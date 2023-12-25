Census Data Suggests Red States Are Better Than Blue States

Let's talk about the color RED. In color theory, RED can be positive or negative. It represents evil but also represents, confidence, passion, and strength. We love red. Red is also the color used to talk about states run by Republican Governors and for that reason, we are going to say RED is being used for its positive traits.

States run by Democrats are called BLUE states. We are obviously going to portray blue by the negative traits when it is associated with Democrats. Blue can represent sadness and despair. Honestly, we think that is a perfect description of how some people must feel trapped in a blue state.

We tell you all of this to share that the latest census data is out and it shows A TON of people left BLUE states and moved to RED states. This is great news if they move and understand why they are moving. If they move and accept that republican policies seem to make a state a better place to live. If they move and start voting for Democrats who will vote for and put in place the same policies they just fled then it is awful.

Red states see 2023 population growth as Americans flee blue states, census data shows https://t.co/GrEybzGtjD — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) December 20, 2023

Texas has shown to be the state with the most growth in population with Florida right behind it. North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia also showed at the top of the list with people moving INTO the states rather than fleeing.

The states people are leaving the most are New York at the front and California right behind it. Out of 8 states to lose the most people only one of them is run by a Republican governor and that is West Virginia. West Virginia is beautiful and we would like to give our opinion on why people are leaving the state, it is unlikely it is due to government policy and more to do with the lack of access to job opportunities or even large cities that can offer specialists in healthcare or other needs.

Most of the comments seemed to be along the same lines we listed above. The red states want to welcome you with open arms, as long as you do not try to turn it into the BLUE state you just left!

Great so long as they change their voting pattern along with their address — American Populist 🇺🇲 (@USPopulistMan) December 20, 2023

[𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗹𝗲𝗳𝘁😡]https://t.co/KnGlko8eCs — 🐰𝒦𝒾𝓈𝓈 𝑀𝓎 𝐵𝓊𝓃𝓈... 𝑇𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑃 𝟸𝟺 🇺🇸🐰 (@PAMsLOvE) December 21, 2023

2023 Census data released.

July 2022 to June 2023



Florida +194,438

Texas + 186,767



California - 338,373



This goes to show how bad Democrat policies are. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) December 25, 2023

People can try to deny it all they like but Democrat policies on crime as well as actions Democrat governors took during COVID have hurt people. They see it in their daily lives. Areas that used to be safe have people getting robbed in their driveways and nothing is being done to the criminals. People have children who lost so much school instruction during COVID they are falling behind and nothing is being done to fix it. California is a perfect example of all of those things and why we thought our cover photo was perfect. *snickers*

Democrat policies have finally hurt people enough that they looked up from their phones and they seem to know who to blame.

it must be true if it's on fox 'news' ha??😂🤣😅 — Rudy Centeno (@RudyCenteno73) December 20, 2023

That post author seemed proud of his comment BUT you can just google 'census data 2023' and find many many articles supporting the same information including Newsweek. Or visit the official United States Census Bureau site and find all the data to look at it yourself. Sorry, to burst the 'Fake Fox News' bubble on that one but it had to be done.

The data is interesting. We do hope those relocating learned their lessons. Democrat policies ruin states. VOTE RED!

We will leave you with this little love letter to our Blue State Runaways.

Dear Blue State Runaways,

Welcome to our red states, we want to love you and we want you to love us. We have a ONE simple rule:

Please for the love of all things good and holy, leave your bad voting habits in the state you fled.

~ Love Always

Red States

