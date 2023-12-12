This Is NACHO Normal Alcohol, DORITOS Booze Now Exists but We Are Not Sure Why

This Is Fine: China's Cyber Army Is Invading U.S. Infrastructure
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:30 PM on December 12, 2023
AngieArtist

Doritos is generally a fairly uncontroversial subject. People love them but even when people who love them run into people who are not too fond of them, most can agree and say, yeah we get that. We have found something that might put an end to the amicable relationship of the lovers and haters of Doritos. 

Yes. You did read that right. DORITOS Nacho Cheese-Flavored Booze now exists. We have no idea why it exists. That tweet and the story attached explain how it came about, but why they allowed it to continue to exist and are making a short run of the flavor is still a mystery. 

People on X had a lot to say about it. 

That is a nice little synopsis of how they invented the concoction.

Isn't one of the seven seals that your tastebuds are to be assaulted with nastiness for the rest of your days? If not it should be. 

Those predicting the end of days was a very popular sentiment. 

This is where you image Homer Simpson with his end times bell warning us all about 'Doritos Booze'. 

Not right at all. Actually, it seems all wrong and some people were wondering why nobody stopped it at the lab stage.

We want to have a chat as well. 

Seems the appropriate response if you ask us. 

HA! OK if one 'gouda' thing can come out of 'Doritos Booze' it will be people making cheese jokes about being drunk. 

We know this is not a hard-hitting topic, but it is cheesily one of our best uses of puns in a headline. 

Enough! We can't take it anymore!  (That's what Cheese Said.)  *wink* 

=================================================================

=================================================================

Tags: ALCOHOL FOOD FUNNY

