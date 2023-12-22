Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avengers'

Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:00 PM on December 22, 2023
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

There seems to be no boundaries that Hollywood will not cross. They are dead set on remaking everything and making it worse with each remake. They usually go for the things that were popular in the 80s, Ghostbusters, Night Court, and things like that.

Well, apparently they have NO original thought processes at all and they want to put a 'new' spin on a more recent property: The Avengers.

Yes. Everyone in the world was thinking, we need a revamp of The Avengers but with teenagers! It is going to be a big-budget Degrassi and Dawson's Creek WITH SUPERPOWERS! YAY! We can not wait. *sarcasm* 

The reactions to the announcement were pretty funny to read. In general, everyone seemed just as thrilled as we were but we did find one person who had a theory and some positive things to say about the move. 

Genius? Look, people are silly and stupid so we are not going to say it will not make any money at all. We are just saying the constant redoing of stories rather than having any original ideas is getting old. There are ways to stick with ideas and themes that work and still make something original. We really do not need to take everything that has been decent in entertainment and give it the 'CW treatment'. 

YUP! It would be different if any of these ploys had worked for ANYONE in the past. How did Ghostbusters but WITH GIRLS work out? Answer: AWFUL. 

It will sell some tickets. We have seen some horrible movies and they all sold a few tickets. 

The reason why is they are too lazy to think of new things and they think consumers are stupid. Consumers can be stupid, so we guess there is a 50 / 50 chance it works. 

Since COVID a movie has to be pretty spectacular to make it at the box office so direct to streaming is probably right. 

OK, hear us out. Old Avengers could be fun. They still have powers, but they are super grumpy. Old Thor goes to yell at people to get off the lawn and when he is waving his hands his hammer flies through the air and bonks Hulk on the head. Old Hulk awakens in Hulk form and farts but it just blows people within 30 miles away. It could be a hit. 

HA! Well, we did not want to imagine that but now we can't stop laughing so we will be imagining it for a few hours. If we have to think about it, so do you, those are the rules, Twitchy readers. Those are the rules. 

Anyway, we wish Hollywood would get some original ideas and stop trying to retell everything and think they are making it better by adding in gender or age swapping. 

=================================================================

