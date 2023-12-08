Friday Fun: We Give You #FluteGuy

We live in strange times. People get recognized for some very strange things, dancing on the Clock app, writing super catchy tunes about bad boyfriends, and sometimes for just existing with no talent whatsoever like Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

We are very happy to bring you a fun story about a VERY TALENTED person who actually DESERVES some recognition.

WE GIVE YOU: #FLUTEGUY!

Flute guy just givin er and I love it!! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Vvzwyvn0K3 — Koryzma (@bkoryzma) December 8, 2023

Flute Guy is a BIG DEAL with the audience who watched The Game Awards. The Game Awards is an awards show that celebrates the best of video games. Flute Guy was there last year and made a big splash and he was back again this year. The dude just exudes happiness. We support ALL of the attention he is getting.

Why is Taylor Swift @TIME person of the year when we have #FluteGuy? https://t.co/fRIgC3Bila — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) December 8, 2023

RIGHT!?!?! Look that hair ALONE is worthy of a TIME cover.

WARNING ( NSFW Language in video below)

Yo What on EARTH is this flute?! Its BIGGER THAN ME!#FluteGuy #gameawards pic.twitter.com/qdQgW6YBKZ — Frank Ellerbe | Techniq (@TechniqTV) December 8, 2023

Flute Guy pulled out several instruments. One of them looked like some kind of Willy Wonka thing, it may have been a modified obo. He played them all with that same excitement. We did find it amusing that the gamer in the Tweet above thought the flute may be larger than him. LOL

The #FluteGuy in the front row rocking out like the boss he is! 🤘🪈#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Zra8pkCsbp — Noel Wheatley 🎮 (@FurySevenSix) December 8, 2023

Rocking out is an understatement. This man puts his whole body, soul, and mind into playing. You can see the 'Willy Wonka Obo' in the 2nd photo in that tweet.

We missed 'Flute Guy' last year but he is going down as must-see TV for this writer next year.

I found THE ONE, THE ONLY #FluteGuy

Not all heroes wear capes, some play flutes.#TheGameAwards https://t.co/EtfMr094qP — Dixie Grown Rebel (@Hauntedvamp) December 8, 2023



OMG! SOMEBODY FOUND HIM! @EustachePedro is a flipping legend! We want him to change his profile picture though. That profile picture is way too calm and does not give us the full picture of who 'Flute Guy' really is.

We just thought that was hilarious. Our alarm always sounds like a giant made-up instrument blaring into the dead of night.

We get it. This writer honestly does not play video games, but we are going to watch the awards next year just to see FLUTE GUY!

No matter what happened with the #gameawards , the most important thing was the return of #FluteGuy — OrionX2 (@OrionX821) December 8, 2023

Advertisement

INDEED! May your days be filled with as much joy and happiness as Flute Guy!

Keep being awesome @EustachePedro. You brought people together across political lines and that is amazing. The last time people joined in collective joy and forgot about politics was when John Kerry farted at COP28!

We Salute you FLUTE GUY!

=================================================================

Related: Biden Administration Set to SEIZE Rights on Drug Patents

Taylor Swift Quote Is A Mash-up Of Confusion

Marina Medvin Brings Receipts

Shorter Owen Benjamin: I Don't Always Support Persecuting Jews but When I Do ...

January 6th Committee Evidence Is Said to Be MISSING

=================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





