Matt Walsh Asks for a Definition of Depression That Is NOT 'Being Sad' and Gets Answers

Matt Walsh is no stranger to posting controversial things on X and Twitchy covers him frequently. This writer even agrees with Walsh on at least 85% of everything. We have watched him take 'What is a Woman' to astronomical places and we have cheered him along as he has brought the trans-ideology into the light and forced people to think about it.

This time he is equating depression and sadness. Sadly this writer has to disagree. We want to be clear, we are not asking you to go yell at Walsh or unfollow him or anything of the sort. We just want you to come away from this piece knowing there is a difference between depression and 'having the sads'.

Let us start with Walsh's post where he decided to QT a veteran who dared to imply depression and sadness were different beasts.

Please offer a definition for “depression” that is monumentally different from “being sad” https://t.co/RFKAhe5ASe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2024

The idea that depression and sadness are two entirely different things is the kind of incoherent bullshi*t that people simply declare as dogma because they’ve picked it up from the therapeutic industry even though it makes no sense. Kind of like “chemical imbalance” and “gender… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2024

Matt seems pretty set on his idea. Which is fine, Even people we agree with pretty often can be wrong sometimes. It is allowed.

Matt also seemed to try and connect this depression thing with how he feels about trans-ideology. We could not disagree more. Many of us who suffer from real depression speak out AGAINST trans-ideology because we can not imagine if the entire 'Health Community' told us we are SUPPOSED to be emotionless robots with no feelings other than complete despair, hopelessness, and suicidal ideation.



That IS what the medical professionals are doing to the trans community. They are saying they are fine, they are supposed to be feeling that way. Trans people have a very HIGH rate of suicide. We wonder why ...

I challenge Matt to go through the depressive phase of bipolar disorder. Depression is not "just sad" — ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) January 19, 2024

Princess was not having any of it. We understand. This writer was really sad when our Mom passed away. We also have been beyond help with nearly no emotion to complete despair and no hope out of the pit of the black abyss with postpartum depression. When we tell you there is a difference, we are not kidding.



When you are really sad, you see it is temporary, you know it can get better. Many other posters on X took the approach of showing examples or trying to describe the difference.

I was sad when my grandmother died. She had a long, mostly good life. I was depressed to the point I could not eat when my marriage fell apart. Sadness passes naturally. Depression lingers and eats at your self-esteem. — Melissa 🦄☕🚣‍♀️ (@myssissippi) January 19, 2024

Sadness: my mom died. It sucked

Depression: maybe if I kill myself, everyone I know will go on to have better lives because I will no longer be a burden to them. A simple pull of the trigger could solve all their problems. It's the best solution — Article 1, Section 8 🇺🇲 (@Art1_Sec8) January 19, 2024

Those attempts were great, but can we be honest, unless you have experienced that debilitating oppression that is clinical depression we do not know how to explain it to you. Some of the people who seem the happiest are often the ones who are suffering. They think they are a burden and do not want others to deal with it. Robin Williams is an example of this.

I wouldn’t wish severe trauma on anyone but it’s gross to watch someone who never experienced it mocking those who have. https://t.co/Z4RoLMxDzX — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 19, 2024

We hope Matt can look at the sincere replies and QTs to his post and see there is a difference or at least come to the conclusion that he might not know or understand the whole picture.

Lack of hope, energy, light, love, and warmth, without any discernable reason.



It's rare in me, thankfully, but profound when it happens. Definitely not sadness. https://t.co/ZDwu2YK2Qp — Jake V is on bsky (@ViralDonutz) January 19, 2024

That description was close to our experience. Still not perfect, but it was getting closer.

Please offer a definition for “Matt Walsh” that is monumentally different from “being sad.” https://t.co/Sr0WwRFuPW — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) January 19, 2024

HA! Look, we are not trying to hate on Matt and it is a very serious subject but that post needed to be mentioned. It gave us a good chuckle in the middle of a sea of sadness, which IS DIFFERENT than clinical depression.

If you or someone you love is depressed and thinking of hurting yourself please call or text the national suicide prevention hotline at 988. Do not feel ashamed. Please reach out and seek help. There are therapies to help you.

