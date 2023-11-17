Rewriting Recent History: Red Steeze and Others Point Out the Gaslighting Tactics of Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer is not well known on Twitchy. He has shown up in a story where he tried to delete a tweet calling Elon Musk 'On the Spectrum' but not really much since that time. We feel like after the ignorant post we are about to tell you about that may change.



According to his X bio, along with various sources, Bremmer is an American political scientist, author, and adjunct Professor at Columbia Sipa as well as a columnist at Time. He is also president of Eurasia Group and GZero Media. Basically, he is a BIG Leftist with a BIG platform to spout his silly Lefty talking points without getting much pushback.

Let us start with his post:

israel should have leveraged the enormous outpouring of sympathy after the oct 7 attacks to help build an intl coalition to combat hamas



instead, they chose to go at it alone

(isolating itself and hemorrhaging sympathy in the process)https://t.co/kP82orjOZB — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 17, 2023

Look, We write about politics and Leftists A LOT and this attempt to rewrite what actually happened in such a short span almost gave us whiplash. They usually try to wait longer than a month.

Queue the snarky and talented Stephen L. Miller (aka @redsteeze) to call him out and expose Bremmer's attempts at rewriting such recent history.

That sympathy lasted exactly about 48 hours before pro Hamas protests flooded streets and before Israel retaliated. This is a rewriting of history barely even a month old. https://t.co/m9SZscImcC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2023

YUP! There was no time for Israel to 'leverage' anything. People were up in arms and pretending that Israel was in the wrong before most of the world was even aware of what was happening.

The DSA held their celebratory rally on Oct 8 in Times Sq — Carrie (@dasvidanya21) November 17, 2023

Hamas apologists were denying it in real time, and politicians across the West had their finger to the wind immediately. The speed and forcefulness of the rabid turn against Israel should have shocked, unless it’s exactly what he wanted to happen. — Chris {∜} (@ChrisFourOhFour) November 17, 2023

EXACTLY! It was even less than 48 hours then and it is now less than a month before Leftists like Ian are trying to make us all think what we saw did not happen. It did happen and Israel has no choice but to destroy Hamas and be sure it never happens again. If they let up, it WILL happen again.

Bremmer is both malicious and delusional https://t.co/cV7iexkCmj — BorisFromOdessa🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇲 (@OUATFOdessa) November 17, 2023

Well, he is obviously a Leftist, whether he admits to it in his bio or not, so malicious and delusional are considered prerequisites.

Others on X got in on the game as well.

This is still the most bad faith nonsense take I’ve seen



No one else was going into Gaza to clean out Hamas, and there was no other way to do it without spending thousands of Israeli lives than a targeted bombing and artillery campaign https://t.co/HFzBmwFr54 — Leigh Drogen (@LDrogen) November 17, 2023

Bad faith nonsense is a perfect description of what Bremmer is trying to get us to buy.

This describes a world that does not exist. https://t.co/5khKggXW8F — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) November 17, 2023

She is onto something because every liberal we know lives in an imaginary world where socialism is going to work if we finally 'do it right' and there are 100 genders, biological males have no advantages physically over women in sports, and bad guys will give up their guns as long as the good guys do it too. Taking all of those nutty ideas into consideration, the fact Bremmer is making up a whole world in his imagination and asking us to believe in it with him seems right on brand.

When has Israel *ever* gotten an enormous outpouring of sympathy? https://t.co/NnMUKhVmgP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 17, 2023

Never. That answer is never at least not a collective outpouring across political lines.

You couldn't get the UN to condemn hamas but you think a coalition was an option? https://t.co/RhOPs71f8M — David the 🦁 (@InvisibleTL) November 17, 2023

BINGO! There was NEVER any sympathy for Israel on the national stage and there was never going to be a coalition.

Please take a seat Mr. Brenner and stop the gaslighting. Nobody is buying it.

