Friday Fun: We Give You #FluteGuy

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  7:30 PM on December 08, 2023
AngieArtist

We live in strange times. People get recognized for some very strange things, dancing on the Clock app, writing super catchy tunes about bad boyfriends, and sometimes for just existing with no talent whatsoever like Kim Kardashian. 

We are very happy to bring you a fun story about a VERY TALENTED person who actually DESERVES some recognition. 
WE GIVE YOU: #FLUTEGUY! 

Flute Guy is a BIG DEAL with the audience who watched The Game Awards. The Game Awards is an awards show that celebrates the best of video games. Flute Guy was there last year and made a big splash and he was back again this year. The dude just exudes happiness. We support ALL of the attention he is getting. 

RIGHT!?!?! Look that hair ALONE is worthy of a TIME cover. 

WARNING ( NSFW Language in video below)

Flute Guy pulled out several instruments. One of them looked like some kind of Willy Wonka thing, it may have been a modified obo. He played them all with that same excitement. We did find it amusing that the gamer in the Tweet above thought the flute may be larger than him. LOL

Rocking out is an understatement. This man puts his whole body, soul, and mind into playing. You can see the 'Willy Wonka Obo' in the 2nd photo in that tweet. 

We missed 'Flute Guy' last year but he is going down as must-see TV for this writer next year. 

OMG! SOMEBODY FOUND HIM! @EustachePedro is a flipping legend! We want him to change his profile picture though. That profile picture is way too calm and does not give us the full picture of who 'Flute Guy' really is. 

We just thought that was hilarious. Our alarm always sounds like a giant made-up instrument blaring into the dead of night. 

We get it. This writer honestly does not play video games, but we are going to watch the awards next year just to see FLUTE GUY!

INDEED! May your days be filled with as much joy and happiness as Flute Guy! 

Keep being awesome @EustachePedro. You brought people together across political lines and that is amazing. The last time people joined in collective joy and forgot about politics was when John Kerry farted at COP28! 

We Salute you FLUTE GUY! 

