That's Gonna' Leave a Mark: Antony Blinken Winces at Biden Calling Xi a...
The Hill: President Trump Signals He's Out for Revenge in His Second Term
Oilfield Rando Notes the Radicalization of Affluent White Female Liberals
Journalist Says the DNC Building Wasn't 'Completely' Surrounded by Protesters
Pro-Palestinian Account Fudges AI Image
America-First Patriot Says 'Gaza Genocide Is Worse Than the Holocaust'
Great: Now They're Putting Up Parody Posters Mocking the 'Kidnapped' Posters
Novelist Tweets That Blowing Up the Twin Towers was the Most Principled Thing...
Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Shut Down the Bay Bridge in San Francisco
‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI...
Show THIS To TikTok: Wokal Distance Breaks Down the Propaganda of Bin Laden's...
NYT Editorial Board Member Mara Gay: My 6-Year-Old Goddaughter Has Fewer Rights Than...
Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surpri...

Rewriting Recent History: Red Steeze and Others Point Out the Gaslighting Tactics of Ian Bremmer

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:10 AM on November 17, 2023
Meme

Ian Bremmer is not well known on Twitchy. He has shown up in a story where he tried to delete a tweet calling Elon Musk 'On the Spectrum' but not really much since that time. We feel like after the ignorant post we are about to tell you about that may change.

According to his X bio, along with various sources, Bremmer is an American political scientist, author, and adjunct Professor at Columbia Sipa as well as a columnist at Time. He is also president of Eurasia Group and GZero Media. Basically, he is a BIG Leftist with a BIG platform to spout his silly Lefty talking points without getting much pushback. 

Advertisement

Let us start with his post: 

Look, We write about politics and Leftists A LOT and this attempt to rewrite what actually happened in such a short span almost gave us whiplash. They usually try to wait longer than a month. 

Queue the snarky and talented Stephen L. Miller (aka @redsteeze) to call him out and expose Bremmer's attempts at rewriting such recent history.

YUP! There was no time for Israel to 'leverage' anything. People were up in arms and pretending that Israel was in the wrong before most of the world was even aware of what was happening. 

Recommended

That's Gonna' Leave a Mark: Antony Blinken Winces at Biden Calling Xi a Dictator (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

EXACTLY! It was even less than 48 hours then and it is now less than a month before Leftists like Ian are trying to make us all think what we saw did not happen. It did happen and Israel has no choice but to destroy Hamas and be sure it never happens again. If they let up, it WILL happen again. 

Well, he is obviously a Leftist, whether he admits to it in his bio or not, so malicious and delusional are considered prerequisites. 

Others on X got in on the game as well. 

Bad faith nonsense is a perfect description of what Bremmer is trying to get us to buy. 

She is onto something because every liberal we know lives in an imaginary world where socialism is going to work if we finally 'do it right' and there are 100 genders, biological males have no advantages physically over women in sports, and bad guys will give up their guns as long as the good guys do it too. Taking all of those nutty ideas into consideration, the fact Bremmer is making up a whole world in his imagination and asking us to believe in it with him seems right on brand. 

Advertisement

Never. That answer is never at least not a collective outpouring across political lines. 

BINGO! There was NEVER any sympathy for Israel on the national stage and there was never going to be a coalition.

Please take a seat Mr. Brenner and stop the gaslighting. Nobody is buying it.

=============================================================

related: Elizabeth Spiers Leaves Us Speechless
Dana Loesch with all of the right answers. 
Community Notes WINS this round
Riley Gaines gives a MASTER CLASS on shutting down a Trans-radical-activist
Naked Drunk Las Vegas Guy

==============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PALESTINIAN GASLIGHTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna' Leave a Mark: Antony Blinken Winces at Biden Calling Xi a Dictator (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Oilfield Rando Notes the Radicalization of Affluent White Female Liberals
Brett T.
‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Amy Curtis
NYT Editorial Board Member Mara Gay: My 6-Year-Old Goddaughter Has Fewer Rights Than I Had 30 Years Ago
Amy Curtis
Show THIS To TikTok: Wokal Distance Breaks Down the Propaganda of Bin Laden's 'Letter To America'
Grateful Calvin
Pro-Palestinian Account Fudges AI Image
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna' Leave a Mark: Antony Blinken Winces at Biden Calling Xi a Dictator (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement