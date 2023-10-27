SHAMEFUL: UN General Assembly Passes Resolution for Ceasefire in the Israel Hamas War

We wish we could say we are surprised, but we are not. The UN has passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It passed with 120 votes for it, 14 votes against it (including the USA), and 45 abstentions.

Another shameful UN 🇺🇳 resolution passed, not condemning Hamas' massacre and not calling for release of hostages.



In the Western world, only Austria 🇦🇹, Croatia 🇭🇷, Czechia 🇨🇿, Hungary 🇭🇺, and the United States 🇺🇲 voted against it. Thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/bHPdlKD0ya — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 28, 2023

Notice that Dr. David rightfully calls out the insanity that they passed this without any resolution to condemn HAMAS for breaking the ceasefire that was already in place. According to the UN News, the resolution called for the following:

The resolution does not make specific mention of the militant group which controls Gaza, Hamas, one of the key issues which led to a Canadian amendment being proposed. The resolution calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce”, and demands all parties comply with international humanitarian law and “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of essential supplies and services into the Gaza Strip. It also calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

Depending on how you interpret the word civilians, that could refer to the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas but they are not mentioned by name which led many to say the hostages are not mentioned at all.

This resolution was passed by the general assembly so it is not binding. It holds some political power in the eyes of some but Israel is going to do what Israel wants to do to protect themselves.

X posters had a lot to say about this resolution as well.

I wish we could go back to the that ceasefire.

This existed until the moment when Hamas and Gaza residents followed them into Israel, raping, burning and massacring 1500 civilians.

But after 36 years of Hamas terrorizing them, Israelis says no more.https://t.co/Zcg8TcwQZr — Sapir Yohananov🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SYohananov) October 28, 2023

YUP. Why is that part always left out of the conversation?

Thank you to these principled nations & friends of Israel, who voted against the shameful UN resolution, that failed to condemn Hamas or call for the release of our hostages!



🇦🇹 Austria

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇨🇿 Czechia

🇫🇯 Fiji

🇬🇹 Guatemala

🇭🇺 Hungary

🇲🇭 Marshall Islands

🇫🇲… pic.twitter.com/fgPXiJvGhC — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 28, 2023

Again, depending on how you take that wording, the release of civilians could apply to the Israel hostages taken by Hamas, but we agree it should have been spelled out.

List of shame. These 14 countries just voted against the UNGA Resolution for an immediate ceasfire:

United States, Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Fiji, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Gineau, Paraguay and Tonga

The UK abstained. — Craig Murray - (@CraigMurrayOrg) October 27, 2023

Shame? How is it shameful to think Israel, who was abiding by the ceasefire until Hamas broke it, has the right to exist and defend itself? The shamefulness lies with those who refused to pass the part of the amendment condemning Hamas and with Hamas for taking 2 years to train in order to torture, rape, and kill without provocation. PERIOD.

There were tons more posts on X. Some we agreed with and many we did not but we are going to end with the post from the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen:

We reject outright the UN General Assembly despicable call for a ceasefire.

Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS. — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) October 27, 2023

We can't top that. It is accurate, short, sweet, and to the point.

