Biden's 'Plan' for Education: Spending LOTS of YOUR Money
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘Glory’ Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61
This Is Fine: China's Cyber Army Is Invading U.S. Infrastructure
This Is NACHO Normal Alcohol, DORITOS Booze Now Exists but We Are Not...
'Trojan Horse' in FISA Reform Bill Would Have Your Barista Spy on You
The Left Ruins EVERYTHING: Updated Lyrics to 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Are Absolutely...
WATCH: Did the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Dox the Head of Hamass?
Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Harvard Proves Its Commitment to Open Discourse by Locking Down Replies So People...
Turkish MP Angrily Claims Israel is Suffering 'The Wrath of Allah'... Immediately Has...
USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is...
Harvard President Gay Shut Down Conservative Event TWO DAYS After Claiming Harvard Is...
No, Gov. Kim Reynolds Is Not Responsible for Satanic Display at the Iowa...
'Morally Bankrupt!' Elise Stefanik Doubles Down on Slamming Ivy League Presidents

This Hanukkah Celebration Was NOT LIT After a Polish Lawmaker Puts Out Menorah With Fire Extinguisher

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:30 PM on December 12, 2023
Twitchy

Look, since October 7th the antisemitism has been INSANE, and apparently, in Poland, a lawmaker decided to put his nuttiness on full display. Grzegorz Braun took a fire extinguisher off the wall and put out the Menorah on the 6th night of 'The Festival of Lights.' 

Advertisement

We are going to be honest here. We have no clue about Polish politics and the Post calls him far right. We are not sure what is considered Right or Left in Poland. If he is indeed on the Right, he still sucks and should be called out for being so gross. Super far right often have stupid ideas so we can believe he is as they described. 

Apparently, the far-right is that dude who breaks out fire extinguishers and ruins his OWN clothes to prove a bad point. We don't know but we were not alone in asking the question. 

Yeah, maybe he did not think that through, although just randomly putting out a menorah in the middle of a celebration does not imply that he thinks about ANYTHING at all. 

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The simplicity of that tweet had us laughing. 

Look, we are not trying to push stereotypes we are just saying there are SOME people who MIGHT help push Polish jokes into a new era. 

Again, if this were US politics we would have a clue and be able to debate the media, we just do not know if he is really on the right or not. Even if he is, his actions deserve ridicule and that is what we are here for. 

In America with the super smart college folks who know better than the rest of us, context always matters. :) 

It looks like some people are already making fun of the incident and turning what he meant for evil into good. 

Advertisement

Anytime we get to help others mock someone being stupid we are happy! 
A little advice for Polish law-maker dude, maybe just chill out next time, and if that is not possible at least wear clothes to fit the occasion, maybe a clown suit! ;)

=================================================================

Related: This Is NACHO Normal Alcohol, DORITOS Booze Now Exists
#FLUTEGUY!!!
Biden Administration Set to SEIZE Rights on Drug Patents
Taylor Swift Quote Is A Mash-up Of Confusion
Marina Medvin Brings Receipts

=================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT POLAND RELIGION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Biden's 'Plan' for Education: Spending LOTS of YOUR Money
Amy Curtis
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘Glory’ Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Did the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Dox the Head of Hamass?
Aaron Walker
The Left Ruins EVERYTHING: Updated Lyrics to 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Are Absolutely Cringeworthy
Amy Curtis
This Is Fine: China's Cyber Army Is Invading U.S. Infrastructure
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement