Mr. Wonderful Holds NOTHING Back Criticizing Canada's Not So Wonderful Prime Minister Trud...
Chip Roy Goes on an EPIC Rant Wondering When Congress Will Work to...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Spin on 'Bidenomics' and the Border Makes BS Detectors Explode
Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and...
Dear Nikki Haley, Bringing Up Joan Jett Isn't Going to Make Us Like...
Actor Alec Baldwin Indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Dem Congresswoman's Story About Her Encounter With a White Man Near an Elevator...
They've Got Him THIS TIME! Ron Filipkowski Goes THERE With Nasty Dig About...
DEVELOPING: Entire Sports Illustrated Staff Laid Off (So Much for Biden's 'Awesome Economy...
Ex Obama AG Eric Holder Might Have Broken a Projection Record With This...
DISGUSTING Drag Queen Dinner Show Rightfully Repulses Twitter
The Do-or-Die Moment for America
'How Stupid Are You'?! Eric Swalwell Called Out for PAINFULLY Stupid Dunk on...
Biden's Answer to Question About Airstrikes in Yemen Speaks Eye-Rolling Volumes

Matt Walsh Asks for a Definition of Depression That Is NOT 'Being Sad' and Gets Answers

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 PM on January 19, 2024
Twitter

Matt Walsh is no stranger to posting controversial things on X and Twitchy covers him frequently. This writer even agrees with Walsh on at least 85% of everything. We have watched him take 'What is a Woman' to astronomical places and we have cheered him along as he has brought the trans-ideology into the light and forced people to think about it. 

Advertisement

This time he is equating depression and sadness. Sadly this writer has to disagree. We want to be clear, we are not asking you to go yell at Walsh or unfollow him or anything of the sort. We just want you to come away from this piece knowing there is a difference between depression and 'having the sads'. 

Let us start with Walsh's post where he decided to QT a veteran who dared to imply depression and sadness were different beasts. 

Matt seems pretty set on his idea. Which is fine, Even people we agree with pretty often can be wrong sometimes. It is allowed. 

Matt also seemed to try and connect this depression thing with how he feels about trans-ideology. We could not disagree more. Many of us who suffer from real depression speak out AGAINST trans-ideology because we can not imagine if the entire 'Health Community' told us we are SUPPOSED to be emotionless robots with no feelings other than complete despair, hopelessness, and suicidal ideation. 

That IS what the medical professionals are doing to the trans community. They are saying they are fine, they are supposed to be feeling that way. Trans people have a very HIGH rate of suicide. We wonder why ...  

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Princess was not having any of it. We understand. This writer was really sad when our Mom passed away. We also have been beyond help with nearly no emotion to complete despair and no hope out of the pit of the black abyss with postpartum depression. When we tell you there is a difference, we are not kidding. 

When you are really sad, you see it is temporary, you know it can get better. Many other posters on X took the approach of showing examples or trying to describe the difference. 

Those attempts were great, but can we be honest, unless you have experienced that debilitating oppression that is clinical depression we do not know how to explain it to you. Some of the people who seem the happiest are often the ones who are suffering. They think they are a burden and do not want others to deal with it. Robin Williams is an example of this. 

Advertisement

We hope Matt can look at the sincere replies and QTs to his post and see there is a difference or at least come to the conclusion that he might not know or understand the whole picture. 

That description was close to our experience. Still not perfect, but it was getting closer. 

HA! Look, we are not trying to hate on Matt and it is a very serious subject but that post needed to be mentioned. It gave us a good chuckle in the middle of a sea of sadness, which IS DIFFERENT than clinical depression. 

If you or someone you love is depressed and thinking of hurting yourself please call or text the national suicide prevention hotline at 988. Do not feel ashamed. Please reach out and seek help. There are therapies to help you. 

=====================================================================

Related: Hakeem Jeffries Wants a Colorblind Society on MLK Day 
'Sweating to the Oldies' Madonna Sparks Ageism Controversy (Video) 
KJP Has a Hot Take on Razor Wire and Illegal Immigration (Video)
University of Wisconsin Fires Chancellor Over PORN

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MATT WALSH MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Mr. Wonderful Holds NOTHING Back Criticizing Canada's Not So Wonderful Prime Minister Trudeau
justmindy
Chip Roy Goes on an EPIC Rant Wondering When Congress Will Work to Improve American's Lives
justmindy
'How Stupid Are You'?! Eric Swalwell Called Out for PAINFULLY Stupid Dunk on Trump and He Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
They've Got Him THIS TIME! Ron Filipkowski Goes THERE With Nasty Dig About Melania's Mother's Funeral
Sam J.
We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Twitchy to Share 1 of the CRAZIEST Lefty-Troll Posts Maybe EVER
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement