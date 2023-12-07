Biden Administration Set to SEIZE Rights on Drug Patents

Biden Campaign Spox Wants Voters to Remember Something (Does This Guy Secretly Work...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:30 AM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Joe Biden was on a track to leave Pharmaceuticals alone and did not want to go along with many Dems who have been in favor of seizing patents on some drugs with high costs. As you can see from this tweet below from 2020. All of that has changed since Biden has decided lowering drug costs is going to be a huge feather in his cap for reelection.

Breaking over multiple outlets today Biden has stated he is going to rely on 'Marching Rights' to lower the high cost of drugs. The Democrats believe the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980 gives them the option to seize patents on certain drugs. We have no idea why that is even necessary when they can simply implement some caps as Former President Trump did on insulin. A cap that Biden revoked on his first week in office we might add. 

The news is so new that there are not even a lot of replies to talk about at this time, but we are going to link you to several of the stories so you can read and decide what you think for yourself. 

We do not think the government should have the right to march in and seize patents simply because the drug may have been developed while using federal funds. It is not going to help the consumer in the end. It may lower costs for a short time but it will decrease innovation and research into new drugs. It will also eventually have prices increase again and most likely create shortages, as the government is KNOWN for inflating prices and reducing efficiency on EVERYTHING it touches. 

We agree with Tom. This is a step in the WRONG direction. A cap in costs or a law passed that could be bipartisan saying the USA must be charged the same as other countries for drugs could fix all of this without seizing patents. Tom is right. This is a small step toward government single-payer and as much as people try to tell you that is great, it is not. The government can not run anything WELL and healthcare is no exception.  

We will keep our eyes on this issue and keep you updated. Leave your comments below on if you think this is a good move or a bad one. If we know our readers, we are pretty sure we know where you will land. (Hint: IT IS HORRIBLE!) 

Tags: BIDEN DRUGS HEALTHCARE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

