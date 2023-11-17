'X to Be Renamed Xi'! Users Have Much to Say About Elon's Photo With Xi Jinping

Elon Musk is a character. He obviously walks to the beat of his own drum and has enough money to not be concerned about what anybody thinks about him. He exercised that privilege by posting a picture of him shaking hands with China's Xi Jinping.

May there be prosperity for all pic.twitter.com/AwLquaACdO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2023

The caption did us in. PROSPERITY when you are shaking hands with a COMMUNIST!?!?! We have no words to properly express our chagrin, but posters on X had plenty so let's get to the comments!

X to be renamed Xi — Dividend Hero (@HeroDividend) November 16, 2023

That one was so smart we had to use it in the title!

Simple. So much said in such a small word. OOF.

How about freedom? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2023

There is no prosperity where free speech is absent. 🇺🇲 — Final Cut MI🇺🇲 (@FinalCutTile) November 16, 2023

Prosperity and communism are polar opposites — ManifestDestiny (@TheSoleWitness) November 16, 2023

We thought that little trio cut straight to the point. Prosperity for whom exactly?

Not a good look… sorry — BarbReilly 🇺🇸🇺🇸- AMERICA FIRST (@BarbReilly7) November 16, 2023

No need to be sorry Barb. Tons of people agree with you.

I hope for a future where the Chinese people have free and open elections along with human rights such as freedom of speech. I do not trust the CCP to deliver on that. — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) November 16, 2023

It will never happen and NOBODY trusts China to deliver on anything.

The Uyghurs would like a word. — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) November 16, 2023

Those are great examples of humans NOT seeing any prosperity in China.

If you needed a reminder that #Tesla is wholly dependent on China for EV batteries, here it is: https://t.co/jkRJbZ7rYw — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) November 17, 2023

As you see this image and caption, bear in mind:@Tesla is one of the most exposed US companies to China



- it relies on China for batteries

- China market is main driver for Tesla’s sales and margins over last few years

- Chinese economic slowdown has hurt sales



Get it now? https://t.co/o2PSdbFWR7 — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) November 17, 2023

That could explain the situation but it is still not really an excuse. He could have just met and talked and not posted about it. Then once posting, there was no need to add such an asinine caption.

Just as we said at the start Elon is gonna Elon and he has the option to not really care what any of us have to say about it. This writer happens to love individuality and we are not trying to strip Elon of that particular personality trait. We just think he might have thought it through a bit more before posting that one.

Keep being yourself Elon, but maybe think about the captions when posting pictures with communists next time.

