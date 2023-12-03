Marina Medvin Brings Receipts Regarding Gaza Civilians Cheering Hamas Rockets (video)

Marina Medvin is a conservative defense attorney and if you are not following her on X you should run and do that and come back to the story afterward. She is almost always on point and she ALWAYS has receipts.

Advertisement

Gaza civilians cheering on Hamas rockets aimed at Israeli communities.



As a reminder, a poll conducted by and Arabic company a month after October 7, showed that 75% of Palestinians supported the atrocities. 56% STRONGLY supported the atrocities.pic.twitter.com/onPja4ZoYt — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 3, 2023

For those of you who missed this poll, released last month — https://t.co/Y0b2robZJD — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 3, 2023

People can pretend that Gaza is an innocent bystander in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but those polls and that video show differently. Nobody is happy or cheering the fact that some innocent people and children are being hurt in the war, but we shouldn't pretend that the majority of Gaza did not purposefully elect HAMAS as their governing body.



In electing Hamas, they knew what they were choosing. They supported that agenda BEFORE the October attack, and the receipts show they supported it AFTER. The evidence shows MOST Palestinians in Gaza not only desire the removal of Israel from existence, they cheer it.

Israel must remove Hamas or the October massacre WILL happen again.

Posters on X (Twitter) had a lot to say, and not all of it was good.

Hard to take the "Palestinians are not Hamas" chants seriously. — Robin Bucciarelli (@butsch_79) December 3, 2023

No surprise. This has been going back for decades.



Who can forget the Palestinians cheering when 9/11 happened.



The one thing most Israelis fear is that there is no one on their end who wants peace. — emandelbaum (@emandelbaum) December 3, 2023

It has been going on for decades. Sadly, HAMAS has shown it will continue to happen over and over again.

And these are the “good” people that supposedly didn’t vote for Hamas. — JohnDickinson1776 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JohnDickinson76) December 3, 2023

We are positive some good and innocent people in Gaza including children. Some of them have been hurt and even killed. Nobody is happy about that, but Hamas will NEVER allow Israel to exist peacefully.

yeah but that 25% is so hard to swallow as allowable casualties of war even though Hamas would not think twice about caring — Happyrokgirl (@Happyrokgirl) December 3, 2023

War is HARD, but it is sometimes necessary. In the case of HAMAS, no matter how hard it is for us to swallow, they have shown it must be done.

If your neighbor decided he hated you and wanted your house and repeatedly tried to kill you to take it, would you not eventually decide to take him out to prevent that, even if it meant 25% of his family is hurt along with him? We would, and we are pretty sure you would too.

ok. Do they deserve to die then. Israelis support gaza turning into a parking log, i dont hear anyone in the west saying they deserve to die. No ones deserves to die — Rage (@SoulskorRBLX) December 3, 2023

Advertisement

Does anyone deserve to die? That is a complex question that we may answer separately in a VIP at a later time, but don't look at it as it is deserved. Look at it as it is necessary.

We do not have all the answers. It is an impossible situation. Here in the United States, we should all continue to watch and pray. Hamas sees Israel as 'little Satan' and the USA as 'Big Satan'. Sadly, the mindset of HAMAS is already within our borders and pouring into the streets in protests in large cities. Our best hope is to pray, stay alert, and be vigilant.

=================================================================

Related:

Shorter Owen Benjamin: I Don't Always Support Persecuting Jews but When I Do ...

January 6th Committee Evidence Is Said to Be MISSING

X should be renamed Xi!

=================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!