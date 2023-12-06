Taylor Swift Quote Mashes Up Horcruxes, Gandalf, and Infinity Stones Leaving the Internet Confused

Taylor Swift is a MEGA STAR. Even if you are not a fan, you know who she is. As we told you earlier she was named Time Magazine’s 'Person Of The Year'. Some people are happy and others are not. We have no feelings about it one way or the other but TIME did put out a quote from the article that has us along with most of the internet scratching our heads.

Taylor Swift on re-recording her old albums: “I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now” https://t.co/uCMz751T6l pic.twitter.com/FHo4h13oVm — TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2023

Ummmm ... We understand every single one of those references BUT we do not understand how she is putting them together or what the quote means. Many people tried to explain how a person owns parts of her old music and she is redoing them and releasing them and we get that part but what do Harry, Gandalf, and Thanos have to do with any of it? LOL

X of course agreed with us and the responses were great fun so we thought we would share.

It like when Tony Stark gave Arwen a sock thinking she was a house elf and she’d be so grateful she was set free that he’d get lucky, but it just annoyed her because she was really a princess. Like Taylor Swift. — What’s my name again? (@YesIgotanewname) December 6, 2023

That was one of our favorite explanations. We were cackling for so long that we had to stop and get water before we could continue writing.

What — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 6, 2023

All very simple replies, but replies we all understood. LOL

And I shall not be dark, but beautiful & terrible as the Morning and the Night! Fair as the Sea & the Sun & the Snow upon the Mountain! Dreadful as the Storm & the Lightning! Stronger than the foundations of the earth. All shall love me & despair! https://t.co/y06xaYD8Y4 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 6, 2023

*SNORT*

It's as though a million schizophrenics cried out at once and then were silent.



Seriously, what? https://t.co/WFCWsVD4S1 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 6, 2023

Sally Field did it better. Just our opinion. :)

surely we could’ve jammed a few more pop culture references in there? Pokémon? Star Wars? https://t.co/vzQmTZEnSM — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 6, 2023

For real, nothing about the FORCE? Come on Taylor.

Just for the record. This writer spoke with her Gen Z daughter who informed us that Taylor Swift can be 'CRINGE' but she was trying to say she is FIGHTING the evil that is Scooter Braun and winning just like Harry, The Avengers, and Gandalf did. We are going to take her word for it BUT that quote is still a mess. :)

