letter to Congress after helping oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker. Let's just say Mace is known to pull a few stunts and make some noise to get attention. She has made some waves again, this time in regards to Hunter Biden. 

We here at Twitchy have covered some of the stunts Mace has pulled in the past and we enjoyed laughing as much as you did, but this time, she has a valid point. Do you think for a minute that Democrats would allow Trump's children to get away with ignoring a Congressional subpoena? The answer is a LOUD NO! They would not allow that and they would do anything and everything in their power to hurt any of his children if they could. 

That is the part that gets tricky. There are Republicans who have ignored Congressional subpoenas regarding the January 6th probe very recently and nothing has been done. Ignoring a Congressional subpoena is a misdemeanor and often if members of Congress ignore them others see it as 'political' and not criminal. In the case of Hunter, he is not a member of Congress and we would love to see him reap a little of what he and his father have sewn over the years. 

Many people wanted to subpoena other people as well. 

Others began to talk about if her request could actually happen. 

We get it. The GOP has not been known to do much of anything when they have power and this one will probably be the same song and same dance all over again. They have no real mechanism to hold Hunter responsible for ignoring the subpoena so we will not hold our breath. 

We would be lying if we said we were not looking forward to seeing Hunter dragged into Congress in handcuffs. 

=================================================================

=================================================================

