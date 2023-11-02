NSFW: Naked Las Vegas Guy Beats Up Police Officer and Steals His Truck Giving FLA Man STIFF Competition

We are all used to the hilarious and disturbing 'Florida Man' stories but we here at Twitchy aim to serve and we now present to you 'NAKED LAS VEGAS GUY'!

Last night a naked man beat up a Las Vegas Metro Police officer and then stole his truck (🎥 Kyle Even) pic.twitter.com/RJwXQINyoa — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 1, 2023

We are NOT condoning being drunk and naked while beating up police officers OR stealing police vehicles BUT that video is pure comedy gold. if you watch that video, the officer lagging behind and chasing the vehicle once the naked guy jumps in is HILARIOUS. It is a scene straight out of a great comedy. We can just imagine Gene Wilder as the naked guy and Harvey Korman as the police officer chasing after him. If you do not know of the great comedic timing of those 2 actors, you need to look them up ASAP.

Let's get to those comments. They take this story from an amusing SNL skit to a full-fledged comedy worthy of an Oscar. *snort*

Add Benny Hill Theme Music For the Win !!!



AND



Speed up the Speed 1.5xhttps://t.co/kuqpkauBmj — Clark FTW-Buff Bill (@FTW_Clark) November 1, 2023

That music is the perfect way to set that scene. This movie is just writing itself. In that same vein, there were many posts saying it could be another 'Hangover' sequel or that the TV show 'RENO 911' started filming again.

You sure they aren't just filming a new The Hangover movie? — Ryan (@ryjb) November 1, 2023

Reno 911 IRL — 👻🎃 REAPER 🎃👻 (@_reaper_cash) November 1, 2023

Then we had some that needed no extra explanations, they were just plain funny.

This man left the police officer with his pants down — The Coffee Hacks (@HacksCoffee) November 1, 2023

EL - OH - EL!

They’re slippery those guys — Spooky (@DaSpookyMan) November 1, 2023

We have no idea why, but the thought of Las Vegas Guy being greased up and slippery while running about and then hopping into the vehicle had us rolling!

Who among us hasn’t… — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) November 1, 2023

We feel safe in saying ALMOST ALL OF US. hahaha

I guess his cape was at the dry cleaner's? — Can't Govern This (@CantBeGoverned) November 1, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes



Or clothes https://t.co/jusCfUfUm3 — Tommy Mac (@TommyMa95268002) November 1, 2023

Is Las Vegas Guy a hero? For the amount of joy and laughter he has given us in the middle of the dark world we currently live in, we are going to say: YES HE IS!

We did not intend for the story to take this turn but here we are, and there they are, and we have to acknowledge the truth when we see it. The dude does indeed have some balls. We can't BARE all of the puns that could be added so we are going to bring this to a close.

We hope Las Vegas Guy can continue to bring STIFF competition to Florida man. We look forward to 'nekkid' alligator wrestling when we introduce 'Louisiana Lad' to the 'States Gone Wild' competitions. The winner will of course be called 'His Royal Heinie.'

We will show ourselves out.

