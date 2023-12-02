Shorter Owen Benjamin: I Don't Always Support Persecuting Jews but When I Do ...

Comedian Owen Benjamin took to X (Twitter) to make a few posts about the persecution of Jews he talked about how he would NEVER support the persecution and then listed all the reasons he would support it. He then doubled down the next day to further expand on what he calls the victim mentality of the Jews.

I’d never be in favor of the persecution of Jews. But what I am in favor of is breaking their permanent and absurd victim status that allows them to do horrible crimes in plain sight. It’s why I hammer the Holocaust and their insane justifications for the war and financial… — Owen Benjamin 🐻 (@OwenBenjamin) December 1, 2023

The victim believes any action no matter how heinous is justified. Forever. It’s why I highly recommend not having anyone with a victim mentality in your life. They’re telling you that they don’t have to follow any rules or behavior standards. Over 70% of Jews believe their… — Owen Benjamin 🐻 (@OwenBenjamin) December 2, 2023

Benjamin did have replies on for a while and then made it so only people who subscribe to him on X can reply. We have to assume that is because he assumes people who pay money for his tweets would agree with him, and he would not have to keep defending the indefensible.

The Jewish people in our life have NEVER said they are currently victims, nor do they have a victim mentality. They work hard and bust their butts to get where they are. And Israel fighting back against attacks from Hamas and others who do not think they should exist is NOT 'having a victim mentality'.



Many on X agreed with us. They were taking Benjamin to task and we loved it!

Our very own @ingelramdecoucy got in on the action with his famous 'Frog of Shame' tweet.

The “but” negates everything that comes before it — Graphic Design Guy (@mloehrer) December 2, 2023

It does, but Benjamin did not seem to think he was saying anything wrong.

Wow. You’re not only a terrible person but also an idiot. — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) December 2, 2023

We cackled at that one. It seems most terrible people tend to be idiots. Seeing it written out made us laugh though.

This is a horrifying take, and you should be driven out of polite society for having it. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) December 2, 2023

That was a very polite reply for calling for his removal from participation in society. haha

Comments like this are why we love X (Twitter).

This is so dumb Jewish teenagers reading this had to attend community college. — S. Diaz (@RuyDiazB1976) December 2, 2023

OK. Look, we know it is leaning into stereotypes BUT THAT IS FUNNY. Does not matter who you are.

This sounds like something certain Germans would have said during the Holocaust, in order to justify and excuse the camps, the brutality, the massacres... https://t.co/KY3FlGgtil — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) December 2, 2023

Indeed it does.

I think the overall reaction to this post is: pic.twitter.com/Go8xfNwptI — Michael (Schmoopie) Freeman (@cveridis) December 2, 2023

We agree. We will leave it there. That gif seems to sum it up perfectly.

Keep being classy Owen ... we will be sure to cover it. ;)

