Taylor Swift: TIME Magazine's Person of the Year For 2023

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 AM on December 06, 2023
Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File

TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2023 is Taylor Swift.

When she's not visiting Green Bay to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce's team lose to the Packers, she is a musical powerhouse whose 'Eras' Tour movie grossed $250 million globally, and where tickets for the actual performances sold out in minutes. She's been nominated for 52 Grammy Awards, winning 12; on October 25, she became the most-streamed artist in a single day on Spotify.

TIME writes:

Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point. As a pop star, she sits in rarefied company, alongside Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Madonna; as a songwriter, she has been compared to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and Joni Mitchell. As a businesswoman, she has built an empire worth, by some estimates, over $1 billion. And as a celebrity—who by dint of being a woman is scrutinized for everything from whom she dates to what she wears—she has long commanded constant attention and knows how to use it. (“I don’t give Taylor advice about being famous,” Stevie Nicks tells me. “She doesn’t need it.”) But this year, something shifted. To discuss her movements felt like discussing politics or the weather—a language spoken so widely it needed no context. She became the main character of the world.

The news blew up on Twitter/X:

2023 has been good to Swift, that's for sure.

Her record breaking career does speak for itself.

All fair points in Swift's favor.

Well played, Mr. Mayor.

Others pointed out that the Person of the Year is supposed to be someone who had the biggest influence on the news, good or bad, and they don't think Swift qualified.

AI would have been an interesting choice.

This is a very thoughtful idea; the Israeli hostages would have been deserving, too.

He said it, not us. But it's worth pointing out.

TIME Magazine wants to get people talking, and this choice certainly does that.

 Not only will the die hard Swift fans be thrilled, those upset by this choice will also be very, very vocal about it, and this news will dominate social media today.

***

