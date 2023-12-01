Robert W. Malone, MD Posts Story Saying January 6th Committee Evidence Is Said to Be MISSING

Blast From The Past! Old Tweet From Gavin Newsom's Wife Surfaces That Sure...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:25 PM on December 01, 2023
AP Photo/John Minchillo

January 6th is a bastion of controversy. People get very riled up over the mention of it. Welp, there may be a reason to get riled up again. This writer is pretty furious after reading a tweet from Robert W. Malone, MD.

Dr. Malone is one of the voices who spoke out during COVID. You do not have to agree with everything he says, but when we read the article he posted in his tweet, we were angry. Granted, this writer has been angry about the way people's lives have been destroyed and the ridiculous sentences January 6th participants have received all because Democrats wanted to hurt Trump, but knowing they mishandled evidence and people are still jailed is pretty obnoxious. 

The biggest bombshell in that article is this quote from Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) which he made on 'Just the News, No Noise' on Thursday night. 

All of the videotapes of all depositions are gone.

If that is not enough to make you mad, you might be in a coma, you should get checked out. 
Many on X were as mad as we are. 

Props on the Hillary reference! 

Look, we are not trying to suggest EVERYONE in Congress is a criminal. We are just suggesting most everybody on the Jan 6th committee was full of crap and MIGHT be nasty 

Not much to disagree with in that one. 

This writer is not a lawyer. Maybe we need to pull in @AaronWorthing to weigh in, BUT as a person with no understanding of the law whatsoever, we think they should all be FREE today. Of course, we do not think they should have been convicted with such harsh sentences to begin with, so there is that. 

Oh, goodness. That would be a long drawn out mess, let's just free them all instead. 

Nope. Not surprised even a little bit. 

Hey, maybe they should all be treated with the vigor the January 6th defendants were prosecuted with? 

Even if you are not all in on the idea the whole thing was a set-up, this has to make you ask some questions. Was everyone in Washington in on it? We may not be that far down the rabbit hole, but is something fishy going on? We think that is not out of the realm of possibility. 

We can only hope this mess can help some of the January 6th prisoners get a lighter sentence because no matter what you think happened on that day, what has happened to them is a travesty and a miscarriage of justice. PERIOD. 

Dana Loesch with all of the right answers. 
