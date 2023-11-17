'X to Be Renamed Xi'! Users Have Much to Say About Elon's Photo With Xi Jinping

BREAKING: University of Michigan, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Administrative Buildin...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  6:00 PM on November 17, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk is a character. He obviously walks to the beat of his own drum and has enough money to not be concerned about what anybody thinks about him. He exercised that privilege by posting a picture of him shaking hands with China's Xi Jinping.

The caption did us in. PROSPERITY when you are shaking hands with a COMMUNIST!?!?!  We have no words to properly express our chagrin, but posters on X had plenty so let's get to the comments! 

That one was so smart we had to use it in the title! 

Simple. So much said in such a small word. OOF. 

We thought that little trio cut straight to the point. Prosperity for whom exactly?

No need to be sorry Barb. Tons of people agree with you. 

It will never happen and NOBODY trusts China to deliver on anything. 

Those are great examples of humans NOT seeing any prosperity in China. 

That could explain the situation but it is still not really an excuse. He could have just met and talked and not posted about it. Then once posting, there was no need to add such an asinine caption. 

Just as we said at the start Elon is gonna Elon and he has the option to not really care what any of us have to say about it. This writer happens to love individuality and we are not trying to strip Elon of that particular personality trait. We just think he might have thought it through a bit more before posting that one. 

Keep being yourself Elon, but maybe think about the captions when posting pictures with communists next time. 

