Joe and Jill Biden Want You to Text Them Your New Year's Resolutions
Uh Oh: Billionaire Len Blavatnik Stops Donations to Harvard Amid Ongoing Campus Antisemiti...
Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then...
Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan...
The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report
Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' by Allowing Trump Due Process
Gavin Newsom Dubbed California Exodus Stories a 'Fox News Myth' (L.A. Times Joins...
FIN-Tastically Funny: Florida Man Catches and Steals Large Tarpon From Bass Pro Shops'...
WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to...
Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?
Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray...
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and...
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even...
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.

Copyrights V Trademarks: Original Versions of Mickey Mouse Will Become Public Domain in January

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:30 PM on December 23, 2023

If you have ever read a single word about copyright laws you probably know how strict Disney in particular has been with the images and likeness of all of their characters but especially Mickey and Minnie Mouse. 

There are many anecdotes about Disney sending cease-and-desist letters to home bakers and small bakeries for baking cakes using the likeness of the beloved cartoon. Some of the stories are not corroborated and a few are, but if you want to take a trip down a rabbit hole you can google it and find some crazy copyright from H - E- L -L stories that will keep you occupied for hours!

Advertisement

That being said, beginning January 1st some of that behavior will be ending because a particular version of Mickey and Minne will officially enter the public domain. The version is the original animated version from the 'Steamboat Willie cartoon. Disney will no longer hold exclusive copyrights, BUT BE CAREFUL, it is not as simple and clear cut as it seems.  

There are still going to be some limitations. We tell you this because we do not want you running out to make 'current' Mickey merch and trying to sell it on your Etsy store and get the pants sued off you. 

Disney still holds copyrights to the characters in modern forms. So if you draw regular Mickey in his red pants and slap it on a T-shirt, you have a high chance of getting a cease-and-desist coming your way. 

Not exactly. As well as the copyrights on the modern versions still being in place, Disney has gone to great lengths to Trademark the characters and even some of the details of the characters. Trademarks are when a company legally ties an image, symbol, name, word, or words to be a representation of their company. Trademarks will give Disney a lot of leeway and protection against people trying to make a profit off of many aspects of 'Steamboat' Mickey and Minne.

Recommended

Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself
Coucy
Advertisement

Sonny gets it. Many will argue that trademarks only protect the company from users trying to portray that anything they are making is officially from, approved, or sanctioned by Disney. This may be true but Disney is not going to sit back and just let anyone tarnish their beloved character. 

If Disney can prove the work hurts or harms the company and is profiting off anything that is specifically under the trademark they can get it shut down. Disney also has deep pockets. They can take anything they see as gross to court and make it a financial fight.

This is true, Trademarks can expire, but the team in charge at Disney is not going to let that happen. Plus keep in mind at the beginning we advise that some of the modern characters are still under copyright laws. Disney may say the Mouse you are putting on your can hugger has the gloves of the current Mickey and not 'Steamboat' Mickey. 

Advertisement

Many people will do that, and many people will get cease-and-desist letters, and some will have to go to court BUT Not you, because you have us, and we have written over 600 words to tell you what to look out for. WE ARE GIVERS! :) 

Because we are such givers we will end with some posts that just made us laugh at the ideas of what kind of 'Mickey' stuff you can look forward to. 

Not gonna lie, we would probably watch it. 

Now we would definitely watch that one. Maybe Mickey can die instead of Kenny. 

Go forth and create your magical 'Steamboat Mickey and Minnie' merch and do NOT get sued. 

Direct message us for where to send the '10 percent for the big guy' guidance fee. Helping you avoid a lawsuit deserves a take of the profits! ;)  

=================================================================

Related: FIN-TASTIC: Florida Man Catches HUGE FIsh
Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avengers'
CLUCKING STUPID!
Teacher Confiscates DJ Equipment and Lights of 12-Year-Old Student

=================================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CARTOON DISNEY LAWS LAWSUIT PRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself
Coucy
Uh Oh: Billionaire Len Blavatnik Stops Donations to Harvard Amid Ongoing Campus Antisemitism
Amy Curtis
Joe and Jill Biden Want You to Text Them Your New Year's Resolutions
Brett T.
The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to Harm Jews
Amy Curtis
Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray Owned Him AGAIN)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself Coucy
Advertisement