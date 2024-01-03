Karine Jean-Pierre Has a Hot Take on Razor Wire and Illegal Immigration (Video)

Karine Jean-Pierre is definitely a Twitchy favorite, but not in a good way. She gets articles dedicated to her ignorant responses at least a few times a week and this week is no different. This time it is her crazy take on RAZOR WIRE at the border.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE:



Razor wire at the border in Texas "does not prevent noncitizens from unlawfully crossing...it puts the lives of the border patrol at risk!" pic.twitter.com/5EcL2cn4ci — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2024

Yes, you heard it right. KJP thinks the razor wire is a bigger risk to Border agents than the flood of migrants pouring over the border on a daily basis. We have a great idea for Karine and her boss, MAYBE you can just enforce the laws and stop the open borders and the razor wire will not hurt anybody. Yeah we know, they are never gonna do that but it had to be said.

She’s the female version of Bagdad Bob. — 😎 C 😎 (@colsiegirl) January 3, 2024

*Snort* OK we have OCD so we have to advise you guys that it should be Baghdad, but it was still funny. If you are not aware Baghdad Bob was a nickname given to Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf in 2003 during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He gave press briefings on behalf of Iraq and they were always very ... colorful. We are going to say colorful! :)

I’m sure THIS is what the border patrol wants them to focus on to fix the issues right now. Their fear of razor wire — Geoff Keller (@kellerg2) January 3, 2024

MHM. Every agent at the border is saying PROTECT US FROM RAZOR WIRE and nothing about HEY let us do our job and stop entire countries from crossing the border every single dadgum day. Leftists are not serious people. We are sorry but they just say some silly things and we are not sure WHY anyone ever started taking them seriously.





We understand the point BUT we would submit to you that she is not the biggest dip snot spinner, she is simply one of the worst. They all spin us webs of lies, no matter who is in that position. Jay Carney would pee on your leg and tell you it's raining. Yes, we did steal that from Judge Judy. ANYWAY, our point remains. She is not the biggest spinner, she is just really REALLY really bad at the job.

We feel like everyone says that after her press briefings. No matter the subject, we all leave feeling confused and not sure what is happening in the world. Although in defense of Karine, the entire Biden administration leaves us feeling that way, not just her.

Our thoughts exactly.

Imagine the most ignorant response possible and you'll never be disappointed. — Topper (@topperg) January 3, 2024

Normally we would agree, but we HAVE tried that and the stupid responses we came up with were smarter than the things she ended up saying. It is still a fun game though. We encourage you to try it.

Oh for crying out loud. Does this clown think for one moment that anyone buys this crap? https://t.co/BlcTD3nAH2 — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) January 3, 2024

She probably does not think people buy right now, BUT the tricky thing the Left does is, repeat lies over and over until the lies become accepted as truth and it is never corrected. Look at 'hands up don't shoot' or any other crazy thing they just decided to push even though it was a flat-out lie.

The fence around the White House puts the lives of the Secret Service at risk. https://t.co/bX961LdGQF — G (@stevensongs) January 3, 2024

BURN! X users have the best responses. We love you guys.

Biden WH leaving the border pretty much open is what puts border patrol lives at risk, and ultimately everybody else. God she's so awful it's hard to describe. https://t.co/qQ4y4EE6L8 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 3, 2024

Look at Twitchy's very own Doug P. getting on the 'KJP is awful' train. She is horrible but we are accepting that challenge of describing how very bad she is.

Karine Jean-Pierre is SO BAD. *crowd yells: HOW BAD IS SHE!?*

She is SO BAD she makes Cecilia Gimenez look like Van Gogh.

She is SO BAD even Dennis Hawver won't defend her.

She is SO BAD she makes 'Tiger Blood' Charlie Sheen seem sane.

She is SO BAD even Hello Kitty sees her and says goodbye!

Yes, we know you are gonna have to google some of those names but you will be happy you did and we will leave you with a hint on the painter. Go forth and Google!



