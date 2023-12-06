Taylor Swift: TIME Magazine's Person of the Year For 2023

TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2023 is Taylor Swift.

When she's not visiting Green Bay to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce's team lose to the Packers, she is a musical powerhouse whose 'Eras' Tour movie grossed $250 million globally, and where tickets for the actual performances sold out in minutes. She's been nominated for 52 Grammy Awards, winning 12; on October 25, she became the most-streamed artist in a single day on Spotify.

TIME writes:

Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point. As a pop star, she sits in rarefied company, alongside Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Madonna; as a songwriter, she has been compared to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and Joni Mitchell. As a businesswoman, she has built an empire worth, by some estimates, over $1 billion. And as a celebrity—who by dint of being a woman is scrutinized for everything from whom she dates to what she wears—she has long commanded constant attention and knows how to use it. (“I don’t give Taylor advice about being famous,” Stevie Nicks tells me. “She doesn’t need it.”) But this year, something shifted. To discuss her movements felt like discussing politics or the weather—a language spoken so widely it needed no context. She became the main character of the world.

The news blew up on Twitter/X:

Queen of Spotify and Person of the Year 🤯 — Spotify Daily Data (@spotify_data) December 6, 2023

2023 has been good to Swift, that's for sure.

This is amazing. 2023 is her definitely her year. She keeps on setting records and gaining more achievements. Wow! — H₃B²J⁷⁺ 🦋❤️‍🔥 (@HaidiJ2) December 6, 2023

Her record breaking career does speak for itself.

Right decision. She’s the biggest pop star in history and aside from being an incredibly talented singer-songwriter, she’s shown herself to be an astoundingly good businesswoman. Congrats @taylorswift13 👏 https://t.co/U20g9FBjpj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2023

All fair points in Swift's favor.

Continuing the tradition of making regular visits to Kansas City a requirement of being the Time Person of the Year.



Congratulations to Ms. Swift and all her fans who made it happen. https://t.co/vxX5JNHPXn — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 6, 2023

Well played, Mr. Mayor.

I’m actually not upset about this! This woman has stimulated economies with her tour, and the love she shown to her workers is pretty wonderful! Good for her! https://t.co/e5kFb9MI2Z — Sabirah Lohn 💕🦕🦖 (@SabirahLohn) December 6, 2023

Wow it's the year of the Taylor Swift! Well deserved though! 👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/7auO5cQkpK pic.twitter.com/8gxu6VcrZc — JS (@nicejanice19) December 6, 2023

When my Swiftie daughter wakes up to this news, it’s going to take hours to pull her off the ceiling. https://t.co/zsXiS6FUpK — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) December 6, 2023

Others pointed out that the Person of the Year is supposed to be someone who had the biggest influence on the news, good or bad, and they don't think Swift qualified.

I mean she cool and all but they should've just gave it to AI to be completely honest...🤷‍♂️ my guess is you don't have to really do anything that benefits humanity to become person of the year and that's weird. — Gamer Perception (@gamerperception) December 6, 2023

AI would have been an interesting choice.

I might have gone with Kfir as Person of the Year. https://t.co/vPtDB1SyTE pic.twitter.com/H34WzZa5t0 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 6, 2023

This is a very thoughtful idea; the Israeli hostages would have been deserving, too.

He said it, not us. But it's worth pointing out.

I see after 3 years of decent picks TIME is back to the dumb "person of the year" picks we are used to https://t.co/jgmHh1qOpA — Irish Patriot 🇮🇪 (@IrishPatri0t) December 6, 2023

Making a career off breakups gets you Time Person of the Year. https://t.co/R5bFlYb16A — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) December 6, 2023

Just why? Like what has she done to deserve this over Xi or Putin or even someone in the tech industry? This award was already worthless but this makes it even worse https://t.co/ImO05u5d5Q — Emcee 🎄 (@mrpolicywonk) December 6, 2023

there’s 25 year olds documenting genocide for the world without stable internet, but go off @TIME



celebrity worship - especially for a someone who has consistently weaponized whiteness as a shield of political and social neutrality - is abhorrent and has got to stop. https://t.co/XUlpkN1iPX — k? k. just k. (@kaleyy__) December 6, 2023

TIME Magazine wants to get people talking, and this choice certainly does that.

Not only will the die hard Swift fans be thrilled, those upset by this choice will also be very, very vocal about it, and this news will dominate social media today.

***

