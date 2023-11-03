Grab the Popcorn! Riley Gaines Gives a Masterclass on How to Shut Down a Trans-Radical-Activist

Finally! Marvel Has Heard Your Demands, Announces New Deaf Native American Superhero...
Columbia Prof Decimates Columbia for Basically Telling Jewish Students (and Profs) They ar...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 PM on November 03, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

Riley Gaines much like J.K. Rowling has become a leader in the fight against 'Radical Trans Ideology'. She speaks out regularly on the subject of Trans-women in sports and when in debate on the subject on social media she WINS again and again and today was no different. 

The debate is with Kirsti Miller, a trans-woman whose X bio describes them as 'The world's first trans prison boss, World &  champion athlete. An educator in ideas of diversity, inclusivity & accessibility in sports.' Miller implies they have played in women's sports since transitioning but we want to point out that they went through puberty and competed as a MAN in Men's sports for the majority of their life. 

The debate started with Miller Quote Posting Gaines over a post about a girl possibly having her teeth knocked out by a boy during a match. We are going to use Screenshots of Miller's posts in case she deletes them. At the time of writing this piece, both the Twitchy X account and this writer's personal X account were blocked from viewing Miller's posts, so the likelihood of them being deleted is high. 

Riley answered back. 

It takes a lot of mental gymnastics to get to that point but Miller does not seem to have a problem reaching ridiculous conclusions. 

Riley was happy to answer Miller with an invite to do just that.

Miller stated in a response to one comment that she had accepted the offer to debate but we have not seen an announcement of when that might be. 

X had a lot of fun with Miller so we will share a few of our favorite responses. 

Jim is out there doing the work so we don't have to. Thank you, sir. 

It is sad. It has to be hard to feel like you are not who you are supposed to be, but why then push that misery onto others? The culture as well as the scientific community are failing the trans-community. Nobody is trying to help them with the dysmorphia, they are just encouraging them to do things like invade girls' sports. Imagine if all of science and culture told anorexics they are right, they are fat and should become literal skeletons. People would be RIGHTFULLY up in arms. 

We have said it before, and we will say it again. We are really tired of living in what seems to be the prequels to '1984'. Can everyone find the common sense they seemed to have lost back around 2010? This writer is not going to survive the apocalypse. 

