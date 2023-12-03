Marina Medvin Brings Receipts Regarding Gaza Civilians Cheering Hamas Rockets (video)

Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:50 AM on December 03, 2023
Sarah D.

Marina Medvin is a conservative defense attorney and if you are not following her on X you should run and do that and come back to the story afterward. She is almost always on point and she ALWAYS has receipts. 

People can pretend that Gaza is an innocent bystander in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but those polls and that video show differently. Nobody is happy or cheering the fact that some innocent people and children are being hurt in the war, but we shouldn't pretend that the majority of Gaza did not purposefully elect HAMAS as their governing body.

In electing Hamas, they knew what they were choosing. They supported that agenda BEFORE the October attack, and the receipts show they supported it AFTER. The evidence shows MOST Palestinians in Gaza not only desire the removal of Israel from existence, they cheer it. 

Israel must remove Hamas or the October massacre WILL happen again.

Posters on X (Twitter) had a lot to say, and not all of it was good. 

It has been going on for decades. Sadly, HAMAS has shown it will continue to happen over and over again. 

We are positive some good and innocent people in Gaza including children. Some of them have been hurt and even killed. Nobody is happy about that, but Hamas will NEVER allow Israel to exist peacefully. 

War is HARD, but it is sometimes necessary. In the case of HAMAS, no matter how hard it is for us to swallow, they have shown it must be done.

If your neighbor decided he hated you and wanted your house and repeatedly tried to kill you to take it, would you not eventually decide to take him out to prevent that, even if it meant 25% of his family is hurt along with him? We would, and we are pretty sure you would too. 

Does anyone deserve to die? That is a complex question that we may answer separately in a VIP at a later time, but don't look at it as it is deserved. Look at it as it is necessary. 

We do not have all the answers. It is an impossible situation. Here in the United States, we should all continue to watch and pray. Hamas sees Israel as 'little Satan' and the USA as 'Big Satan'. Sadly, the mindset of HAMAS is already within our borders and pouring into the streets in protests in large cities. Our best hope is to pray, stay alert, and be vigilant. 

