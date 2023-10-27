Someone Needs to Tell Him: Wajahat Ali Doesn't Get the Point of Killing...
It's A Day Ending In -y And Joy Behar Is Once Again Incorrectly...
This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He...
BREAKING: Mass Murderer, Robert Card, Is Dead
'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests...
Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems...
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Defends 'Mama Bear' Rep. Rashida Tlaib And It Does NOT...
You Might Be an Antisemite: Yael Bar tur Offers Extensive List of What...
Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math...
Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
'History Has Stopped': Washington Post Creepily Celebrates Melting of Robert E. Lee Statue
'Fight For Asexual Rights!' Wait. What? British Asexual Influencer Causes Head Scratching...
Well, That Was Unexpected: Palestinians Score UK Sex Workers Union Endorsement

SHAMEFUL: UN General Assembly Passes Resolution for Ceasefire in the Israel Hamas War

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:49 PM on October 27, 2023
AngieArtist

We wish we could say we are surprised, but we are not. The UN has passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It passed with 120 votes for it, 14 votes against it (including the USA), and 45 abstentions.

Advertisement

Notice that Dr. David rightfully calls out the insanity that they passed this without any resolution to condemn HAMAS for breaking the ceasefire that was already in place. According to the UN News, the resolution called for the following: 

The resolution does not make specific mention of the militant group which controls Gaza, Hamas, one of the key issues which led to a Canadian amendment being proposed.

The resolution calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce”, and demands all parties comply with international humanitarian law and “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of essential supplies and services into the Gaza Strip.

It also calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

Depending on how you interpret the word civilians, that could refer to the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas but they are not mentioned by name which led many to say the hostages are not mentioned at all. 

This resolution was passed by the general assembly so it is not binding. It holds some political power in the eyes of some but Israel is going to do what Israel wants to do to protect themselves. 

Recommended

This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He Announces His Departure
Coucy
Advertisement

X posters had a lot to say about this resolution as well. 

YUP. Why is that part always left out of the conversation? 

Again, depending on how you take that wording, the release of civilians could apply to the Israel hostages taken by Hamas, but we agree it should have been spelled out. 

Shame? How is it shameful to think Israel, who was abiding by the ceasefire until Hamas broke it, has the right to exist and defend itself? The shamefulness lies with those who refused to pass the part of the amendment condemning Hamas and with Hamas for taking 2 years to train in order to torture, rape, and kill without provocation. PERIOD. 

Advertisement

There were tons more posts on X. Some we agreed with and many we did not but we are going to end with the post from the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen:

We can't top that. It is accurate, short, sweet, and to the point.

=====================================================

Related: Much like Kenny, We Are Dead; South Park DESTROYS Hollywood
This CNN Satire voiceover is GREAT!
We need HARD evidence on this Viagra claim
Dude ... What happened to Maxim Australia? 

=====================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PALESTINIAN PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He Announces His Departure
Coucy
Someone Needs to Tell Him: Wajahat Ali Doesn't Get the Point of Killing Hamas Terrorists
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted
Aaron Walker
It's A Day Ending In -y And Joy Behar Is Once Again Incorrectly 'Shooting' Her Mouth Off About Guns
justmindy
'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests of Leftwing Jewish Protestors
Chad Felix Greene
Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He Announces His Departure Coucy
Advertisement