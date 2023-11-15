Are You Dumb? We Think Elizabeth Spiers Answered That Question With a BIG YES After This Post

Twitchy readers are very knowledgeable, particularly about how DUMB some on the Left can be. We ran across this little gem of a post today and thought we would share it so that you all could point and laugh along with us.

By the logic some people here are using, if the US went to war, any enemy would be justified in destroying NYC on the basis that there’s a military base here and therefor NYC residents are proximate human shields by definition — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 15, 2023

According to her bio, Spiers is a media personality involved with digital/polling for Dems as well as a contributing writer for NYT Opinion and Slate. We feel like that says everything you need to know about how her brain may work. She did not end with that singular tweet. She had follow-up posts that got even more ridiculous as they went along.

In fact by that logic any military base that’s not in the middle of a vast desert is also using Americans as de facto human shields — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 15, 2023

How well do you think that defense for killing large populations of civilians would hold up under international law? — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 15, 2023

X (Twitter users) seemed to find this rant of ignorance just as stupid as we did.

If the US started lobbing rockets at Toronto from inside NYC, then yeah the Canadians might respond by bombing those assets and it would be very hard to blame them. https://t.co/UYnH5wf73j — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 15, 2023

If the US stored weapons in a school and then fired rockets from that location, then yes, that school would become a legitimate military target. In a major war with America, every country in the world would blow it up — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) November 15, 2023

How hard is this? We know it is not hard but how come Leftists like Spiers never seem to grasp the easiest information? Our only guess is they are legitimately operating with fewer brain cells or insane. Maybe both.

I mean, it strikes me as the most obvious thing in the world that if there was a military base in NYC, yes, it would be a target in some imagined war?https://t.co/4MU978VfzD — Sweet Yardley (@dzuunmod) November 15, 2023

Unfortunately the point you’re trying to make falls apart at first contact with reality. The US military doesn’t have a tunnel system under NYC used to store weapons that they fire at civilians. The US military is not running military operations out of apartment buildings,… — Gabe Lugo (@gabelugom) November 15, 2023

Reality is not a place the Left has visited since at least the early 2000s. We do not expect them to make a showing there any time soon.

The simple answer is yes. That seems to be the case.

Our military doesn’t build tunnels under hospitals and entire cities so they can use innocent people as human shields. FOH with that nonsense. https://t.co/D7KOIofvu1 pic.twitter.com/dq0JfGe4yS — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) November 15, 2023

We vote again for not an act. hahahaha

Your logic has a burning strawman lodged in it, Liz. https://t.co/Wc3lfHlDNH — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 15, 2023

Logic? Do you mean she used logic at all? We missed the entire idea of her use of logic, BUT we saw the burning strawman!

So what did we learn here Twitchy readers? We learned that there are a lot of stupid people out here in the world but the LEFT seems to attract them at least 2 times as often as the Right. It is not scientifically proven, but we are sticking to it.

