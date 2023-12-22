Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avengers'

There seems to be no boundaries that Hollywood will not cross. They are dead set on remaking everything and making it worse with each remake. They usually go for the things that were popular in the 80s, Ghostbusters, Night Court, and things like that.

Well, apparently they have NO original thought processes at all and they want to put a 'new' spin on a more recent property: The Avengers.

A ‘YOUNG AVENGERS’ movie is reportedly in the works at Marvel Studios.



(Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/d5szNZrVWu — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 21, 2023

Yes. Everyone in the world was thinking, we need a revamp of The Avengers but with teenagers! It is going to be a big-budget Degrassi and Dawson's Creek WITH SUPERPOWERS! YAY! We can not wait. *sarcasm*

The reactions to the announcement were pretty funny to read. In general, everyone seemed just as thrilled as we were but we did find one person who had a theory and some positive things to say about the move.

For those saying “no or flop” don’t realize that Marvel is doing this so the younger kids can still have their PG heroes/movies while Marvel is transitioning to more of a rated R or more mature heroes/movies. (Echo, DD, and DP) this is genius by Disney. — Sports4natic 🍥 (@JG_MIA_305) December 21, 2023

Genius? Look, people are silly and stupid so we are not going to say it will not make any money at all. We are just saying the constant redoing of stories rather than having any original ideas is getting old. There are ways to stick with ideas and themes that work and still make something original. We really do not need to take everything that has been decent in entertainment and give it the 'CW treatment'.

They just beat the franchises like a dying horse until it eventually dies. pic.twitter.com/BExwbhwmAD — Lunas Ra (@lunas_ra) December 21, 2023

YUP! It would be different if any of these ploys had worked for ANYONE in the past. How did Ghostbusters but WITH GIRLS work out? Answer: AWFUL.

First movie to sell 0 tickets — NFL Youngboy (@nflyb15) December 21, 2023

It will sell some tickets. We have seen some horrible movies and they all sold a few tickets.

A Young Avengers box office flop is in the works.

Fans ask why? — Foreign_gam3r (@ForeignGam3r) December 21, 2023

The reason why is they are too lazy to think of new things and they think consumers are stupid. Consumers can be stupid, so we guess there is a 50 / 50 chance it works.

Good God, I've never seen a company so eager to implode. https://t.co/8m0v8iWOfS — Old Man Ungroundable Super Nintendo Chalmers (@SmexyGhosty) December 22, 2023

Since COVID a movie has to be pretty spectacular to make it at the box office so direct to streaming is probably right.

Guess they’ve tapped the adult super hero vein and it’s time to cultivate a new audience. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 22, 2023

don't they know the boomers have all the money? need a movie where the avengers are in a nursing home not this crap if they want to sell tickets. https://t.co/dlSCOzR1iZ — snootypigeon (@snootypigeon) December 22, 2023

OK, hear us out. Old Avengers could be fun. They still have powers, but they are super grumpy. Old Thor goes to yell at people to get off the lawn and when he is waving his hands his hammer flies through the air and bonks Hulk on the head. Old Hulk awakens in Hulk form and farts but it just blows people within 30 miles away. It could be a hit.

Imagine if diarrhea and barf had a baby that you couldn’t abort after the tests came back bad https://t.co/3glLMzmPt7 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 22, 2023

HA! Well, we did not want to imagine that but now we can't stop laughing so we will be imagining it for a few hours. If we have to think about it, so do you, those are the rules, Twitchy readers. Those are the rules.

Anyway, we wish Hollywood would get some original ideas and stop trying to retell everything and think they are making it better by adding in gender or age swapping.

