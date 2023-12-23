Copyrights V Trademarks: Original Versions of Mickey Mouse Will Become Public Domain in January

If you have ever read a single word about copyright laws you probably know how strict Disney in particular has been with the images and likeness of all of their characters but especially Mickey and Minnie Mouse.



There are many anecdotes about Disney sending cease-and-desist letters to home bakers and small bakeries for baking cakes using the likeness of the beloved cartoon. Some of the stories are not corroborated and a few are, but if you want to take a trip down a rabbit hole you can google it and find some crazy copyright from H - E- L -L stories that will keep you occupied for hours!

That being said, beginning January 1st some of that behavior will be ending because a particular version of Mickey and Minne will officially enter the public domain. The version is the original animated version from the 'Steamboat Willie cartoon. Disney will no longer hold exclusive copyrights, BUT BE CAREFUL, it is not as simple and clear cut as it seems.

Mickey and Minnie enter the public domain on Jan. 1. Disney will no longer enjoy an exclusive copyright over the earliest versions of the characters.



There are still going to be some limitations. We tell you this because we do not want you running out to make 'current' Mickey merch and trying to sell it on your Etsy store and get the pants sued off you.



Disney still holds copyrights to the characters in modern forms. So if you draw regular Mickey in his red pants and slap it on a T-shirt, you have a high chance of getting a cease-and-desist coming your way.

So Mickey Mouse can make a cameo in my next short film and I won't get sued? I'll make it like an old 90s sitcon where he walks through the door and the audience screams and claps for 2 minutes before he says his first ine. — ALTKeyPro Cartoon Dog Sponsor (@ALTKeyPro) December 22, 2023

Not exactly. As well as the copyrights on the modern versions still being in place, Disney has gone to great lengths to Trademark the characters and even some of the details of the characters. Trademarks are when a company legally ties an image, symbol, name, word, or words to be a representation of their company. Trademarks will give Disney a lot of leeway and protection against people trying to make a profit off of many aspects of 'Steamboat' Mickey and Minne.

It's going to be funny when Disney winds up making money suing people who use later versions of Mickey that are still under copyright. https://t.co/8Xiw10NAHg — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 22, 2023

Sonny gets it. Many will argue that trademarks only protect the company from users trying to portray that anything they are making is officially from, approved, or sanctioned by Disney. This may be true but Disney is not going to sit back and just let anyone tarnish their beloved character.

If Disney can prove the work hurts or harms the company and is profiting off anything that is specifically under the trademark they can get it shut down. Disney also has deep pockets. They can take anything they see as gross to court and make it a financial fight.

It's not gonna matter much, they likely trademarked every recognizable element of the characters and trademarks do not expire. https://t.co/HLbLtMDcAV — OrangeGrove55 (@OrangeGrove55) December 22, 2023

Yes, trademark still applies, but offers less protection than copyright.



Trademarks have no fixed duration, but can expire if unused. For example, Marvel swooped in to register the “Captain Marvel” trademark after Fawcett and DC stopped using it. — Matt Seitz (@seitz2all) December 22, 2023

This is true, Trademarks can expire, but the team in charge at Disney is not going to let that happen. Plus keep in mind at the beginning we advise that some of the modern characters are still under copyright laws. Disney may say the Mouse you are putting on your can hugger has the gloves of the current Mickey and not 'Steamboat' Mickey.

So many people are going to see this, think they can just slap Mickey Mouse on anything and then find out "Steamboat Willie" becoming public domain is not that simple. https://t.co/CPH235Rzd7 — Stefan Ellison (@MisterCoat) December 22, 2023

Many people will do that, and many people will get cease-and-desist letters, and some will have to go to court BUT Not you, because you have us, and we have written over 600 words to tell you what to look out for. WE ARE GIVERS! :)

Because we are such givers we will end with some posts that just made us laugh at the ideas of what kind of 'Mickey' stuff you can look forward to.

Screamboat Willie slasher film coming to Tubi by the end of January — Star Trek Ranker (@TrekRanked) December 22, 2023

Not gonna lie, we would probably watch it.

Can’t wait for the South Park one — “🫨” (@Joey_Blogs) December 22, 2023

Now we would definitely watch that one. Maybe Mickey can die instead of Kenny.

Go forth and create your magical 'Steamboat Mickey and Minnie' merch and do NOT get sued.

Direct message us for where to send the '10 percent for the big guy' guidance fee. Helping you avoid a lawsuit deserves a take of the profits! ;)

