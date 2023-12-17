Toilet Bowl Rave Was LIT Until Teacher Confiscates DJ Equipment and Lights of 12-Year-Old Student

A toilet RAVE sounds horrible until you find out it was held by a 12-year-old boy during school hours. The student, Cael Bell, who attends St. Antony’s Catholic College in Manchester, organized the rave and advertised it on Snapchat. He invited all the boys in year 8. The kids got in about thirty minutes of partying before they were shut down. This boy will be a CELEBRITY in that school for years to come.

YES! It seemed most people were supporting the little DJ in the making and the party sounded like fun. They handed out snacks and drinks, there was also music and lights.

The only thing missing was a name for the Rave. Maybe Poop-palooza can become a thing.

Showing authorities back to their seats 🤗 https://t.co/P4Pr2QwLyO — Dr. Tristan Behrens (@DrTBehrens) December 17, 2023

The support FOR the student over the 'authority' was overwhelming! It wasn't just us. We did not find a single comment where anyone was mad or upset with the student. In the article we read, even his mother was not upset with him.

Maybe there is hope for society yet. Maybe the Disco DJ of Manchester can light a little flame of individuality into the collective hive mind that has been dominating the world since COVID-19.

That kid is my new hero — suspiria1966 (@idrinkcoffeeblk) December 17, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes, some of them wear headphones!

I already got tickets to poop-chella for next year. pic.twitter.com/ScOn75FR7k — Eddy Teach (@FlyTheBlack1718) December 17, 2023

Poop-chella or Poop-palooza? YOU DECIDE!

On the ones and twos while doing a number two — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 17, 2023

*snort* You KNEW there was going to be bathroom humor.

'Letting the beat drop' may have a whole new meaning after Bathroom Raves become a thing.

Rock Steady & Don't Forget to Flush... https://t.co/QzAgOQSZzP — James DeWeese (@JamesDeWeese18) December 17, 2023

One advantage of a RAVE in the bathroom is, that you will not get made fun of for trying to hold it and doing a pee-pee dance. Unless your pee-pee dance looks like Elaine's dancing from Seinfeld, then you are going to get made fun of either way.

He is going to more places than just the bathroom that is for sure!

Even out of context that little man is a LEGEND! He is inventive, has no problems questioning authority, and has a fun side, he is a much better person to look up to than some of the people we call 'celebrities' here in the United States.

Good Luck Cael! We hope you make it to the States and become a super famous DJ when you grow up.

NEVER GIVE UP!

