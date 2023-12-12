This Hanukkah Celebration Was NOT LIT After a Polish Lawmaker Puts Out Menorah With Fire Extinguisher

Look, since October 7th the antisemitism has been INSANE, and apparently, in Poland, a lawmaker decided to put his nuttiness on full display. Grzegorz Braun took a fire extinguisher off the wall and put out the Menorah on the 6th night of 'The Festival of Lights.'

Far-right lawmaker uses fire extinguisher to douse Hanukkah candles in Polish parliament https://t.co/7r0cT87V8v pic.twitter.com/aDIFarRZPA — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2023

We are going to be honest here. We have no clue about Polish politics and the Post calls him far right. We are not sure what is considered Right or Left in Poland. If he is indeed on the Right, he still sucks and should be called out for being so gross. Super far right often have stupid ideas so we can believe he is as they described.

What is “right wing” in Poland ? — Kathryn (@kbean511) December 12, 2023

Far-right? Really? — Don Keith (@DonUnashamed) December 12, 2023

Apparently, the far-right is that dude who breaks out fire extinguishers and ruins his OWN clothes to prove a bad point. We don't know but we were not alone in asking the question.

The menorah can be re-lit but that suit is ruined. Self own. https://t.co/VNw8LakcRD — Godfather John Misty 🌍 (@Aleister_J) December 12, 2023

Yeah, maybe he did not think that through, although just randomly putting out a menorah in the middle of a celebration does not imply that he thinks about ANYTHING at all.

Seems excessive — Jerry Curlan (@WorkforLife3) December 12, 2023

The simplicity of that tweet had us laughing.

Poles gonna Pole. https://t.co/HQklzdG8XE — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) December 12, 2023

Look, we are not trying to push stereotypes we are just saying there are SOME people who MIGHT help push Polish jokes into a new era.

Had to say far right... Didn't ya? https://t.co/7rzbMhpZpx — Fred From Brooklyn #BlueCheck (@FredBrooklynOG) December 12, 2023

Again, if this were US politics we would have a clue and be able to debate the media, we just do not know if he is really on the right or not. Even if he is, his actions deserve ridicule and that is what we are here for.

Depends on the context i thought? — Olive Oyl (@oliveoyyyll) December 12, 2023

In America with the super smart college folks who know better than the rest of us, context always matters. :)

It looks like some people are already making fun of the incident and turning what he meant for evil into good.

Jews in Łódź dancing with a fire extinguisher to mock the member of the Polish parliament who used a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles. A+ response. https://t.co/SQpDJ5MxWv — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) December 12, 2023

Anytime we get to help others mock someone being stupid we are happy!

A little advice for Polish law-maker dude, maybe just chill out next time, and if that is not possible at least wear clothes to fit the occasion, maybe a clown suit! ;)

