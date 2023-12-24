Talk About a Loaded Diaper: Passenger Tried to Conceal Bullets in Diaper at LaGuardia Airport

It is Christmas time and tons of people are traveling and the airports are packed. LaGuardia Airport in New York is no exception. Honestly, it is New York, so it is probably a little nuttier than other places and that is why this story came as no surprise.

Diaper full of bullets found in traveler’s carry-on at LaGuardia Airport: TSA https://t.co/EBQ56pHYTU pic.twitter.com/ocq4f18WOF — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2023

We have heard of loaded diapers before but that has to be the first time for the contents to be bullets! Yes, you read that correctly. An Arkansas traveler tried boarding the plane with BULLETS concealed in a diaper inside their carry-on luggage.

They were caught when an alarm went off during scanning. After agents searched the luggage they found 17 bullets. That folks is what you call a heavy load.



According to the New York Post piece, the passenger also tried to play innocent. He claimed he did not know the bullets were inside the carry-on and suggested that his girlfriend may have been responsible for placing them in the bag.



As you can imagine X (Twitter) had a lot to say.

There’s a “goose that laid the golden egg” analogy in that diaper somewhere. None of my kids sh!t bullets… — Mark Thompson (@marktmt) December 21, 2023

HA! If we had a baby that could poop bullets in Biden's America where guns and ammo get more popular with every passing day we could be millionaires! We can't imagine it would be very comfortable for the baby though ...

That’s usually not what diapers are full of… https://t.co/p5HEs0wXEi — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) December 21, 2023

*Snort* Bullet Baby would be quite a spectacle for sure. The Baby probably likes spicy food. We can see it now, the baby eats a super hot taco with some tobacco for an extra kick, then poops some bullets! Let's just say it gives new meaning to packing heat.

Well, didn't Carlo Gambino move firearms in baby strollers ? — Fraud Squad Watch (@FraudSquadWatch) December 21, 2023

Carlos Gambino was a crime boss in the 20s and 30s. He did do some tricks to hide his weapons. Somehow we think he would have been smarter than this passenger because he would have thought about the X-ray scan BEFORE he went through security.

Hamas Tryouts — WannaBeHocker (@wannabehocker) December 21, 2023

OUCH. We certainly hope not but it is definitely not outside the realm of possibility these days. Between the Pro-Hamas crazy going around college campuses and ignorant social media challenges we would not be surprised by anything at this point.

I've heard of *sweating* bullets but this is ridiculous! — Carl Schmulz (@CarlSchmulz) December 22, 2023

We are just shooting from the hip here, but we think sweating bullets sounds even more uncomfortable than pooping them.

I saw Diaper Full of Bullets open for Sonic Youth in ‘97. Good times. — Fravis McGee (@gtrswhiskeyguns) December 21, 2023

We laughed at this one BUT it would have been even better if they called the band 'Loded Diper' like Rodderick's band in 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid.' Don't look at us like we are crazy, that movie was cute and that band name is iconic!

It's honestly kind of sad that this is news in a country with a second amendment. 🙄🙄 — Winston Smith (@vdub12) December 21, 2023

They have a point. However, this all comes down to the passenger not being the brightest bulb. While private air carriers can limit what people can or cannot do such as bring firearms onto the plane most of them actually do allow you to carry ammunition in checked bags just not in carry-on bags.

Usually, only air marshals can carry weapons on the plane. Sometimes pilots and other law enforcement are allowed as well. The main thing is, you do not HAVE to get on a plane or even use a particular carrier so they are not infringing on your rights.

You can get another mode of transportation or seek out a different carrier with lenient policies. Most carriers do have rules about what you can and can not carry on board the plane, and it is not just in regards to guns and ammunition.

Honest mistake, can happen to anyone. — Uællag Lars (@LondonMilan777) December 21, 2023

AH, Yes, yes. A tale as old as time. You are packing in a hurry and throwing stuff into your bag. You think to yourself, where should you put these 17 bullets? Then it hits you, that trusty old standby, THE DIAPER! Then you chastise yourself for not thinking of that sooner.

The moral of this story is, never pack your ammunition in your carry-on. You are welcome. :)

