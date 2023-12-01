Robert W. Malone, MD Posts Story Saying January 6th Committee Evidence Is Said to Be MISSING

January 6th is a bastion of controversy. People get very riled up over the mention of it. Welp, there may be a reason to get riled up again. This writer is pretty furious after reading a tweet from Robert W. Malone, MD.

Advertisement

WTF??!!?? Peoples lives have been destroyed, and the underlying evidence has been "vanished"?



House Republican Confirms that Certain J6 Committee Videos Have ‘Vanished’https://t.co/qmRJE3pxRD — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) December 1, 2023

Dr. Malone is one of the voices who spoke out during COVID. You do not have to agree with everything he says, but when we read the article he posted in his tweet, we were angry. Granted, this writer has been angry about the way people's lives have been destroyed and the ridiculous sentences January 6th participants have received all because Democrats wanted to hurt Trump, but knowing they mishandled evidence and people are still jailed is pretty obnoxious.

The biggest bombshell in that article is this quote from Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) which he made on 'Just the News, No Noise' on Thursday night.

All of the videotapes of all depositions are gone.

If that is not enough to make you mad, you might be in a coma, you should get checked out.

Many on X were as mad as we are.

They didn't need BleachBit and hammers to do it, either. — The Last Mohican (@TheLastMohicans) December 1, 2023

Props on the Hillary reference!

Criminals don't keep

evidence handy. — UnBaffle.me (@unbaffle_me) December 1, 2023

Look, we are not trying to suggest EVERYONE in Congress is a criminal. We are just suggesting most everybody on the Jan 6th committee was full of crap and MIGHT be nasty

A corrupt government is going to keep on corrupting — mmshaked (@mmshaked) December 1, 2023

Not much to disagree with in that one.

All #J6 prisoners should be released asap.

Destroying evidence is a criminal offense in many jurisdictions.https://t.co/UWhgqcduei — Pals @Entrepreneurix (@Entrepreneurix) December 1, 2023

In a functioning judicial system this should be enough to free every J6 protestor who has been prosecuted and is in jail right now. The committee needs to be investigated now as it is becoming more and more apparent that this was a conspiracy. Do Republicans have the stones to do… — James Lovinsky 🇺🇸🕊️ (@JamesLovinsky) December 1, 2023

This writer is not a lawyer. Maybe we need to pull in @AaronWorthing to weigh in, BUT as a person with no understanding of the law whatsoever, we think they should all be FREE today. Of course, we do not think they should have been convicted with such harsh sentences to begin with, so there is that.

Advertisement

Then the house should subpoena the witnesses to testify again and protect the evidence. — 🇺🇸🦅🗽Eternal Pride🗽🦅🇺🇸 (@DawnRising2) December 1, 2023

Oh, goodness. That would be a long drawn out mess, let's just free them all instead.

Anyone else completely unsurprised by this? https://t.co/5fCg9ouJwk — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 1, 2023

Nope. Not surprised even a little bit.

Our government has zero integrity. Everyone on this committee should be expelled and prosecuted for malfeasance, dereliction of duty, and destruction of public property. https://t.co/0ChRoYXmsF — Robin Smithson (@SmithsonRobin) December 1, 2023

Hey, maybe they should all be treated with the vigor the January 6th defendants were prosecuted with?

The videos that Republicans and Democrats agree would be very bad for both of them are MISSING.



Of course.



Because both parties helped the FBI to create the January 6th set-up. https://t.co/p3HKNgp1S1 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 1, 2023

Even if you are not all in on the idea the whole thing was a set-up, this has to make you ask some questions. Was everyone in Washington in on it? We may not be that far down the rabbit hole, but is something fishy going on? We think that is not out of the realm of possibility.

Advertisement

We can only hope this mess can help some of the January 6th prisoners get a lighter sentence because no matter what you think happened on that day, what has happened to them is a travesty and a miscarriage of justice. PERIOD.

===============================================================

Related: X to be renamed Xi!

California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit

Rewriting Recent History

Dana Loesch with all of the right answers.

===============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!