SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on November 17, 2023
Artist Angie

We have found one more reason for people to flee the state of California. We understand California is beautiful and the weather is nice, but they have a HORRIBLE record for defending your rights. They went full communist on COVID, AB5 destroyed your ability to freelance, and now according to FOX News and a homeowner, they have taken to stripping gun permits for ridiculous reasons. 

Vince Ricci is a hero! If you read that story, he had no choice but to protect his family and if you watch the video he did it very well. So does the great state of California applaud him or even say good job? NOPE. In true Communist California style, Ricci says they have stripped him of his gun permit. 

Users on X had a lot to say about this one.  

Neither yelling nor defending your home are reasons to be stripped of your gun permit. Our reason is better, California is just being nuts because they are run by Democrats who want you to be defenseless and dependent on the government. Ricci would not have been in the position to defend his home if California was not allowing crime to run wild in the first place. 

HA! We do not refer to it as 'Commy California' for nothing, he might be on to something. 

YUP. It is very WRONG, but again it can all be answered by simply remembering it is California. No amount of nice weather in the world can be worth living there. 

SURELY! The crime rates in California are skyrocketing. It must be all of the criminals legally obtaining permits to perform all of the crimes!

When a state is so wild even Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce) has something to say about it. That is how you know California is off the rails. LOL 

California is never gonna let you down if you are expecting them to be awful at everything. Now if you see California as a beacon of light defending all of your rights as an individual, you are going to be let down.  Every. Single. Time.

Stay stupid California. We can not wait to see what you do next. 

