Grab the Popcorn! Riley Gaines Gives a Masterclass on How to Shut Down a Trans-Radical-Activist

Riley Gaines much like J.K. Rowling has become a leader in the fight against 'Radical Trans Ideology'. She speaks out regularly on the subject of Trans-women in sports and when in debate on the subject on social media she WINS again and again and today was no different.

The debate is with Kirsti Miller, a trans-woman whose X bio describes them as 'The world's first trans prison boss, World & champion athlete. An educator in ideas of diversity, inclusivity & accessibility in sports.' Miller implies they have played in women's sports since transitioning but we want to point out that they went through puberty and competed as a MAN in Men's sports for the majority of their life.

The debate started with Miller Quote Posting Gaines over a post about a girl possibly having her teeth knocked out by a boy during a match. We are going to use Screenshots of Miller's posts in case she deletes them. At the time of writing this piece, both the Twitchy X account and this writer's personal X account were blocked from viewing Miller's posts, so the likelihood of them being deleted is high.

It's reported that male player (#2 for Swampscott) knocked the teeth out of female player. Males are allowed to play on female teams in MA because of the "equal play act"



This is the town where NCAA president and past gov, Charlie baker lives. Care to comment, @CharlieBakerMA ? pic.twitter.com/ahyGrzA2Ox — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 3, 2023

Riley answered back.

Imagine watching a video of a boy knocking out a girls teeth, then vying that the boy is the victim...



Watch it Kristi, your disdain for women is showing. Funny some men hate women so much, they want to become one. https://t.co/3Kvacb2Z4O — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 3, 2023

It takes a lot of mental gymnastics to get to that point but Miller does not seem to have a problem reaching ridiculous conclusions.

Riley was happy to answer Miller with an invite to do just that.

Want to come on my podcast? Anytime. The offer is there. https://t.co/PjsoYiSBEE — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 3, 2023

Miller stated in a response to one comment that she had accepted the offer to debate but we have not seen an announcement of when that might be.

X had a lot of fun with Miller so we will share a few of our favorite responses.

I read the only peer-reviewed article I could find with this person's name in the authorship... third position out of seven authors (iykyk).

It's filled with hedging language and yet still confirms there is a statistical advantage for trans women. — Jim Healis (@jimhealis) November 3, 2023

Jim is out there doing the work so we don't have to. Thank you, sir.

It’s boiling down to three categories for these men who play women’s sports.



Cheaters

Violent Cheaters

Cheaters who Suck. https://t.co/8ytGnbbhlC — Scott Karren (@shkarren) November 3, 2023

It is sad. It has to be hard to feel like you are not who you are supposed to be, but why then push that misery onto others? The culture as well as the scientific community are failing the trans-community. Nobody is trying to help them with the dysmorphia, they are just encouraging them to do things like invade girls' sports. Imagine if all of science and culture told anorexics they are right, they are fat and should become literal skeletons. People would be RIGHTFULLY up in arms.

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” - George Orwell, 1984q — Kenny Howard (@God_winsforever) November 3, 2023

We have said it before, and we will say it again. We are really tired of living in what seems to be the prequels to '1984'. Can everyone find the common sense they seemed to have lost back around 2010? This writer is not going to survive the apocalypse.

