'This You?' Corey A. DeAngelis and Others 'SCHOOL' Randi Weingarten Over Her School Funding Post

It is another day when Randi Weingarten exists so of course she posted something stupid. We are not complaining, unlike the Left we love it when the opposing side says the stupid things out loud. Pointing and laughing is one of our favorite pastimes and despite what the Left seems to think, speech is NOT violence and we prefer to see the dumb right out in the open so we can amplify it and possibly prevent the dumb stuff from making its way further into mainstream thinking.

Students need fully staffed & fully resourced schools. That means we need to invest in our public schools so kids can thrive. #RealSolutionsForKids https://t.co/awG76qqk59 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) January 21, 2024

What we read when we see that is that she thinks Schools need more money to waste and the union leaders want a raise. We are not against the generic idea of public schools BUT we are against just wasting money and throwing it in the toilet and we are against indoctrination and all of the shady stuff that goes on in MANY schools. We are against the latest movement in schools to reduce the rights of the parents and the brainwashing of our children to be little Leftist soldiers in the culture war. We are also against little trolls like Weingarten pretending they are superior beings while lining their pockets and claiming it is 'for the children'.

X seemed to be on the same page as us with superstar Corey A. DeAngelis, a major player in the School choice movement, leading the charge. Before we get into the 'schooling of Randi Weingarten' we encourage you to go follow Corey and read his pinned tweet. It is flipping fantastic. Now back to the 'Schooling'!

Inflation-adjusted public school spending per student in the U.S.



1970: $7,576

1980: $9,615

1990: $13,092

2000: $15,204

2010: $18,024

2021: $19,999



164% real increase since 1970. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 21, 2024

where's all the money going pic.twitter.com/MhkEKWE3JI — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 21, 2024

public schools already spend $19,999 per student per year.



how much is "fully funded," @rweingarten? — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 21, 2024

lol pic.twitter.com/D7HN6HOr2i — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 21, 2024

TALK ABOUT SCHOOLING! Corey put her in her place. Randi never answered a single post by Corey, we can not imagine why ... She needs to go take a seat in the corner and sit there until Corey tells her she is released form time-out.

Many people followed his lead reminding Randi of her salary.

Seriously. 560,000 a year to destroy education. Sad state of affairs. https://t.co/iNJNuCYJUs — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) January 22, 2024

Very Sad. Imagine what 5k in the hands of an organized Homeschooling Mom could do. Imagine how many students that money could help IF our school systems decided to go back to focusing on actual education instead of trans-ideology and hiding things from parents.

No amount is ever enough pic.twitter.com/b72l2QPKgW — Racer ❌ (@halloweenpicnic) January 22, 2024

Democrats turn everything they take over like public schools into endless money pits without ever improving them. — Queenie Say (@QueenieSay) January 22, 2024

If schools can’t improve after being given hundreds of billions of dollars maybe it’s time to admit that our public school system is a disaster. There’s no fixing schools as long as teachers unions exist. You cannot resign in disgrace soon enough. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 21, 2024

Sadly all of those comments are true. The government is never known to run anything efficiently and they always try to increase the budget every year. Speaking from experience, more often than not, most school systems are run as badly as a DMV.

We did gain a little hope while reading through the comments and QTs on Randi's post because there was not much support and a ton of telling her off. We are certain she may turn off the replies or delete the post soon. (Don't worry we got a screenshot)

Maybe Randi should donate part of her salary to the schools and help get them 'fully funded'.

