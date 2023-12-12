This Is NACHO Normal Alcohol, DORITOS Booze Now Exists but We Are Not Sure Why

Doritos is generally a fairly uncontroversial subject. People love them but even when people who love them run into people who are not too fond of them, most can agree and say, yeah we get that. We have found something that might put an end to the amicable relationship of the lovers and haters of Doritos.

Doritos Nacho Cheese-flavored booze has just become a reality https://t.co/WMj2hhvbqg — O.C. Register (@ocregister) December 12, 2023

Yes. You did read that right. DORITOS Nacho Cheese-Flavored Booze now exists. We have no idea why it exists. That tweet and the story attached explain how it came about, but why they allowed it to continue to exist and are making a short run of the flavor is still a mystery.

People on X had a lot to say about it.

Doritos Nacho Cheese-flavored booze has just become a reality



“One production guy went out to lunch and came back with a bag of Doritos,” says Williams. “I decided, ‘why not’ and threw it in.”https://t.co/0atJa7EgKl — Steve Bottari (@WMURSteve) December 12, 2023

That is a nice little synopsis of how they invented the concoction.

Every day we move further from God’s light https://t.co/6wvZTjJQa1 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 12, 2023

Isn't one of the seven seals that your tastebuds are to be assaulted with nastiness for the rest of your days? If not it should be.

Those predicting the end of days was a very popular sentiment.

The apocalypse is upon us:https://t.co/xLC5lcpkfH — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) December 12, 2023

These are end times, children. https://t.co/xRTEfgpEHw — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) December 12, 2023

This is where you image Homer Simpson with his end times bell warning us all about 'Doritos Booze'.

I love eating Doritos and I have a well-documented fondness for liquor, but Doritos-flavored booze ain't right. https://t.co/Nih7ma9IKR — Sal Pizarro (@spizarro) December 12, 2023

Not right at all. Actually, it seems all wrong and some people were wondering why nobody stopped it at the lab stage.

Who asked for this? I just want to talk. https://t.co/zQ1PqdDaFS — 🐞rachel garniss🐞 (@rachel_garniss) December 12, 2023

We want to have a chat as well.

Burn it all down. https://t.co/2fjaH4Iby4 — Wyatt Cavalier (@itiswyatt) December 12, 2023

Seems the appropriate response if you ask us.

Gonna get SO cheesed tonight. https://t.co/MyZXbVGWUK — James B. Webb (@BrainRage) December 12, 2023

HA! OK if one 'gouda' thing can come out of 'Doritos Booze' it will be people making cheese jokes about being drunk.

We know this is not a hard-hitting topic, but it is cheesily one of our best uses of puns in a headline.

Enough! We can't take it anymore! (That's what Cheese Said.) *wink*

