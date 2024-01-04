Madonna - Celebration Tour Performance - Video - Controversy

Madonna is 60. She is still touring and performing and she is REALLY performing. She has not made her stuff acoustic and moved to sitting on a stool or at a piano. She is dancing and moving and giving her fans what they have always expected from her: A PERFORMANCE. She is also giving us something else people expect from Madonna: CONTROVERSY.

I’m glad to see that Madonna has a grab bar so she doesn’t fall. pic.twitter.com/rQyO5UQtrL — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 3, 2024

From all of our digging that seems to be the clip that started the uproar on social media. There are tons of others using the same clip as well. The controversy is: Just because Madonna CAN do that, SHOULD she be doing that?



Many are speaking out saying it is ageist to even question it. Her supporters say If her fans still love it then y'all should shut up. Many say, time for her to retire and stop doing that kind of performance.

Honestly, we fall on the side of, if she CAN do it and people are paying her money to see it, she can just keep on keeping on. This writer is a Gen-Xer and we remember her in her prime, and we are not so young ourselves. If you can move like that as a grandma and still get paid the big bucks, we say go for it. We also are totally on board with the internet being the internet and making as many jokes as it possibly can so we can laugh and share them with you.

Chuck D, lead for Public Enemy decided to put his toe in the water and defend Madge.

At 63 i know i can bike better than i ever did and Pilates aint easy but i give it to @Madonna for pushing the bars … @FlavorFlav is taking Pilates too and hes 64 . So ageism sometimes gets like racism both ways if you let it. For anyone over 50 the rule is either you do the… pic.twitter.com/HCtMYHZ4v0 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 4, 2024

Look, we are not saying anyone has to retire and never be seen again after they turn 50. Madonna should do what she wants as long as she wants, BUT when she puts herself in the public arena, makes enemies over politics, and is in front of cameras making sure people know what she is doing and what she thinks about everything, then she is also fair game to get a pile on if something like this 'Golden Granny Bar Dance' pops up.

Another defender made some valid points.

The clip of Madonna in the tweet below has been trending all day, with people making fun of her and calling her old for grabbing on to a bar while dancing.



Nobody mentioned that she was in a moving box suspended 50 feet in the air with no wall behind her if she stepped backward.… https://t.co/i7W7heShIX pic.twitter.com/qsnzebPSCU — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 4, 2024

She is in a box suspended in air and she is doing that at 65! We know some people at 16 that would cry at the thought. So again, we have to say that Madonna gets to be Madonna until she decides she does not want to do that anymore or her fans stop paying to see her. Either way, it is kind of impressive and also hilarious and easy to make jokes.

Besides the dancing can we talk about how unflattering that outfit is? Is it the lights hitting it a certain way, is it the fit, or is it just ugly? Maybe it is all of the above, but we know she has enough money to have practiced that dance in that light and could see it was a bad choice.

Twitchy's own Coucy got in on the jokes. OF COURSE HE DID! We here at Twitchy are a bunch of sassy pants and we sometimes can not avoid making the jokes that are begging to be made. :)

I really do like Madonna’s new look, and after all these years it’s remarkable that she’s still got the moves



You’re all just jealous because you don’t have this much rizz pic.twitter.com/vrV1cB4xw9 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 4, 2024

I never expected Madonna to end up like this. It’s bizarre. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) January 4, 2024

We kind of did. When she kept popping up every decade, we figured she was going to be around and trying some nutty stuff well into her 80s. We are not saying she should not be doing that, we are just saying if she is still humping objects on stage singing Like A Virgin at 80 then the internet gets to point and laugh.

Madonna or Marylin Manson? — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) January 3, 2024

Welp. We will never unsee that comparison.

I watched her perform Like a Virgin on MTV like 172 years ago. What is she doing?? 😕 — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) January 3, 2024

HAHAHAHA! Wait, we saw her perform that one too. WE ARE NOT GETTING OLD. WE ARE NOT 172! Stop that right now. If you keep implying we are old we will pull this car over. Stop. It.

Leaked footage of Madonna in her bathroom. pic.twitter.com/eon0ipfBpa — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) January 3, 2024

This is like a techno rendition of "Sweating To The Oldies" 🤣😂



Madonna is 65 … she really needs to come to grip with that .. and maybe stop with this silliness pic.twitter.com/1UESGArbVp — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) January 4, 2024

Seriously the internet is mean. Funny but still mean.

We are going to let you guys decide if it is ageism, if it is funny, or if it is awesome because we feel like it is all three.

Go on. Shoo. Get out of here. Go to the internet and make some mean jokes that we will laugh at. GET OFF OUR LAWN!

