NSFW: Naked Las Vegas Guy Beats Up Police Officer and Steals His Truck Giving FLA Man STIFF Competition

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on November 02, 2023
Twitchy

We are all used to the hilarious and disturbing 'Florida Man' stories but we here at Twitchy aim to serve and we now present to you 'NAKED LAS VEGAS GUY'!  

We are NOT condoning being drunk and naked while beating up police officers OR stealing police vehicles BUT that video is pure comedy gold. if you watch that video, the officer lagging behind and chasing the vehicle once the naked guy jumps in is HILARIOUS. It is a scene straight out of a great comedy. We can just imagine Gene Wilder as the naked guy and Harvey Korman as the police officer chasing after him. If you do not know of the great comedic timing of those 2 actors, you need to look them up ASAP. 

Let's get to those comments. They take this story from an amusing SNL skit to a full-fledged comedy worthy of an Oscar. *snort* 

That music is the perfect way to set that scene. This movie is just writing itself. In that same vein, there were many posts saying it could be another 'Hangover' sequel or that the TV show 'RENO 911' started filming again. 

Then we had some that needed no extra explanations, they were just plain funny.

EL - OH - EL! 

We have no idea why, but the thought of Las Vegas Guy being greased up and slippery while running about and then hopping into the vehicle had us rolling! 

We feel safe in saying ALMOST ALL OF US. hahaha 

Is Las Vegas Guy a hero? For the amount of joy and laughter he has given us in the middle of the dark world we currently live in, we are going to say: YES HE IS! 

We did not intend for the story to take this turn but here we are, and there they are, and we have to acknowledge the truth when we see it. The dude does indeed have some balls. We can't BARE all of the puns that could be added so we are going to bring this to a close. 

We hope Las Vegas Guy can continue to bring STIFF competition to Florida man. We look forward to 'nekkid' alligator wrestling when we introduce 'Louisiana Lad' to the 'States Gone Wild' competitions. The winner will of course be called 'His Royal Heinie.' 

We will show ourselves out. 

=====================================================

 =====================================================

