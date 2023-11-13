Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing

Twitchy LOVES Dana Loesch. She is smart and she can destroy a liberal in a single sentence. So when she replied to a seemingly unassuming post by a history account, we knew we had to let you all in on it because it is HILARIOUS.

If you could visit any fictional world, where would you go? — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 13, 2023

You can imagine the answers were all over the place. So many places to go, but Dana went in a direction we were not thinking of.

OUCH! We found that hilarious. If you claim to be Palestinian you might not see the humor there, BUT it is funny. If you google when Palestine became a country it will try to tell you it was 1988, but that simply is not true. It has never been a country, but we don't really have to go into all of the history here. Most of you guys know how to read. :P

Let us move on to the comments. The comments always help to make or break a Twitchy story.

There’s no such place. — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) November 13, 2023

We are going to give Mr. Jason Charles 83 the benefit of the doubt and say he was just being silly because THAT WAS THE POINT. She is saying it is an imaginary place. LOL

On second thought, let’s not go to Palestine. It’s a silly place. — Ultra Fat Daddy Dale (@Fatfartrunning) November 13, 2023

We can agree. We need to avoid it, real or not real, Palestine is no place to visit but fake visit for a TwiXXer joke, totally worth it. :)

That’s was slick, Dana.

Damn it was good. — David Chase 🐊 DeSantis2024 (@SirDavidChase) November 13, 2023

It was. It was flippin' fantastic.

We always love the GIF reactions!

We were actually LOOKING for that GIf and we were very happy we found it. Good job, Viking.

Hahahaha 🤣😂🤣😂, quite Brilliant Dana. I believe it’s situated between Never Never Land and Narnia 🤣😂🤣😂 — P J Rabin (@pee_jay2701) November 13, 2023

Nah, If it were between the 2 Hamas would have tried to bomb them and take over by now and Narnia would never let that happen and the lost boys would fight back with Tinkerbell magic. We would have heard about it by now.

Who knew such history could be packed into a meme? We are doubtful it helps any of those Ivy League college protestors though, unless we can get some brain-dead celebrity to sing it and do a dance on the clock app they will remain ignoratn of the facts, but that does not mean we can not keep laughing at it.

We gotta laugh or we will cry. Thanks for lightening the mood Dana! Twitchy loves you.

