SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit

We have found one more reason for people to flee the state of California. We understand California is beautiful and the weather is nice, but they have a HORRIBLE record for defending your rights. They went full communist on COVID, AB5 destroyed your ability to freelance, and now according to FOX News and a homeowner, they have taken to stripping gun permits for ridiculous reasons.

Armed homeowner who defended family in driveway shoot-out says he's been stripped of gun permit https://t.co/6eylCE9FnI — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 17, 2023

Vince Ricci is a hero! If you read that story, he had no choice but to protect his family and if you watch the video he did it very well. So does the great state of California applaud him or even say good job? NOPE. In true Communist California style, Ricci says they have stripped him of his gun permit.

Users on X had a lot to say about this one.

For screaming at the cops?? This needs to be taken to the Supreme Court. You can’t just strip our constitutional rights becouse of how he spoke to an employee of the city. Nuts!!! — JRR (@JoelRiveraRoman) November 17, 2023

Don't trust Fox News reporting.....

The man himself admitted it was due to him "yelling" at Los Angeles police officers when they visited his home to investigate the shooting three days after the incident.

So, It had nothing to do with the shooting itself. And if this man admits… — DanniJean🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DanniJean1640) November 17, 2023

Neither yelling nor defending your home are reasons to be stripped of your gun permit. Our reason is better, California is just being nuts because they are run by Democrats who want you to be defenseless and dependent on the government. Ricci would not have been in the position to defend his home if California was not allowing crime to run wild in the first place.

Well sure. If Gavin Newsom is going to properly represent Xi and the CCP, he's got to start eliminating the arms held by mere citizens. Especially those who know how to use them. — newmanian (@newmanian2) November 17, 2023

HA! We do not refer to it as 'Commy California' for nothing, he might be on to something.

On his own property, seriously? This is wrong. — Lost specialist (@lostJoeJoe87) November 17, 2023

YUP. It is very WRONG, but again it can all be answered by simply remembering it is California. No amount of nice weather in the world can be worth living there.

Surely the robbers had concealed carry permits too. The police just haven’t caught them to take theirs away yet. 🤔 — tjmurphy50 (@tjmurphy501) November 17, 2023

SURELY! The crime rates in California are skyrocketing. It must be all of the criminals legally obtaining permits to perform all of the crimes!

Don’t use your gun in your home or on your property in California when your life or family’s is endangered?! You’ve got to be kidding me. Not at my house. https://t.co/DlBA73Y5kX — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 17, 2023

When a state is so wild even Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce) has something to say about it. That is how you know California is off the rails. LOL

How did I know this would be California before I even opened the article. 🤔 https://t.co/ReYmjTIdBC — Sgt. Bradley - USMC (@SgtBradleyUSMC1) November 17, 2023

California is never gonna let you down if you are expecting them to be awful at everything. Now if you see California as a beacon of light defending all of your rights as an individual, you are going to be let down. Every. Single. Time.

Stay stupid California. We can not wait to see what you do next.

